Biden open to re-evaluating Saudi relationship after Opec+ cuts, says White House – live
‘In light of the Opec decision, I think that’s where he is,’ says John Kirby, spokesman for Biden’s national security council
Fact check: National Archives debunks Trump's false claim about Bush documents
First, former President Donald Trump tried a false claim about the document-handling practices of former President Barack Obama. Now, Trump is making the same false claim about other former presidents.
Trump continues to claim other presidents mishandled documents. Hear why that's not true
CNN reporter Daniel Dale fact-checks Donald Trump’s claims that former presidents George H.W. Bush, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton all mishandled documents.
Lizzo Says Supreme Court “Politicized Law and Made It a Weapon Against Human Rights” With Roe v. Wade Decision
Lizzo says her decision to support abortion rights “shouldn’t matter if I had a personal experience or knew somebody” and has condemned the U.S. Supreme Court for turning the law into “a weapon against human rights.” In a new cover story for Vanity Fair, the Grammy and Emmy-winning artist discussed her $500,000 donation to Planned Parenthood and the National Network of Abortion Funds — which was then matched by Live Nation — after the overturning of Roe v. Wade. The singer shared that she went out to both of the organizations about any real action she could take to address the...
Springfield Business Journal
US banks cut donations to federal candidates
U.S. banks are spending less on donations to federal candidates this election season. That's according to research by Reuters, which found commercial banks' political action committees have given roughly $7.4 million to federal candidates. That's down 43% from the 2020 election cycle and down 39% from the average election in...
U.S. Supreme Court refuses case on rights for the unborn
The U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear an appeal to a Rhode Island court's decision to turn down a request to extend constitutional rights to unborn children.
Kirby: No indication that Putin has decided to use nuclear weapons
White House national security spokesman John Kirby on Tuesday said that the United States has not seen any indication that Russian President Vladimir Putin has made a decision on whether or not to use nuclear weapons amid the war in Ukraine, but that recent comments make it “imperative” for the U.S. to monitor the situation.…
After racist leaked recording, union president resigns and city council president takes leave: what to know
A Los Angeles union federation president heard on a controversial audio recording resigned from his position Monday
Congress shouldn’t sink more taxpayer dollars into the F-35 program
The program has long been the poster child of wasteful Pentagon spending.
