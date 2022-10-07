Read full article on original website
11 tips to boost your well-being on World Mental Health Day
Health experts say the COVID-19 pandemic created a global mental health crisis, with a 25% rise in anxiety and depressive disorders in the first year of the outbreak.
MedicalXpress
Americans harmed by COVID-19 more likely to advocate for equality
The COVID-19 pandemic exposed and exacerbated vast inequalities in the U.S. Lower-income families experienced greater health risks, more job loss and economic insecurity, and greater declines in psychological well-being—the effects of which will be felt for years to come. For many Americans, the pandemic represented the first time they...
Psychiatric Times
Today is World Mental Health Day and Indigenous Peoples’ Day
- Dedicated to Carl Hammerschlag, MD, who passed away on January 21, 2022. It seems psychiatrically appropriate that we not only have the global World Mental Health Day today, which we previewed on Friday, but more specially, Indigenous Peoples’ Day, for Indigenous individuals represent unrealized mental health needs for them and for the rest of us.
A psychologist who has treated women with depression for 15 years shares her 6 most important pieces of advice
Depression is nearly twice as common in women, likely because of unique social and hormonal factors. Many women don't recognize key signs of depression, which can make it harder to get timely support. Depression can improve with the right treatment, which may include therapy, medication, or both. Dr. Carla Marie...
I quit a $200,000 Silicon Valley law job because it wasn't worth the toll on my mental health. Here's why I have no regrets.
By his mid-twenties, Julian Sarafian was a Harvard Law grad and associate at a Big Law firm – he was also depressed and experienced suicidal thoughts.
Travel Weekly
Special Report: World Mental Health Day focus
Industry professionals talk to Samantha Mayling about initiatives to support colleagues in need. World Mental Health Day on Monday encourages people to connect and to make mental health and wellbeing a global priority. Co-ordinated by the World Health Organization, it’s an opportunity for people with mental health conditions, advocates, employers...
psychologytoday.com
World Mental Health Day Isn’t Enough
World Mental Health Day themes are essential to carry forward every day, all year. BIPOC and LBGTQ communities face unique, disproportionate risks. Representation, equity, and restorative justice are vital. Prevention, detection, integration, and access to treatment must remain prioritized to improve global mental health. World Mental Health Day 2022 has...
World Health Organization
World Mental Health Day is an opportunity for us to embrace our sense of community and normalize mental health
In 2022, WHO published its seminal mental health work, the World Mental Health Report. The Report provides a blueprint for governments, academics, health professionals, civil society and others with an ambition to support the world in transforming mental health. One of the pervasive issues the report covers is stigma. Stigma,...
verywellmind.com
What Is Dependent Personality Disorder?
People with dependent personality disorder often have trouble making decisions for themselves and feel helpless when they’re alone because they feel incapable of taking care of themselves. They tend to have an overwhelming need for someone else to take care of them instead. The American Psychiatric Association notes that...
The CEO of a mental health startup, who has spent 9,000 hours meditating, shares other ways he de-stresses
Today’s CEOs are facing innumerable challenges: a global pandemic and a sea change in how and where employees want to show up for work, just to name a few. For leaders, the pressure has never been higher. How do they mitigate it? In our new series, we ask executives about their day-to-day wellness habits to gain insight into the tactics they use to minimize stress and maintain their well-being.
Decades of Research Shows That These 5 Practices Drastically Improve Mental Health
Parade.com has an extensive editorial partnership with Cleveland Clinic, consistently named as one of the nation's best hospitals in U.S. News & World Report's annual "America's Best Hospitals" survey. Click here to learn more about our health reporting policies. It’s no surprise that people’s mental health has taken a nosedive...
ADDitude
[Self-Test] Antisocial Personality Disorder
Antisocial personality disorder (ASPD), also called sociopathy or psychopathy, is characterized by disregard for and violation of the rights of others.1 People with ASPD often engage in unlawful behaviors and display a reckless disregard for the safety of themselves and others. They often exhibit irritable and aggressive behaviors, and they may get into physical fights or assault others. Deceitfulness and manipulation are central to this personality disorder – people with ASPD may charm others to get what they want, then show little remorse for hurting or mistreating them.
WHO releases new guidelines for mental health in the workplace
According to the WHO, 15 percent of working age adults have a mental disorder at any given time. The agency has released new guidelines for mental health at work, with evidence-based recommendations for organizations and individuals. The report also included recommendations for returning to work after a mental health related...
Psychiatric Times
New Poll Data Shows US Adults Believe Suicide Can be Prevented
A new poll sought to understand the public’s beliefs about mental health and suicide prevention. Here are the results. The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), the National Action Alliance for Suicide Prevention (Action Alliance), and the Suicide Prevention Resource Center (SPRC) recently partnered with The Harris Poll to conduct a new national public perception survey of more than 2000 US adults to better understand the public’s attitudes and beliefs about mental health and suicide prevention. We sat down with Doreen Marshall, PhD, Vice President of Mission Engagement for the AFSP, to discuss the poll’s findings.
MedicalXpress
Bold new income strategy could help tackle mental health crisis among young people
Researchers at the University of York played a key role in a major new study which suggests that universal basic income could help to reverse the epidemic of mental health problems among young people in the U.K. Soaring living costs are causing unprecedented pressure on U.K. households, resulting in a...
Nursing Times
‘Failure’ to protect nurse mental health during Covid-19
Nurses and health workers around the world have been let down by policymakers and employers that failed to act to protect them from the devastating mental health impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to an international report. The report found high rates of depression and anxiety in healthcare workers overall,...
World Health Organization
Rehabilitation, recognition and research needed for people living with long COVID: new WHO/Europe factsheet
Rehabilitation, recognition and research needed for people living with long COVID: new WHO/Europe factsheet. While most people who develop COVID-19 fully recover, it is estimated that 10–20% go on to develop what is now known as long COVID. This condition involves a variety of mid- and long-term symptoms such as fatigue, breathlessness and lack of mental focus. While the science behind long COVID is still unclear, a new WHO/Europe factsheet collects existing evidence on the condition and its often-debilitating effect on people’s lives.
PODCAST: The new controversial ketamine craze
• Over the last few years ketamine therapy has become a popular treatment for depression. • In fact, you might have seen advertisements promoting it casually on platforms such as Instagram or TikTok. But Ketamine wasn’t created for that purpose. Ketamine’s history:. • As an anesthetic commonly applied...
wonkhe.com
Everyone assumes universities have a duty of care towards students – our campaign would establish one
We are one of twenty-five bereaved families that have launched a petition, calling on the government to establish a statutory legal duty of care for students in higher education. In the case surrounding our daughter, a judge ruled earlier this year that her university had not made reasonable adjustments to...
