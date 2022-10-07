ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Center, MN

KARE 11

Motorcycle crashes into deer; 1 dead, 1 injured

HASTINGS, Minn. — Police say one person died and another was injured after a motorcycle struck a deer near Hastings Monday night. The Dakota County Sheriff's Office told KARE 11 they received a call about the crash on Ravenna Trail and Polk Avenue shortly after 7 p.m. First responders...
HASTINGS, MN
Bring Me The News

Three Minnesota towns ranked among 'coziest in America'

Grand Marais, Minn. on July 13, 2022. Photo courtesy of Jan Ramstad. Minnesota small towns among the coziest places in the nation to avoid the winter blues. That's according to a new report from MyDatingAdviser.com, which compared data from well-known small towns across the county and ranked each spot based on "metrics of cozy town friendliness."
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Minnesota breweries take home medals at prestigious American beer competition

DENVER — Six Minnesota craft breweries were honored for their beers at the nation's premier beer competition in Denver, Colorado over the weekend. The 2022 Great American Beer Festival (GABF) awarded medals to breweries from Duluth, Edina, Fridley, Minneapolis and St. Cloud for their "brewing excellence," the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild said in a press release Monday.
MINNESOTA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Minnesota

What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a really nice burger with some fries on the side then you are in the right because that is what this article is all about, because even though it is easy to prepare a nice burger at home, we all love to go out with our loved ones from time to time. With that in mind, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Minnesota that you should definitely visit if you love good burgers, because all of these restaurants are highly-praised by both travellers and local people.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Boy struck by driver in Elk River remains in coma

A 15-year-old boy struck by a driver in Elk River last week remains in a medically-induced coma, according to a fundraiser for the boy's family. The boy, identified on GoFundMe 15-year-old Brady Johnson, was airlifted from the scene of the crash at Twin Lakes Road and Industrial Circle on Oct. 4.
ELK RIVER, MN
KARE 11

Low water levels on Lake Minnetonka lead to boats stuck on lifts

MOUND, Minnesota — Drought conditions have worsened across parts of Minnesota, including the Twin Cities. The latest map released by the U.S. Drought Monitor shows nearly 4% of the state is experiencing extreme drought, including the Twin Cities metro area. Minnehaha Creek Watershed District (MCWD) is now classified with...
MINNETONKA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Found girl reunited with parents after Brooklyn Park police put out alert

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Police say they have located the parents of a young girl they found in Brooklyn Park earlier Saturday evening.Officers were dispatched to the 7800 block of Zane Avenue North at 7:05 p.m. but were not able to locate the child's parents.After asking for the public's help locating the child's parents, police were able to reunite the child with her family.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Bring Me The News

Girl missing in Bloomington is found safe

Police say the girl has been found safe. Police in Bloomington are seeking the public's help to find a missing 13-year-old girl. The girl, named Lily, was last seen at Walmart in Bloomington on Sunday morning. Police claim she is a runaway with special needs. She is described as about...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
Power 96

Four Guns Taken Outside of Minnesota High School Football Game

Coon Rapids, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in Coon Rapids are reporting the recovery of four firearms from two vehicles at a high school football game. A news release says a citizen reported a person in a group of young adults and juveniles had a gun after the group was denied entry into the homecoming football game. Police reportedly found a vehicle associated with the group in the parking lot at the football field and found three firearms.
COON RAPIDS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis house fully engulfed in flames, spreads to neighboring residence

MINNEAPOLIS -- Fire crews spent Saturday night battling a house fire that the Minneapolis Fire Department says extended to the neighboring residence.MFD responded to the fire around 6:52 p.m. on the 4700 block of Xeres Avenue North. After the fire was extinguished, crews deemed the original home uninhabitable.One woman and a dog are receiving assistance from the Red Cross. No one was injured.The incident is under investigation.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Mix 97-3

This Tiny Minnesota Town is Growing Faster Than Any Other

These days, there is no shortage of growing communities in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes. People are moving in droves to spots all over the map. But one small town seems to be getting bigger almost by the day. With a thriving economy, strong school system, and affordable housing,...
ROGERS, MN
Power 96

Maplewood Man Charged with Murder in Rochester Overdose

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Maplewood man has been charged with third-degree murder in connection to a fatal drug overdose that occurred in Rochester last year. Olmsted County prosecutors filed the charge against 44-year-old Sean Alexander Friday. The criminal complaint accuses him of selling the female victim heroin on the night of June 5, 2021 at the Oak Terrace Mobile Home Park in southeast Rochester.
ROCHESTER, MN
Power 96

Power 96

Power 96 plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota.

