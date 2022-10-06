Read full article on original website
1027wbow.com
THFD honors Fallen Vigo Firefighters
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The Terre Haute Police Department hosted dozens of community members for their annual fallen firefighter memorial on Sunday. The ceremony included a performance by the Pipes and Drums band, a presentation of the colors for the fire department and several speakers, including Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett.
1027wbow.com
Crash on US 41 sends multiple people to hospital
FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– A two-car accident on US 41 sent multiple people to the hospital on Sunday. According to a deputy with the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office, a car turning east onto State Route 246 was t-boned by a car heading north on US 41. The officer said...
1027wbow.com
Marshall man flown to hospital following motorcycle wreck on US 40 in Clark County
CLARK CO, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person has been flown to a hospital following a motorcycle wreck on US 40. According to Illinois State Police, the crash occurred on US 40, just east of Sanders Lane and west of the town of Marshall at approximately 4:14 p.m. on Sunday, October 9.
1027wbow.com
Dedication ceremony held for “Ack Ack Gun”
Terre Haute, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A dedication ceremony was held Saturday to celebrate the installation of an anti-aircraft gun from the Navy at the Vigo County Veterans Memorial Park. Clifford Stephens, president of the park, said it took them three years to acquire the gun, also known as an...
