Dallas, TX

106.3 The Buzz

First-Person Video of Wreck on I-35 in Dallas-Fort Worth

Here’s the latest reminder to watch your back while driving in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Just a few weeks ago, I shared the video of the moment a car rear-ended a truck on the Dallas North Tollway. While it’s not clear how everyone involved in the crash fared, the people in the car that rear-ended the pickup seemed to be ok, albeit shaken up.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

McKinney Farmers Market has new schedule; Whataburger coming to east Plano and more top DFW-area news

The McKinney Farmers Market welcomes as many as 2,000 visitors each weekend, according to Chestnut Square Executive Director Jaymie Pedigo. (Courtesy Chestnut Square) The following five stories were the most popular in the Dallas-Fort Worth region of Community Impact’s service area from Sept. 30-Oct. 6. The McKinney Farmers Market...
DALLAS, TX
City
Dallas, TX
#Dallas Weather#Fox
fox4news.com

VIDEO: Chaotic brawl at Hooters in Texas over chocolate bars

PLANO, Texas - Plano police are looking for the people involved in a brutal attack at a Hooters that started as an argument over kids selling chocolate bars. The fight broke out Thursday night at the Hooters off Central Expressway and Plano Parkway and left a manager with a broken arm and a waitress with cuts on her face from broken glass.
PLANO, TX
fox4news.com

Driver crashes into Fort Worth building

FORT WORTH, Texas - A man is recovering in the hospital after driving his car into a building in Fort Worth overnight. Police said it happened just before 1 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Refugio Avenue and Northwest 25th Street. The driver was allegedly speeding before he tried to...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Shooting in Downtown Dallas leaves one person dead

DALLAS - Police are investigating a shooting in Downtown Dallas late Saturday night that resulted in the death of a 38-year-old man. It happened just after 11 p.m., near Garden Park on Main Street. According to police, a fight broke out between three men and ended in gunfire. Officers found...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Laundromat stabbing leads to standoff in Grapevine

GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A stabbing at a Grapevine laundromat has led to a standoff at some apartments elsewhere in the city. It started around 4:30 p.m., according to Grapevine Police. The victim was assaulted by two men during a domestic dispute. The victim ran from the laundromat to the Tap In Grill and Pub on Main Street, where paramedics were called. He was transported to a hospital with serious injuries. The suspect was linked to an apartment complex not far form the Mustang Panther Stadium. A command post was set up and efforts made to determine whether the suspect was inside.Police breached the door of the apartment and discovered the apartment was empty. Police say they know who the suspects are and arrest warrants have been issued. 
GRAPEVINE, TX
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
fox4news.com

Surveillance video shows shootout that killed 4 in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas - Surveillance video from a nearby home captured a shootout in Fort Worth that killed four people on Friday. The shooting happened just after 7 p.m. on East Jessamine Street. Fort Worth police say a gray Dodge Challenger was parked on the street just before 7 when...
FORT WORTH, TX
CW33

Texas burger joints ranked among America’s top 5 best burgers: Report

DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s always the season of the burger whether it be winter, spring, summer, or fall, there’s never a bad time for a burger of any kind. We always get hyped to learn about the best burgers in America and more often than not, the great state of Texas always has restaurants in the conversation. This story will be no different.
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

Fuel spill shuts down westbound I-30 heading into Dallas

MESQUITE, Texas — A fuel spill shut down westbound Interstate 30 in Mesquite early Friday morning, officials said. The crash happened when a semi-truck hit a barrier at 30 and Interstate 635 around 2:30 a.m., according to police. No injuries were reported, but the crash resulted in "a large...
MESQUITE, TX
CBS DFW

Woman found dead in dumpster behind Arlington business

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A woman has been found dead in a dumpster behind a business in Arlington. On Oct. 4 at around 7:50 a.m., Arlington police officers responded to a call regarding employees of a business in the 2500 block of Avenue J discovering the woman.The victim, 33-year-old Chelsy Smith, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said there were no obvious signs of trauma to the body. It's unclear how she ended up in the dumpster. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at (817) 469-8477. The Arlington PD case number is 2022-02770119.
ARLINGTON, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas Symphony Orchestra pays tribute to Aretha Franklin

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra is paying tribute to the unforgettable Aretha Franklin with a series of shows Friday through Sunday at the Meyerson. Good Day talked to Broadway star, singer and actress Capathia Jenkins, who has the honor of bringing back Aretha's iconic hits.
DALLAS, TX

