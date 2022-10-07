ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Springfield Business Journal

STL board gives initial approval to TIF for redevelopment project

The St. Louis Board of Aldermen late last week gave initial approval to tax increment financing for a proposed redevelopment. An entertainment venue and residential development is planned at the Armory, a large building near Interstate 64. Aldermen are considering $4.7 million in TIF funding. A final vote could come...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
missouribusinessalert.com

Incentives for entertainment venue in Midtown St. Louis get initial approval

A massive entertainment venue and residential development in Midtown is a step closer to receiving needed incentives. The St. Louis Board of Aldermen on Friday voted 19-4 with four aldermen voting present to authorize $4.7 million in tax increment financing for the proposed redevelopment of the Armory, a massive building on Market Street near Grand Avenue and Interstate 64. A final vote could come next Friday.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Springfield Business Journal

STL packaging business buys German company

St. Louis-based global packaging business TricorBraun is expanding its reach via acquisition. The company agreed to buy German glass packaging distributor Glaser & Flaschen GmbH. The financial terms were undisclosed. TricorBraun plans to keep all of Glaser & Flaschen's employees when the deal closes in November.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Springfield Business Journal

STL car wash operator sells most of its locations

St. Louis-based Tidal Wave Express has sold most of its locations in the area. Club Car Wash, which is partially owned by Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, bought eight Tidal Wave Express locations in Missouri and Illinois. Columbia-based Club Car Wash has more than 100 locations in eight...
MISSOURI STATE
timesnewspapers.com

Telle Tire To Move Headquarters To Former Webster Groves Subaru Location

Telle Tire and Auto Center is celebrating its 80th anniversary this year, and hopes to mark the occasion by relocating its headquarters to Webster Groves. The company has applied for a conditional use permit to operate its headquarters and one of its automotive repair and services facilities in the 0.8-acre lot at 7982-7984 Big Bend Blvd. — the former site of the Subaru dealership.
WEBSTER GROVES, MO
Carscoops

St. Louis Wants To Sue Hyundai And Kia For Causing A "Public Safety Crisis" After Massive Surge In Thefts

It's no secret that a wave of Kia and Hyundai thefts have overtaken many parts of the nation following a reckless challenge on TikTok and other social media platforms that exploits a design flaw certain vehicles from the Korean carmakers. Under the hashtag "Kia Boyz", users have shared videos teaching people how to steal certain 2010-2021 Kia and Hyundai models lacking an immobilizer system with only a screwdriver and a USB cord and then challenged them to do the same.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Learn 5 moves to the neck that will immobilize an attacker

ST. LOUIS – Did you know there is a grab you can do that will cause an attacker to faint?. That is just one of a few that were being taught Monday by founder of iKarateclub.com's Ali Moseia. Ali showed several moves you can make to an attacker's neck and how to immobilize them quickly for an escape.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Apartment building on fire in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – There was a fire in an apartment building Monday morning in north St. Louis. The fire in the bedroom of an apartment unit in the 1200 block of Hodiamont Avenue started at about 9:45 a.m. Battalion Chief 805C Shawn Ryan said flames were shooting out of...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
grocerydive.com

5 retailers focusing on made-to-order meals

As autumn gets underway and a holiday season mostly free of pandemic-related restrictions beckons, grocers are angling to lure consumers with foodservice offerings designed to transform basic shopping trips into tastier experiences. Schnucks Markets' recent announcement that it is adding a branch of St. Louis-area barbecue restaurant chain Salt +...
KIRKWOOD, MO
KMOV

New brunch spot to open in Eat-Rite building

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The small diner at the corner of Chouteau Ave. and S 7th St. is getting a fresh start. Most know it as Eat-Rite Diner. There's some debate about how long it's been there, but one thing is for sure, it is woven into St. Louis history.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

