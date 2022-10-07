Read full article on original website
Related
US headed to recession that was ‘totally avoidable,’ chief economist says
One economist says the U.S. is heading toward a "totally avoidable" recession.
Social Security COLA: What Is the Smallest Amount To Expect in 2023?
This year's soaring inflation rate has all but assured that in 2023, Social Security recipients will get their highest cost-of-living adjustment in 41 years. Based on the latest consumer price data,...
WNCT
Poll: Majority in US see relations with adversaries souring
WASHINGTON (AP) — A majority of U.S. adults expect America’s relations with foreign adversaries like Russia and North Korea to grow more hostile, according to a new poll, a major shift in public opinion from four years ago under President Donald Trump. Two years into the Biden administration,...
3 US-based economists receive Nobel Prize for work on banks
This year’s Nobel Prize in economic sciences has been awarded to the former chair of the U.S. Federal Reserve, Ben S. Bernanke, and two U.S.-based economists, Douglas W. Diamond and Philip H. Dybvig, “for research on banks and financial crises.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Social Security COLA increase to be announced Thursday: Here’s what we know
Social Security recipients will soon know exactly how much their monthly payments will jump next year.
New Zealand proposes taxing cow burps, angering farmers
There are just 5 million people in New Zealand but some 10 million beef and dairy cattle and 26 million sheep. The outsized industry has made New Zealand unusual in that about half of its greenhouse gas emissions come from farms.
Comments / 0