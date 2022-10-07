Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Arrested After Fattaly Stabbing a Man On MTA Bronx busAbdul GhaniBronx, NY
Queens affordable apartments available from $665 a month, gas heat includedBeth TorresQueens, NY
NYC Mayor has announced that he expects migrant crisis cost will exceed one billion dollars this yearPhilosophy BloggerNew York City, NY
NYC seeking to boot Harlem tenants from homeownership program after two decades of waiting
The city agency tasked with preserving New York’s affordable housing stock sought this summer to kick a group of low-income tenants out of a program that would allow them to become owners of a Harlem building they’ve hoped to call home for nearly two decades, the Daily News has learned. The program, Tenant Interim Lease, or TIL, dates back to the 1970s and is supposed to open the door for ...
Hudson Valley, New York Home To ‘Coolest Town In America’
Hudson Valley residents won't have to leave the region to enjoy the "coolest" town in the United States. On Sunday, Newsbreak announced, "The Coolest Small Town in America Just So Happens To Be in New York." NewsBreak freelance writer, George J. Ziogas, named Beacon, New York "The Coolest Small Town In America."
Columbus Day 2022: A guide to what’s open and closed in NYC
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Columbus Day, the U.S. federal holiday that commemorates the landing of Christopher Columbus in the Americas, is Monday. The holiday is celebrated in New York City as Italian Heritage/Indigenous People day. Here’s a look at what else is open and closed on Staten Island in...
The Coolest Small Town in America Just So Happens To Be in New York
Nestled right along the eastern banks of the Hudson River. Oh, and that’s good enough for me” —John Mellencamp. Nestled right along the eastern banks of the Hudson River, the small waterfront town of Beacon is the perfect place to relax and enjoy some of the best views that New York has to offer. Despite its small size, Beacon is home to a variety of shops, restaurants, and galleries, giving it a distinctly modern charm. Whether you’re looking to spend a day exploring the town’s sights or simply enjoying the views from the river’s edge, Beacon is sure to provide a delightful and memorable experience.
8th Annual Indigenous Peoples Day New York returns at Randall's Park
The 8th Annual Indigenous Peoples Day New York City returned Sunday and will continue through Monday at Randall's Island Park.
Remembering Hemsley Winfield, The First African American Modern Dancer And Founder Of Negro Concert Dancing
Osborne Hemsley Winfield is widely regarded as the first African American modern dancer, as well as the creator of “Negro concert dancing.” Winfield was a Harlem Renaissance dancer who worked with Martha Graham, Doris Humphrey, and Charles Weidman as the founder of the New Negro Art Theatre Dance Group.
Woman bashed in back of head by stranger in unprovoked Manhattan subway attack
A woman was bashed in the back of the head by a stranger in an unprovoked Manhattan subway attack early Monday, police said. The 49-year-old victim was struck with an unknown object as she was getting on an uptown No. 2 train at the 110th St. station in Harlem about 2:25 a.m., cops said. She got off the train at 125th St. and reported the incident to police. The victim was treated at Harlem ...
Migrants Bused To NYC Hotel Knocking Doors And Asking For Help
After being placed in hotels, migrants who came to New York City have been wandering the streets of a Staten Island neighborhood looking for food, clothing, and employment. The migrants are residing at a property in Travis-Chelsea that includes the Staten Island Inn, Holiday Inn, and Fairfield Inn and Suites Marriott, according to sources and staff members. Many of the migrants are unprepared for the winter conditions of the Big Apple.
How To Take the Perfect Magic Mushroom Day Trip From New York City
While studies have shown that humans have eaten psilocybin throughout our evolution, magic mushrooms are having a moment as of late. Within the last couple of years, progressive cities like Santa Cruz, Ann Arbor, and Denver, as well as the state of Oregon, have decriminalized “the flesh of the gods,” and mushrooms might soon enjoy the kind of cultural and legal acceptance that cannabis has gained in the last decade. Such legalization could offer relief to thousands: Research from John Hopkins and the National Institute of Health indicates that mushrooms can ameliorate PTSD, OCD, severe depression, and other mental illnesses.
Where To Go When You Don’t Want To Make A Big Deal About Your Birthday, But You Actually Kinda Do
Last year, one of your friends asked you to go to Tulum for their birthday, and now it's your goal to never be like this friend. Still, a part of wants to have a big, fun birthday. Whether you want to drink a few cocktails out of fishbowls or celebrate with a bunch of your friends at a restaurant that actually serves good food, here's where to go. Below are some special-but-not-stuffy places that are great for groups, and they're all significantly cheaper than a flight to Mexico.
NYC officials say man jumped from 29-story luxury hotel in Times Square
Officials in New York City say that a man jumped from a luxury hotel in Times Square on Friday. A spokesperson for the New York City Police Department said that officers responded to a 911 call of an unconscious person on Friday at 11:24 a.m. When officers arrived on the...
The Countdown: NYC Columbus Day Parade; Russians hack US airports
In this edition of 'The Countdown,' we highlight Italian American pride, which was on full display Monday as the Columbus Day Parade returned to NYC.
Brooklyn man stabbed to death in fight outside favorite bar mourned by girlfriend as loving dad, ‘positive soul’ (EXCLUSIVE)
A Brooklyn man stabbed to death in a brawl outside a bar he frequented almost every weekend was remembered as a nonconfrontational father by his longtime girlfriend. Kerwin Cox, 35, was with friends at the bar on Franklin Ave. near Lincoln Place in Crown Heights early Saturday when he got into a fight that spilled outside and ended in his death. “Kerwin was such a positive soul,” girlfriend ...
A New York City rapper turned himself in for murder 13 years ago, now his prosecutor wants him freed
Trevell Coleman is serving 15 years to life in prison for killing someone when he was a teenager. He turned himself in nearly two decades after the shooting. Now his case could serve as a litmus test for a governor who has pledged to reform the state’s clemency process. [ more › ]
Shockingly This Is The Best City To Buy A Car In New York
If you are in the market to buy a used car there is probably one city in New York State that wouldn't even think about buying a vehicle. But it turns out that the last city you would think is a used vehicle is one of the best places in the country to score a deal on a used vehicle.
WABC-TV takes home 17 Emmys including award for 'Overall Excellence'
It was a special night for the Eyewitness News family who proudly took home 17 Emmy Awards Saturday night.
NYC couple claims they were falsely called anti-Semites and beaten by politically connected Brooklyn Hasidic patrol
A Brooklyn couple claims a Hasidic safety patrol attacked them and falsely accused them of making anti-Semitic remarks when they challenged them for not wearing masks at the height of the pandemic. Paulo and Clelia Pinho say in a lawsuit that on May 10, 2020, members of the Williamsburg Safety Patrol, a group of Hasidic civilians also known as Shomrim, converged on them, beat them up, broke ...
Rider Stabbed to Death on MTA Bus, Marking 3rd NYC Killing in Transit in 10 Days
A 55-year-old man was stabbed to death on an MTA bus in the Bronx late Sunday after getting into an argument with a woman and another passenger, authorities say, the latest in a series of deadly attacks in the city's transit system. Police say the victim, identified as Lamont Barkley...
