Eating our Way Through Savannah, GAMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Savannah, GA
Touring the House of a Famous Savannah WriterRene CizioSavannah, GA
Georgia Mother And Family Pleading For Answers In Son's DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSavannah, GA
What it's Like Inside One of the Most Haunted Houses in AmericaRene CizioSavannah, GA
eatitandlikeit.com
New Realm Brewing Savannah closes -are we surprised?
I wish I could say I am surprised. Virginia-based New Realm Brewing Company announced on Monday that they would be closing their Savannah location. The reaction from the community? A whole lot of “meh.”. That would include the view from this seat. The idea seemed like a good one....
wtoc.com
Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival underway
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Get ready for food, music, carnival games, and so much more because The Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival returns this week for the 23rd year. Kathryn Johnson is the CEO of the Richmond Hill Bryan County Chamber of Commerce and she spoke with WTOC about the festivities.
wtoc.com
Organizers hoping for big crowds at the Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We’re just four days away from the return of the Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival in Richmond Hill. It’s an event expected to draw tens of thousands to the area this weekend. Setup is underway at JF Gregory Park ahead of this weekend’s festival city...
WSAV-TV
News 3 Today Celebrations for October 10, 2022
Midtown residents express concern about police chases …. Cassandra Reid returned to her home Saturday afternoon to find a chaotic scene at the end of her street. A driver, who was chased by police, hit a pole, spun off the road and into a construction pole, she said. It left Cassandra and her neighbors without power.
WSAV-TV
Wedding Dress Project a visual reminder of costs of domestic violence
Hopeful Horizons has dresses bearing names of victims in Lowcountry libraries. Wedding Dress Project a visual reminder of costs …. Hopeful Horizons has dresses bearing names of victims in Lowcountry libraries. Midtown residents express concern about police chases …. Cassandra Reid returned to her home Saturday afternoon to find a...
wtoc.com
Proud to be a Farmer: Ryne Brannen
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Bulloch County farmer carries on his family’s tradition in agriculture. Ryne Brannen says they’ve faced challenges in and out of the fields this year. Ryne Brannen says his family has been farming for as long anybody can remember. “I know and can...
californiaexaminer.net
Search For Missing Savannah, Georgia Child
According to Facebook postings from the Chatham County Police Department in Savannah, Georgia, authorities are actively searching for a youngster who was last seen at his house on Wednesday morning. In an effort to locate 20-month-old Quinton Simon alive, police have been spending 18- to 20-hour days on the case.
wtoc.com
‘6 Houses 6 Hours:’ Beautifying homes in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Garden City Housing Team and volunteers were out and about Saturday morning helping people in the community by beautifying their homes. This is a project they call ‘6 Houses in 6 Hours.’. Volunteers from United Way, Home Depot, Habitat for Humanity and the community...
WSAV-TV
ECSO holds Faith and Blue event
ECSO holds Faith and Blue event
yieldpro.com
Trion acquires 160-unit community in Savannah, Georgia submarket for $38.45 million
Trion Properties, a multifamily investment sponsor and private equity real estate firm based in West Hollywood, California and Miami, Florida, has announced two key strategic initiatives to bolster the firm’s growth in the Southeast: the acquisition of Pooler Station, a 160-unit multifamily community located in the Pooler submarket of Savannah, Georgia for $38.45 million, and the promotion of industry veteran David Moghavem to Director of East Coast Acquisitions.
wtoc.com
Suspect breaks into Savannah CBD shop through ceiling
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Many people don’t expect to be a victim of theft. This is not what the owners of Hemp Leaf CBD imagined it would look like if it did happen - a person coming through the ceiling of the shop with a rope. “Windows barred, door...
Remembering SERG Group founder Steve Carb
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — He was a partner in the largest restaurant ownership group based in the Lowcountry. He was the ultimate businessman who knew every inch of his restaurants, from the napkins to the pizza, seafood and everything in between. Steve Carb is being remembered for much more than food. The SERG […]
holycitysinner.com
Burnt Church Distillery Launches New Ready-to-Drink Cocktail: Island Time
BLUFFTON, SC – Watterson Brands and the Burnt Church Distillery, 120 Bluffton Rd. are pleased to announce the launch of Island Time, a new ready-to-drink line of cocktail beverages. Currently available in three flavors; Whiskey Mule; Piña Colada Vodka Soda; and Grapefruit Orange Gin & Tonic; the 12 oz. canned cocktails come in packs of four and are available for purchase at the Distillery and soon wherever Burnt Church Distillery products are sold in South Carolina and Georgia.
wtoc.com
Bones found at construction site in downtown Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A construction crew discovered several small objects that appear to be bones at a downtown construction site, according to Savannah Police. The discovery happened Saturday afternoon near construction at the intersection of Broughton and Bull Street. Savannah Police say the items have been turned over to...
Several upgrades coming to Beaufort County parks
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — Residents across Beaufort County will see new improvements to some popular public parks. Money from the sale of two properties as well as funds from the parks and recreation capital improvement will be distributed across five different parks. Of those parks, Southside park is one with major upgrades comings. Residents can […]
WSAV-TV
Investigators drain pool at Quinton Simon's home as search for missing toddler continues
Investigators used a pump to drain the swimming pool in the backyard of Quinton's grandparents' home. That pool and this home are two of the places Chatham County Investigators and federal agents are searching again. Investigators drain pool at Quinton Simon’s home …. Investigators used a pump to drain...
counton2.com
Exclusive interview with missing toddler’s babysitter
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — We spoke exclusively with the babysitter of 20-month-old Quinton Simon, who has been missing since Wednesday morning. “I’ve been keeping Quinton and Zane for 6 months,” Diana McCarta said. “I kept them yesterday, and they went home last night.”. McCarta said...
WJCL
Where is Quinton Simon? Search for missing Savannah toddler enters fifth day
Update 2:13 p.m.: Chatham County Police have established a tip line for information surrounding the case. Call 912-667-3134 to reach a detective directly. If it goes to voicemail, leave a message. The tipline is only for the Quinton Simon investigation. Update 9:30 a.m.: Chatham County Police issued the following statement...
TravelCenters of America Statesboro Travel Center Now Open
After breaking ground almost a year ago the TravelCenters of America (TA) Express travel center located at Interstate 16 and Highway 301 inside Southern Gateway Commerce Park is now open. TA Express Statesboro features TA’s recently unveiled new travel center design concepts including improved signage, new store flow, modern restrooms...
1310kfka.com
Search for missing 20-month-old last seen at Georgia home now on fourth day
(SAVANNAH, Ga.) — The search for a missing 20-month-old entered its fourth day on Saturday, as police have yet to turn up any sign of the toddler. Quinton Simon was reported missing from his home in Savannah, Georgia, Wednesday morning, according to Chatham County police. “Finding Quinton Simon is...
