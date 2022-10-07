Read full article on original website
Springfield Business Journal
STL board gives initial approval to TIF for redevelopment project
The St. Louis Board of Aldermen late last week gave initial approval to tax increment financing for a proposed redevelopment. An entertainment venue and residential development is planned at the Armory, a large building near Interstate 64. Aldermen are considering $4.7 million in TIF funding. A final vote could come...
missouribusinessalert.com
Incentives for entertainment venue in Midtown St. Louis get initial approval
A massive entertainment venue and residential development in Midtown is a step closer to receiving needed incentives. The St. Louis Board of Aldermen on Friday voted 19-4 with four aldermen voting present to authorize $4.7 million in tax increment financing for the proposed redevelopment of the Armory, a massive building on Market Street near Grand Avenue and Interstate 64. A final vote could come next Friday.
Springfield Business Journal
STL packaging business buys German company
St. Louis-based global packaging business TricorBraun is expanding its reach via acquisition. The company agreed to buy German glass packaging distributor Glaser & Flaschen GmbH. The financial terms were undisclosed. TricorBraun plans to keep all of Glaser & Flaschen's employees when the deal closes in November.
St. Louis Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
St. Louis has a lot to offer. It's a vibrant, bustling metropolis with something for everyone. However, it also has its fair share of problems. Crime is one big issue facing the city.
Springfield Business Journal
STL car wash operator sells most of its locations
St. Louis-based Tidal Wave Express has sold most of its locations in the area. Club Car Wash, which is partially owned by Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, bought eight Tidal Wave Express locations in Missouri and Illinois. Columbia-based Club Car Wash has more than 100 locations in eight...
timesnewspapers.com
Telle Tire To Move Headquarters To Former Webster Groves Subaru Location
Telle Tire and Auto Center is celebrating its 80th anniversary this year, and hopes to mark the occasion by relocating its headquarters to Webster Groves. The company has applied for a conditional use permit to operate its headquarters and one of its automotive repair and services facilities in the 0.8-acre lot at 7982-7984 Big Bend Blvd. — the former site of the Subaru dealership.
Carscoops
St. Louis Wants To Sue Hyundai And Kia For Causing A “Public Safety Crisis” After Massive Surge In Thefts
It’s no secret that a wave of Kia and Hyundai thefts have overtaken many parts of the nation following a reckless challenge on TikTok and other social media platforms that exploits a design flaw certain vehicles from the Korean carmakers. Under the hashtag “Kia Boyz”, users have shared videos teaching people how to steal certain 2010-2021 Kia and Hyundai models lacking an immobilizer system with only a screwdriver and a USB cord and then challenged them to do the same.
FOX2now.com
Learn 5 moves to the neck that will immobilize an attacker
ST. LOUIS – Did you know there is a grab you can do that will cause an attacker to faint?. That is just one of a few that were being taught Monday by founder of iKarateclub.com’s Ali Moseia. Ali showed several moves you can make to an attacker’s neck and how to immobilize them quickly for an escape.
Saint Louis Public Schools picks interim superintendent, launches national search for permanent job
ST. LOUIS — The Saint Louis Public Schools system chose an interim superintendent to take over the job after current Superintendent Kelvin Adams retires at the end of the year. In a press release Monday, SLPS announced Nicole Williams will take over the position on Jan. 1, 2023, following...
Apartment building on fire in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – There was a fire in an apartment building Monday morning in north St. Louis. The fire in the bedroom of an apartment unit in the 1200 block of Hodiamont Avenue started at about 9:45 a.m. Battalion Chief 805C Shawn Ryan said flames were shooting out of...
St. Louis preparing to sue Hyundai and Kia over rampant car thefts in the city
A St. Louis tow truck driver says drivers respond to about five thefts a day of Kia and Hyundai cars. Car thefts have doubled in the city this year as leaders look to sue.
What Are You Doing About It? Dine to Donate, Shred Day, Light the Night Walk
ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt. You can help St. Louis Avian Rescue (STAR) rehome parrots who outlive their human family members. Monday, October 10. Noon – 9:00 p.m. CDT. Pizza Head. 3196 S. Grand Blvd. St....
grocerydive.com
5 retailers focusing on made-to-order meals
As autumn gets underway and a holiday season mostly free of pandemic-related restrictions beckons, grocers are angling to lure consumers with foodservice offerings designed to transform basic shopping trips into tastier experiences. Schnucks Markets’ recent announcement that it is adding a branch of St. Louis-area barbecue restaurant chain Salt +...
FOX2now.com
Mondays with Mahe: St. Louis’s top restaurants in St. Louis Magazine
ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Magazine is out with its top dining spots and this year’s restaurants of the year. Dining Editor George Mahe showed a few dishes from three restaurants – Jalea, in St. Charles, II Bel Lago in Creve Coeur, and Tony’s in Clayton.
KMOV
New brunch spot to open in Eat-Rite building
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The small diner at the corner of Chouteau Ave. and S 7th St. is getting a fresh start. Most know it as Eat-Rite Diner. There’s some debate about how long it’s been there, but one thing is for sure, it is woven into St. Louis history.
Lyft driver shot on the job north of downtown St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — "I heard what sounded like a loud splash and then a boom," said Ashley Tapp. A startled Tapp then jumped out of bed and looked outside. "I see all these police putting up crime tape," said Tapp. She quickly learned in mid-afternoon at least 20 gunshots...
Teenager hospitalized in Sunday night shooting
A 15-year-old was rushed to a hospital after being shot Sunday evening in a north St. Louis neighborhood.
Is sunken treasure in the muddy Mississippi River? Probably, if you know where to look
Calling all treasure hunters from St. Louis, grab your metal detectors. Sunken treasure in the Mississippi Rive
Crash closes several lanes of I-64 in St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A crash is causing a major traffic backup in St. Louis County. The collision happened on westbound I-64 near Ballas. Three lanes of traffic are blocked while crews work to clear the scene. The estimated clear time is around 4:45 pm. The Missouri Department of...
