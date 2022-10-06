ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, IN

THFD honors Fallen Vigo Firefighters

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The Terre Haute Police Department hosted dozens of community members for their annual fallen firefighter memorial on Sunday. The ceremony included a performance by the Pipes and Drums band, a presentation of the colors for the fire department and several speakers, including Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett.
Crash on US 41 sends multiple people to hospital

FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– A two-car accident on US 41 sent multiple people to the hospital on Sunday. According to a deputy with the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office, a car turning east onto State Route 246 was t-boned by a car heading north on US 41. The officer said...
Dedication ceremony held for “Ack Ack Gun”

Terre Haute, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A dedication ceremony was held Saturday to celebrate the installation of an anti-aircraft gun from the Navy at the Vigo County Veterans Memorial Park. Clifford Stephens, president of the park, said it took them three years to acquire the gun, also known as an...
