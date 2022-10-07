Read full article on original website
Bridge Replacement Begin Monday On Rolland Ave. In Sac County
Sac County Residents are advised to use alternate routes of travel starting Monday. The Sac County Engineers office will close Rolland Ave. between 330 and 340th Street for road construction. The road will remain closed for approximately four weeks for the bridge replacement project. A completion date is unknown as this project will depend on the weather. Sac County officials remind individuals to use extra cations when driving in or near any construction project. For more information, individuals can contact the Sac County Engineers office at 712-662-7687.
Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser At Zion Lutheran Church In Manning
Individuals are invited to join Zion Lutheran Preschool for their annual pancake breakfast fundraiser this weekend. The event occurs at Zion Lutheran Church in Manning on Sunday, October 16. On the menu are eggs, sausage, and pancakes, which will be served from 9:00 a.m. to noon. Individuals in attendance can eat in the fellowship hall or pick up orders in the drive-through. Drive-through orders can enter the south church entrance. This event is open to the public, and a free-will offering is encouraged. For more information on the event, individuals can contact the Zion Lutheran Church at 712-655-2352.
Illinois Man Wanted On Carroll County Warrants For Injuring Carroll Office In March 2021 Arrested In Chicago Over The Weekend
An Illinois man wanted on outstanding Carroll County warrants for seriously injuring a Carroll Police Department officer nearly 18 months ago during a traffic stop was taken into custody over the weekend. Twenty-eight-year-old Dennis Guider Jr. of Chicago Heights, Ill. was booked into the Cook County jail on multiple charges from Illinois law enforcement and is being held without bond. Guider also has outstanding Carroll County warrants stemming from a March 5, 2021 incident in the 1800 block of Kittyhawk Avenue. Guider refused to comply with officers’ commands to exit the vehicle and attempted to flee from the stop. As he fled, Guider struck Officer Patrick McCarty, who landed on the hood of the suspect’s car. Authorities say Guider reached speeds up to 60 mph before striking a culvert and throwing the officer from the vehicle. McCarty sustained a fracture to his back following that incident but was back on patrol last summer after making a full recovery. Guider fled back to the Chicago metro after stealing a car in the 900 block of Salinger Avenue. It is unclear if Guider will be extradited to Iowa, as he faces numerous felony charges in Illinois, including felony weapons and parole violations.
An Event Calle Reggie’s Sleepout Will Help Students Learn About Homeless Youth In Audubon
A new event in the Audubon area is taking place in under two weeks to help raise awareness of homeless youth in Iowa. Junior high and high school students from Audubon and the surrounding communities are invited to come and spend a night under the stars, have some fun, and learn about an important issue in Iowa. Pam Stekler is with Our Savior’s Lutheran Church and explains where they got the idea for this event.
Exira Woman Killed Sunday In Car/Semi Accident
An Exira woman was killed Sunday afternoon after colliding head-on with a semi-tractor trailer in Audubon County. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the accident occurred at approximately 2:48 p.m. in the 400 block of W. Washington Street in Exira. Authorities say 75-year-old Phyllis Elaine Hoffman was traveling eastbound in a 2009 Ford Focus and crossed into the westbound lane, directly into the path of a 2016 Mack CXU613, driven by 24-year-old John Joseph Schultes of Exira. Schultes did not report serious injuries following the crash, but Hoffman was pronounced dead at the scene. An investigation into the incident is ongoing. The Audubon County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Iowa State Patrol at the scene.
Sharon Sporrer of Dedham
Sharon Sporrer, 68 of Dedham, died Sunday, October 9, 2022, at her home near Dedham. Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Dedham. The Celebrant will be Fr. Merlin Schrad. Deacon Greg Archunde and Deacon Louis Meiners will assist with Funeral Mass. Music will be by Cindy Bauer and the parish choir. Lectors will be Addison Archunde, Jill Spies and Amy Overmohle. Gift Bearers will be Sharon’s grandchildren. Casket Bearers will be Mike Nepple, Nate Greving, Scott Sporrer, Dan Wiederin, Bryan Schmitz, and Mike Sporrer. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Dedham.
Lisa Wagner Is Running Unopposed For Carroll County Treasure
Lisa Wagner is the current Carroll County Treasurer, and individuals will see her name on the November 8 ballot as she runs for re-election. Wagner explains what she has learned in her current position. Wagner was appointed to the position in 2020 following the resignation of Jean Seidl. Wagner adds...
Thomas Daniel of Carroll
Thomas Lowell Daniel, age 72, of Carroll, IA, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Accura Healthcare in Carroll. Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 A.M. on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church – St. John Paul II Parish in Carroll with Fr. Patrick Behm as celebrant. Music for the Mass will be by Kathy Halbur with Kathleen Macke as Cantor. Lectors for the Mass will be Chalsey Daniel, Pam Mohr, and Annie Rudolph. Gift bearers will be Eric Daniel, Chalsey Daniel, and Landon Daniel. Casket bearers will be David Daniel, Michael Daniel, Patrick Daniel, Paul Daniel, Mark Daniel, and Victor Warnke. Burial will be in the Holy Family Cemetery near Lidderdale.
Paetyn Feilmeier of Westside
Mass of Christian Burial for 14-year-old Paetyn Feilmeier of Westside will be held 10:30 AM, Thursday, October 13 at St. Ann Catholic Church in Vail. Friends may call from 4:30 – 7:00 P.M., Wednesday, October 12 at St. Ann Catholic Church in Vail with a Rosary at 4:00 P.M. and a Prayer Service at 7:00 PM. She passed away Saturday, October 8 at her home in Westside.
