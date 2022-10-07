Read full article on original website
JOPLIN, Mo. – The City of Joplin is now accepting bids for the sale and redevelopment of the old downtown Public Library. The building has sat vacant for several years. It was given to Missouri Southern State University to turn into office space. But, MSSU transferred it back to the City.
JOPLIN, Mo. – The Joplin and Missouri Unemployment Rate remained at a record-low this past summer. KOAM’s Segun Bamidele has the latest. At the end of August, the Joplin unemployment rate was 2.4%. According to the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center, this is the lowest the rate...
New Life For The Former Scottish Rite Temple
Kathy and Tracy Dancer are working to restore the former Scottish Rite Temple building in historic downtown Fort Scott. “We bought it at the Bourbon County Tax sale in January 2022 for $20,000,” Kathy said. “That’s when we saw the opportunity to purchase it at the sale. We had been trying for years to contact the former owner, who purchased it from the Mason’s.”
JOPLIN, Mo. — Just before 9:30 p.m. Monday night reports of South Connecticut near 29th Street water was flooding the street. Witnesses on the scene tell us the asphalt was lifted up as water was pushing from below ground. On scene we learn from Joplin Police they had notified...
After several weeks of ongoing renovations, the remodel of the Aurora Walmart Supercenter is complete.
CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Maple Leaf 2022 Celebration has already begun and we want to be sure you have the details on the week’s events! Carnival Poster COVID shook things up the past two years canceling many events and even canceling the parade in 2020. This year marks the return of the Maple Leaf Festival Carnival. You can save money...
JOPLIN, Mo. — About 9:30 a.m. Monday reports of a two vehicle crash near 4th and Moffett, one overturned in the roadway, alerted Joplin E-911. Joplin Fire Dept, Joplin Rescue, Joplin Police and METS ambulance responded. 600 block of W 4th in the shadow of the Olivia Apt Building. On scene in the 600 block west 4th we learn a...
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - What’s a sure sign that fall is here across the Ozarks? The National Weather Service out of Springfield issued the first frost advisories for some early Saturday morning. Given how the first frost usually takes place between October 10 and October 14 in the Ozarks,...
JOPLIN, Mo — It’s a debate that has existed since the naming of Joplin’s busiest thoroughfare, Rangeline Road – or is it Range Line Road? The correct spelling of the North to South route is what we’re attempting to settle, once and for all. First, it may help to know what a “Range line” or […]
UPDATE: The roadway was reopened to all traffic and all lanes at 6:05 p.m. WEBB CITY, Mo. — About 3:45 p.m. Saturday reports of a tanker rollover on the McArthur Roundabout alerted Webb City 911. Webb City Fire, Webb City Police and METS ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were requested for assistance. Google Maps screenshot of crash location during...
Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU. In this episode of our local program Making Democracy...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — Cherokee County District Court handed down a nearly 14 year prison sentence to a Joplin, Missouri man on Friday morning. Michael Wayne Martsolf, age 34, was sentenced to 165 months of incarceration in the Kansas Department of Corrections after having pled guilty in August of this year. | RELATED >> WOMAN ARRESTED FOR HELPING CHEROKEE COUNTY...
Police arrest one man after finding a woman's body in Pittsburg.
There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Missouri. From fried chicken to homemade pie, the Show-Me State is known for its comfort food. With so many different places to choose from, it can be hard to discern which restaurants are good, and which ones are great. But, if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
A man remains in critical condition and two are arrested for attempted murder in Fort Scott.
MIDLOTHIAN, Texas — An Amber Alert issued for two young children out of Midlothian was ended Friday evening after police found them safe in Joplin, Missouri. The alert was issued Friday afternoon for 12-year-old Jada Welch and 6-month-old Tristan Welch. Jada is 5-feet-3-inches tall and weighs 100 pounds. She...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A train hit a car in Cherokee County on Friday morning. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, a BNSF train smashed into a car north of Columbus on Highway 7 near Bethlehem Road. No one was injured in the crash. Just last month, from Sept. 19-25, the sixth annual […]
JOPLIN, Mo. — One man is in custody after shooting at Joplin Police and then leading officers on a vehicle pursuit. The incident began around 9:30 p.m. Thursday evening in the area of 7th and Schifferdecker, when Joplin Police attempted to pull over a vehicle for a routine traffic stop. The driver of that vehicle […]
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just after 10 p.m. Saturday night, October 8, 2022, reports of a two-vehicle crash along MO-96 near CR240 alerted Jasper County E-911. Oronogo Fire Dept, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies and METS ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. Oronogo Police assisted. On scene...
OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. – Officers say the Ottawa County Jail’s sally port door was open in order to give contractors access to the facility, however, four inmates used this opportunity to escape after the OCSO says they pushed their way past jailers leading to the open sally exit. Officers say that three inmates are still unaccounted for. This is a developing story and if you would like to read more, click here.
