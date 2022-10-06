Read full article on original website
1027wbow.com
Fire Prevention Parade takes place in Vigo Co.
WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Hundreds lined the streets of National Ave. in West Terre Haute for the annual Fire Prevention Parade on Saturday. This was the 48th year of the event. The goal of the event is to bring the community together while educating about fire awareness...
1027wbow.com
Crash on US 41 sends multiple people to hospital
FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– A two-car accident on US 41 sent multiple people to the hospital on Sunday. According to a deputy with the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office, a car turning east onto State Route 246 was t-boned by a car heading north on US 41. The officer said...
1027wbow.com
Dedication ceremony held for “Ack Ack Gun”
Terre Haute, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A dedication ceremony was held Saturday to celebrate the installation of an anti-aircraft gun from the Navy at the Vigo County Veterans Memorial Park. Clifford Stephens, president of the park, said it took them three years to acquire the gun, also known as an...
