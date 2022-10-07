ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

eatitandlikeit.com

New Realm Brewing Savannah closes -are we surprised?

I wish I could say I am surprised. Virginia-based New Realm Brewing Company announced on Monday that they would be closing their Savannah location. The reaction from the community? A whole lot of “meh.”. That would include the view from this seat. The idea seemed like a good one....
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival underway

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Get ready for food, music, carnival games, and so much more because The Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival returns this week for the 23rd year. Kathryn Johnson is the CEO of the Richmond Hill Bryan County Chamber of Commerce and she spoke with WTOC about the festivities.
RICHMOND HILL, GA
WSAV-TV

News 3 Today Celebrations for October 10, 2022

Midtown residents express concern about police chases …. Cassandra Reid returned to her home Saturday afternoon to find a chaotic scene at the end of her street. A driver, who was chased by police, hit a pole, spun off the road and into a construction pole, she said. It left Cassandra and her neighbors without power.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Wedding Dress Project a visual reminder of costs of domestic violence

Hopeful Horizons has dresses bearing names of victims in Lowcountry libraries. Wedding Dress Project a visual reminder of costs …. Hopeful Horizons has dresses bearing names of victims in Lowcountry libraries. Midtown residents express concern about police chases …. Cassandra Reid returned to her home Saturday afternoon to find a...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Proud to be a Farmer: Ryne Brannen

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Bulloch County farmer carries on his family’s tradition in agriculture. Ryne Brannen says they’ve faced challenges in and out of the fields this year. Ryne Brannen says his family has been farming for as long anybody can remember. “I know and can...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
californiaexaminer.net

Search For Missing Savannah, Georgia Child

According to Facebook postings from the Chatham County Police Department in Savannah, Georgia, authorities are actively searching for a youngster who was last seen at his house on Wednesday morning. In an effort to locate 20-month-old Quinton Simon alive, police have been spending 18- to 20-hour days on the case.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

‘6 Houses 6 Hours:’ Beautifying homes in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Garden City Housing Team and volunteers were out and about Saturday morning helping people in the community by beautifying their homes. This is a project they call ‘6 Houses in 6 Hours.’. Volunteers from United Way, Home Depot, Habitat for Humanity and the community...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

ECSO holds Faith and Blue event

SAVANNAH, GA
yieldpro.com

Trion acquires 160-unit community in Savannah, Georgia submarket for $38.45 million

Trion Properties, a multifamily investment sponsor and private equity real estate firm based in West Hollywood, California and Miami, Florida, has announced two key strategic initiatives to bolster the firm’s growth in the Southeast: the acquisition of Pooler Station, a 160-unit multifamily community located in the Pooler submarket of Savannah, Georgia for $38.45 million, and the promotion of industry veteran David Moghavem to Director of East Coast Acquisitions.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Suspect breaks into Savannah CBD shop through ceiling

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Many people don’t expect to be a victim of theft. This is not what the owners of Hemp Leaf CBD imagined it would look like if it did happen - a person coming through the ceiling of the shop with a rope. “Windows barred, door...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Remembering SERG Group founder Steve Carb

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — He was a partner in the largest restaurant ownership group based in the Lowcountry. He was the ultimate businessman who knew every inch of his restaurants, from the napkins to the pizza, seafood and everything in between. Steve Carb is being remembered for much more than food. The SERG […]
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
holycitysinner.com

Burnt Church Distillery Launches New Ready-to-Drink Cocktail: Island Time

BLUFFTON, SC – Watterson Brands and the Burnt Church Distillery, 120 Bluffton Rd. are pleased to announce the launch of Island Time, a new ready-to-drink line of cocktail beverages. Currently available in three flavors; Whiskey Mule; Piña Colada Vodka Soda; and Grapefruit Orange Gin & Tonic; the 12 oz. canned cocktails come in packs of four and are available for purchase at the Distillery and soon wherever Burnt Church Distillery products are sold in South Carolina and Georgia.
BLUFFTON, SC
wtoc.com

Bones found at construction site in downtown Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A construction crew discovered several small objects that appear to be bones at a downtown construction site, according to Savannah Police. The discovery happened Saturday afternoon near construction at the intersection of Broughton and Bull Street. Savannah Police say the items have been turned over to...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Several upgrades coming to Beaufort County parks

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — Residents across Beaufort County will see new improvements to some popular public parks. Money from the sale of two properties as well as funds from the parks and recreation capital improvement will be distributed across five different parks. Of those parks, Southside park is one with major upgrades comings. Residents can […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

Exclusive interview with missing toddler’s babysitter

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — We spoke exclusively with the babysitter of 20-month-old Quinton Simon, who has been missing since Wednesday morning. “I’ve been keeping Quinton and Zane for 6 months,” Diana McCarta said. “I kept them yesterday, and they went home last night.”. McCarta said...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
Grice Connect

TravelCenters of America Statesboro Travel Center Now Open

After breaking ground almost a year ago the TravelCenters of America (TA) Express travel center located at Interstate 16 and Highway 301 inside Southern Gateway Commerce Park is now open. TA Express Statesboro features TA’s recently unveiled new travel center design concepts including improved signage, new store flow, modern restrooms...
STATESBORO, GA

