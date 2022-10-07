ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

fortscott.biz

New Life For The Former Scottish Rite Temple

Kathy and Tracy Dancer are working to restore the former Scottish Rite Temple building in historic downtown Fort Scott. “We bought it at the Bourbon County Tax sale in January 2022 for $20,000,” Kathy said. “That’s when we saw the opportunity to purchase it at the sale. We had been trying for years to contact the former owner, who purchased it from the Mason’s.”
FORT SCOTT, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

All things Maple Leaf Festival 2022 in Carthage, Mo.

CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Maple Leaf 2022 Celebration has already begun and we want to be sure you have the details on the week’s events! Carnival Poster COVID shook things up the past two years canceling many events and even canceling the parade in 2020.  This year marks the return of the Maple Leaf Festival Carnival. You can save money...
CARTHAGE, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Car overturns in collision near Downtown Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — About 9:30 a.m. Monday reports of a two vehicle crash near 4th and Moffett, one overturned in the roadway, alerted Joplin E-911. Joplin Fire Dept, Joplin Rescue, Joplin Police and METS ambulance responded. 600 block of W 4th in the shadow of the Olivia Apt Building.  On scene in the 600 block west 4th we learn a...
JOPLIN, MO
KYTV

The first frost of the season could impact plants in the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - What’s a sure sign that fall is here across the Ozarks? The National Weather Service out of Springfield issued the first frost advisories for some early Saturday morning. Given how the first frost usually takes place between October 10 and October 14 in the Ozarks,...
GREENE COUNTY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

15K gallons of vinegar overturns at roundabout in Webb City

UPDATE: The roadway was reopened to all traffic and all lanes at 6:05 p.m. WEBB CITY, Mo. — About 3:45 p.m. Saturday reports of a tanker rollover on the McArthur Roundabout alerted Webb City 911. Webb City Fire, Webb City Police and METS ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were requested for assistance. Google Maps screenshot of crash location during...
WEBB CITY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin man sentenced nearly 14 years in Kansas DOC

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — Cherokee County District Court handed down a nearly 14 year prison sentence to a Joplin, Missouri man on Friday morning. Michael Wayne Martsolf, age 34, was sentenced to 165 months of incarceration in the Kansas Department of Corrections after having pled guilty in August of this year. | RELATED >> WOMAN ARRESTED FOR HELPING CHEROKEE COUNTY...
JOPLIN, MO
Travel Maven

This Unique Missouri Restaurant is Known for Having the Best Burgers in the State

There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Missouri. From fried chicken to homemade pie, the Show-Me State is known for its comfort food. With so many different places to choose from, it can be hard to discern which restaurants are good, and which ones are great. But, if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
MISSOURI STATE
KCEN TV NBC 6

Amber Alert ended for 2 children who were missing in North Texas

MIDLOTHIAN, Texas — An Amber Alert issued for two young children out of Midlothian was ended Friday evening after police found them safe in Joplin, Missouri. The alert was issued Friday afternoon for 12-year-old Jada Welch and 6-month-old Tristan Welch. Jada is 5-feet-3-inches tall and weighs 100 pounds. She...
MIDLOTHIAN, TX
KSN News

Train smashes into car in southeast Kansas

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A train hit a car in Cherokee County on Friday morning. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, a BNSF train smashed into a car north of Columbus on Highway 7 near Bethlehem Road. No one was injured in the crash. Just last month, from Sept. 19-25, the sixth annual […]
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Pickup rear ended and overturned near Oronogo

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just after 10 p.m. Saturday night, October 8, 2022, reports of a two-vehicle crash along MO-96 near CR240 alerted Jasper County E-911. Oronogo Fire Dept, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies and METS ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. Oronogo Police assisted. On scene...
ORONOGO, MO
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: escaped inmates, fatal crash in Neosho

OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. – Officers say the Ottawa County Jail’s sally port door was open in order to give contractors access to the facility, however, four inmates used this opportunity to escape after the OCSO says they pushed their way past jailers leading to the open sally exit. Officers say that three inmates are still unaccounted for. This is a developing story and if you would like to read more, click here.
NEOSHO, MO

