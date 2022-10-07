ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESPN

Sources: Broncos QB Russell Wilson has partially torn lat

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson played Thursday night against the Colts, and three quarters of the previous game against the Raiders, while battling a partially torn lat near his right shoulder, according to sources. Wilson suffered the injury in the beginning of the second quarter of the loss to Las...
DENVER, CO
ESPN

Josh McDaniels, Raiders 'all-in' on aggressive playcall late

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels defended his decision to attempt a 2-point conversion rather than kick a game-tying extra point late in the fourth quarter Monday night, a call that his players supported, as well. And they did so even as the attempt failed, with...
LAS VEGAS, NV
ESPN

Falcons lineman 'unnecessarily' threw Tom Brady to ground, ref says

TAMPA, Fla. -- Referee Jerome Boger said Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett "unnecessarily" threw Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady to the ground as part of his explanation for the roughing the passer call on a key third down late in the Bucs' win Sunday. The Falcons were down...
TAMPA, FL
ESPN

Aaron Rodgers not happy with talk in Packers' locker room

LONDON -- Aaron Rodgers heard the talk even before someone relayed what Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander said in the locker room after Sunday's upset loss to the New York Giants. And he didn't like it. Alexander, the Pro Bowl cornerback, said he wasn't worried about the defense despite...
GREEN BAY, WI
ESPN

Kirk Cousins sets Vikings record for consecutive completions vs. Bears

MINNEAPOLIS -- With a simple shovel pass, quarterback Kirk Cousins continued a blazing start to the Minnesota Vikings' game Sunday against the Chicago Bears. Cousins' 1-yard touchdown pass to receiver Jalen Reagor was Cousins' 17th consecutive completion to open the game. Overall, it was his 19th consecutive completion, counting his final two passes in a Week 4 victory over the New Orleans Saints. Cousins' next attempt vs. the Bears was incomplete.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ESPN

Judging NFL Week 5 overreactions: Brian Daboll for Coach of the Year?

The beautiful thing about NFL overreactions is that they don't even have to be week-by-week. They can be minute-by-minute, swinging wildly throughout the course of a single game. One minute you're convinced the Colts will never score another point, the next minute they're winning the game in overtime. At various...
NFL
ESPN

Who's SWAC and who ain't, plus more college football quotes of the week

There's a coaching dust-up over who's SWAC and who ain't, and more from our college football quotes of the week. "I'm going to always be respectful and respect the game. You've got the great [coaches], W.C. Gorden, Eddie Robinson, those guys, Marino Casem, I'm living on the shoulders of the SWAC. He ain't SWAC. I'm SWAC, he ain't SWAC. He's in the conference, doing a great job, can't knock that, got a great team, his son should be up for the Heisman Trophy, I love Shedeur [Sanders], great player, I love what he's doing for the conference. ... But you're not going to come here and disrespect me and my team and my school and then want a bro hug. Shake my hand and get the hell off."
COLLEGE SPORTS
ESPN

Dolphins' Teddy Bridgewater out, in protocol after hard hit

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is in the concussion protocol and was ruled out of Miami's 40-17 loss to the New York Jets after leaving the game in the first quarter. Bridgewater was put into the protocol after the booth ATC spotter ruled him a "no-go" after...
NFL
ESPN

Jets relish Quinnen Williams' hit on Dolphins' Tyreek Hill

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams used a vicious stiff-arm Sunday to run over Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill on a fumble return -- a play that went viral on social media and was celebrated by the Jets after their 40-17 win at MetLife Stadium.
NFL
ESPN

Source: Browns swap picks with Falcons for LB Deion Jones

BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns have acquired linebacker Deion Jones in a trade with the Atlanta Falcons, a source told ESPN on Sunday night. The teams agreed to swap late-round picks in the 2024 draft to facilitate the trade. Jones, who made the Pro Bowl in 2017, should help...
CLEVELAND, OH
ESPN

Source: NFL to mull roughing the passer penalties after season

The NFL's competition committee plans to discuss roughing the passer penalties after the season amid outrage over two disputed calls in Week 5, a member of the committee who wishes to remain anonymous told ESPN's Ed Werder. The Associated Press, which reported earlier Tuesday that the topic also will be...
NFL
ESPN

Will 49ers thrive despite injuries like 2019, or buckle like they did in 2020?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The good news for the banged-up San Francisco 49ers is the same as the bad: They've been through all of this before. The Niners left Bank of America Stadium on Sunday with a convincing 37-15 win against the Carolina Panthers to open the young season 3-2 and claim first place in the NFC West. It was the type of dominant victory that would normally leave a locker room with plenty to smile about.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ESPN

Carolina Panthers fire coach Matt Rhule after 1-4 start

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The decision to fire coach Matt Rhule on Monday came down to an inability to "get over the hump,'' according to Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper. "It's winning. It's winning,'' Tepper said. "Winning more this year than you did last year. Looking like you're going to win more than you did last year. By that definition, I don't think we're over the hump.''
CHARLOTTE, NC
ESPN

T.J. Watt's return to Steelers delayed due to knee surgery, sources say

T.J. Watt recently underwent arthroscopic knee surgery that is expected to delay his return to the Pittsburgh Steelers, sources told ESPN. Watt, who already was recovering from a torn pectoral muscle, had the knee surgery to clean up a preseason injury that lingered into the regular season, according to sources. The star pass-rusher initially was expected to miss six weeks because of the pectoral injury suffered in Pittsburgh's season opener, setting up a potential return Oct. 30 against the Eagles.
PITTSBURGH, PA

