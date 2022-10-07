Read full article on original website
Motorcycle crashes into deer; 1 dead, 1 injured
HASTINGS, Minn. — Police say one person died and another was injured after a motorcycle struck a deer near Hastings Monday night. The Dakota County Sheriff's Office told KARE 11 they received a call about the crash on Ravenna Trail and Polk Avenue shortly after 7 p.m. First responders...
Body Found in Small Minnesota Town Prompts Investigation
Elko New Market, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in southern Minnesota are investigating after discovering a body in a residential street in Elko New Market Township Friday morning. A news release from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched to the report of the body of a male in...
Three Minnesota towns ranked among 'coziest in America'
Grand Marais, Minn. on July 13, 2022. Photo courtesy of Jan Ramstad. Minnesota small towns among the coziest places in the nation to avoid the winter blues. That's according to a new report from MyDatingAdviser.com, which compared data from well-known small towns across the county and ranked each spot based on "metrics of cozy town friendliness."
Minnesota breweries take home medals at prestigious American beer competition
DENVER — Six Minnesota craft breweries were honored for their beers at the nation's premier beer competition in Denver, Colorado over the weekend. The 2022 Great American Beer Festival (GABF) awarded medals to breweries from Duluth, Edina, Fridley, Minneapolis and St. Cloud for their "brewing excellence," the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild said in a press release Monday.
4 Great Burger Places in Minnesota
What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a really nice burger with some fries on the side then you are in the right because that is what this article is all about, because even though it is easy to prepare a nice burger at home, we all love to go out with our loved ones from time to time. With that in mind, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Minnesota that you should definitely visit if you love good burgers, because all of these restaurants are highly-praised by both travellers and local people.
Minnesota Teen Almost Dies Watching “Stranger Things”
They say texting while driving or any other form of distracted driving is as dangerous, if not more, than drunk driving. Yet I witness it all the time on my travels up north and back every weekend. Driving too slowly, weaving in and out of their lane, etc. According to...
Boy struck by driver in Elk River remains in coma
A 15-year-old boy struck by a driver in Elk River last week remains in a medically-induced coma, according to a fundraiser for the boy's family. The boy, identified on GoFundMe 15-year-old Brady Johnson, was airlifted from the scene of the crash at Twin Lakes Road and Industrial Circle on Oct. 4.
Low water levels on Lake Minnetonka lead to boats stuck on lifts
MOUND, Minnesota — Drought conditions have worsened across parts of Minnesota, including the Twin Cities. The latest map released by the U.S. Drought Monitor shows nearly 4% of the state is experiencing extreme drought, including the Twin Cities metro area. Minnehaha Creek Watershed District (MCWD) is now classified with...
Three people killed from overdoses in less than 24 hours in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS — Three people died from drug overdoses in Minneapolis in the span of less than a day, according to the city. Each of the deaths, which happened throughout the day Thursday, were separate incidents, the city said. On average, emergency responders are called to eight overdose incidents each day.
Found girl reunited with parents after Brooklyn Park police put out alert
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Police say they have located the parents of a young girl they found in Brooklyn Park earlier Saturday evening.Officers were dispatched to the 7800 block of Zane Avenue North at 7:05 p.m. but were not able to locate the child's parents.After asking for the public's help locating the child's parents, police were able to reunite the child with her family.
Girl missing in Bloomington is found safe
Police say the girl has been found safe. Police in Bloomington are seeking the public's help to find a missing 13-year-old girl. The girl, named Lily, was last seen at Walmart in Bloomington on Sunday morning. Police claim she is a runaway with special needs. She is described as about...
ME: Man dies from injuries suffered in barefoot water skiing accident in Brooklyn Center
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. – A 69-year-old Brooklyn Center man died last month following a barefoot water skiing accident.The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office says Paul Samuel Oman was injured on Twin Lakes in Brooklyn Center on Sept. 12.He passed away from his injuries later that day at North Memorial Health hospital in Robbinsdale.
4 arrested with ghost guns after trying to enter Coon Rapids homecoming game
A group of people attempting to enter the Coon Rapids homecoming game Thursday night was apprehended by police thanks to a tipster, according to the principal of Coon Rapids High School. In a letter sent to families obtained by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, Principal John Peña says a small group of...
Four Guns Taken Outside of Minnesota High School Football Game
Coon Rapids, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in Coon Rapids are reporting the recovery of four firearms from two vehicles at a high school football game. A news release says a citizen reported a person in a group of young adults and juveniles had a gun after the group was denied entry into the homecoming football game. Police reportedly found a vehicle associated with the group in the parking lot at the football field and found three firearms.
Check Out These Road Hogs On I-94 Ramp (VIDEO)
I realize I am obsessed with anything that impedes my travel, like left lane cruisers, detours or god forbid, road construction. Road hogs are right up there, too, but this kind of road hog, I've never run into before. This took place in Woodbury on Sunday at the exit ramp,...
Delta Airlines Just Brought Back Its Longest Flight From Minnesota
Delta Airlines just began service again on the longest international flight available from here in Minnesota. A sure sign that things are getting back to normal... finally... after the pandemic is how much travel is happening again. And, how the airlines are staffing back up to meet all that pent-up demand.
Minneapolis house fully engulfed in flames, spreads to neighboring residence
MINNEAPOLIS -- Fire crews spent Saturday night battling a house fire that the Minneapolis Fire Department says extended to the neighboring residence.MFD responded to the fire around 6:52 p.m. on the 4700 block of Xeres Avenue North. After the fire was extinguished, crews deemed the original home uninhabitable.One woman and a dog are receiving assistance from the Red Cross. No one was injured.The incident is under investigation.
This Tiny Minnesota Town is Growing Faster Than Any Other
These days, there is no shortage of growing communities in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes. People are moving in droves to spots all over the map. But one small town seems to be getting bigger almost by the day. With a thriving economy, strong school system, and affordable housing,...
Maplewood Man Charged with Murder in Rochester Overdose
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Maplewood man has been charged with third-degree murder in connection to a fatal drug overdose that occurred in Rochester last year. Olmsted County prosecutors filed the charge against 44-year-old Sean Alexander Friday. The criminal complaint accuses him of selling the female victim heroin on the night of June 5, 2021 at the Oak Terrace Mobile Home Park in southeast Rochester.
