Presidential Election

The Hollywood Reporter

Lizzo Says Supreme Court “Politicized Law and Made It a Weapon Against Human Rights” With Roe v. Wade Decision

Lizzo says her decision to support abortion rights “shouldn’t matter if I had a personal experience or knew somebody” and has condemned the U.S. Supreme Court for turning the law into “a weapon against human rights.” In a new cover story for Vanity Fair, the Grammy and Emmy-winning artist discussed her $500,000 donation to Planned Parenthood and the National Network of Abortion Funds — which was then matched by Live Nation — after the overturning of Roe v. Wade. The singer shared that she went out to both of the organizations about any real action she could take to address the...
Person
Joe Biden
Springfield Business Journal

US banks cut donations to federal candidates

U.S. banks are spending less on donations to federal candidates this election season. That's according to research by Reuters, which found commercial banks' political action committees have given roughly $7.4 million to federal candidates. That's down 43% from the 2020 election cycle and down 39% from the average election in...
The Hill

Kirby: No indication that Putin has decided to use nuclear weapons

White House national security spokesman John Kirby on Tuesday said that the United States has not seen any indication that Russian President Vladimir Putin has made a decision on whether or not to use nuclear weapons amid the war in Ukraine, but that recent comments make it “imperative” for the U.S. to monitor the situation.…
