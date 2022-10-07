Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 1892 construction of the Bentley Home in Springfield, Missouri was a masterpiece in its timeCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
4 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
The historic Lewis Shaw Coleman House built in 1914 is still a remarkable homeCJ CoombsAurora, MO
The Ozark Courthouse Square Historic District in Ozark, Missouri has its history tooCJ CoombsOzark, MO
Unique restaurant chain set to open 4th Missouri location next monthKristen WaltersSpringfield, MO
Related
The 1892 construction of the Bentley Home in Springfield, Missouri was a masterpiece in its time
Bentley House, Springfield, Missouri.Diedrichb, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Bentley House is a historic home located at 603 E. Calhoun in Springfield, Missouri. It's also known as the Museum of the Ozarks. Construction of this house began in 1892. The architectural style is Queen Anne. It's a two-and-a-half-story brick structure that served as a family dwelling until 1964. From 1965 to 1977, the house served as a dormitory for Drury College. Lastly, it was home to the Museum of the Ozarks for several years.
Capitol Perspectives: Missouri voters vs. their elected officials
There is an issue on Missouri’s statewide general election ballot that I will be watching to see if Missourians continue a trend of rejecting the decisions of their elected officials. It is the initiative petition proposal to legalize possession and sale of marijuana. That’s an idea that has made no headway in the legislature. In […] The post Capitol Perspectives: Missouri voters vs. their elected officials appeared first on Missouri Independent.
showmeprogress.com
That’s it, that’s everything
Eric Schmitt is coming for your freedom. If you’re a woman, he is coming for your right to choose. If you’re a worker, he is coming for your right to organize. If you’re LGBTQ+, he is coming for your right to marry. Your vote is how we...
Secretary for family-owned Missouri business admits embezzling $1.2M
A woman working for a family-owned agricultural business in Ralls County admitted last week to stealing more than a million dollars from her employer over a six-year period.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
933kwto.com
Springfield, Missouri State Community Show Support for Legendary Broadcaster Art Hains
As Art Hains, the Voice of the Bears and Sports Talk host, continues his fight against West Nile Virus, members of the Springfield community are now showing monetary support for the beloved broadcaster. A GoFundMe was set up for Hains and his family on Saturday, with the goal of raising...
Report: Springfield named 4th most dangerous college town in America
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- As summer ends and a new school year begins, students look for the safest college towns to call home for the next four years. Statistically, Springfield may not be your best choice. According to an August report by SafeWise, Springfield ranks fourth among the 10 most dangerous college towns in America. The ranking […]
939theeagle.com
Columbus Day is a federal and Missouri holiday; Boone County observes Indigenous Peoples’ Day
Most federal, Missouri and county offices are closed today in observance of Columbus Day. It celebrates the arrival of Christopher Columbus in the Americas in 1492. It’s one of the 13 Missouri state holidays. Most federal, state and county offices are closed today, except emergency services like the Missouri State Highway Patrol and county sheriff’s departments.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Springfield Business Journal
STL car wash operator sells most of its locations
St. Louis-based Tidal Wave Express has sold most of its locations in the area. Club Car Wash, which is partially owned by Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, bought eight Tidal Wave Express locations in Missouri and Illinois. Columbia-based Club Car Wash has more than 100 locations in eight...
Missouri lawmakers approve $40M in tax breaks for farmers
Missouri senators on Tuesday passed $40 million in annual tax breaks for farmers, ranchers and other agriculture-related businesses as part of a special legislative session.
Please Stop Doing This At Walmart In Missouri
I've shopped at Walmart stores in Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Texas, Iowa, and now Missouri. Yet nowhere, except at the Walmarts in Missouri have I experienced this every time I go shopping. That is, people camping out in the middle of an aisle and just catching up with each other. I...
ksmu.org
With winter coming, church that helps Springfield’s homeless reports twice the number of unsheltered individuals
In Springfield, most attempts to address homelessness fall to nonprofits and churches that host outreach programs and shelters. Meanwhile, city government is spending at least $12.3 million on housing and homelessness relief using taxpayer money provided by the federal government from last year’s American Rescue Plan Act. The Connecting...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mymoinfo.com
Drought Conditions Worsen In Missouri
(Jefferson City) Missouri’s drought conditions have grown over the past week from 82-percent to 94-percent of the state impacted. The U.S. Drought Monitor shows drought intensity also increased, with 30% of the state now experiencing severe to exceptional drought conditions. Parts of southwest and western Missouri are the driest.
Gun violence in Springfield: police, neighbors react
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield Police Department said the city continues to see an increase in the irresponsible use of guns. Last week, Chief Paul Williams released updated gun violence numbers. “I don’t have the September numbers yet, but by the end of the month we will have surpassed all of last year in the […]
Truck crash in Wright County kills 1
WRIGHT COUNTY, Mo. — A man was killed after being ejected from a truck near Norwood in Wright County today, Oct. 10. Sarah A. Thompson, 68, and Christopher S. Thompson, 42, of Ozark were riding in a 2005 GMC 1500 light-duty pickup on US Highway 60 two miles east of Norwood. Around 11:03 a.m., Missouri […]
Springfield Business Journal
Report: Missouri participation in WIC dropped during pandemic
A report from nonprofit advocacy group Food Research & Action Center found Missouri's participation in the WIC federal benefits program for low-income women and children dropped sharply during the pandemic. Between February 2022 and February 2020, participation in WIC fell by nearly a fifth in the Show-Me State. Officials with...
What to do if you hit a deer with your vehicle in Missouri
The Missouri Department of Transportation reminds motorists that there are several options that can be taken when a deer/vehicle collision results in the death of the animal.
New Budweiser Clydesdale foals exploring their Missouri home
Anheuser-Busch announces the birth of two of the newest Budweiser Clydesdale foals at Warm Springs Ranch.
4 Great Pizza Places in Missouri
What's your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a delicious pizza then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing pizza spots in Missouri that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because all of them serve truly delicious pizza. In fact, no matter how you prefer your pizza, you will most definitely something for your liking at any of these places.
Here Is The Date To Expect West Central Missouri’s First Snowfall
I don't know about you, but I'm in no hurry at all to have to brush the snow off my car, or get out and shovel the walk. Yet, as we inch closer and closer to November and colder temperatures. You just know there will be several times over the course of the winter when we'll all be out there scraping and shoveling. Some of us, green with envy of the guy at the end of the block with the snowblower.
Comments / 1