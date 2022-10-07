ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sequoyah County, OK

KFOR

Oklahoma floods could distribute toxic waste, new map shows

For decades, many residents of Ottawa County have contended with contaminated water and soil from the Tar Creek Superfund Site, one of the oldest of these sites in the nation. New data that was just released shows that risks are even greater than previously thought, according to a comprehensive geographic information system map (GIS) map.
OTTAWA COUNTY, OK
KXII.com

Millions of federal relief dollars to be spent in Southern Oklahoma

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Oklahoma legislators have decided how to spend nearly 2 billion dollars of federal pandemic relief funds, and millions of those dollars will be going to projects in Southern Oklahoma. Oklahoma state representative Tammy Townley said the organizations sent in applications for the Progressing Rural Economic Prosperity...
OKLAHOMA STATE
sequoyahcountytimes.com

Boil order issued by Rural Water Dist. #4

Rural Water District #4 in Sequoyah County has issued a boil order, effective immediately, for the next 24 to 48 hours. Water usage for food, food prep and drinking will need to be boiled before use. The water department said with so many leaks, the boil order is being done...
SEQUOYAH COUNTY, OK
#Odot#City Planning#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance
kgou.org

Oklahoma farmers and ranchers will soon see additional drought relief money from the state

Oklahoma’s current drought is the worst the state has experienced in at least 10 years, and the dry, hot weather conditions are especially hitting farmers and ranchers hard. The bone-dry weather continues to make it difficult to grow hay, and it hasn’t helped pastures grow for cattle to graze on. A lack of rain and rising feed costs have also pushed some livestock producers to make some tough decisions, like feeding winter hay supply early.
OKLAHOMA STATE
News Break
Politics
5NEWS

Man shot during 'neighbor dispute' in Crawford County

CRAWFORD COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Deputies are investigating after a "neighbor dispute" led to a shooting in Crawford County. Crawford County Sheriff Jimmy Damante says the shooting happened Sunday, Oct. 9, on River Overlook Loop in the Beverly Hills neighborhood just north of Van Buren. Damante says a man...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
publicradiotulsa.org

Inter-Tribal Council of the Five Tribes calls on Oklahoma Legislature to repeal HB 1775

The Inter-Tribal Council of the Five Tribes, which consists of the Cherokee, Choctaw, Seminole, Chickasaw and Muscogee nations, passed a resolution during their quarterly meeting that calls upon the Oklahoma legislature to immediately repeal House Bill 1775 — the so-called "critical race theory" bill that they say is leading to fear and confusion among teachers in the state.
OKLAHOMA STATE
5NEWS

Springdale Police warn residents of water utility scam

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Springdale Police Department (SPD) is warning the public about an ongoing scam in Northwest Arkansas. According to Springdale Water Utilities (SWU), water residents in Northwest Arkansas have been receiving fake calls after-hours demanding payments. SWU says the calls look like they are from the local water utility department but assure residents these calls are a scam.
SPRINGDALE, AR
KXII.com

Tribes endorse Joy Hofmeister for Oklahoma Governor

OKLAHOMA CITY (KXII) - Leaders of the five largest tribes in Oklahoma announced Monday that they will endorse State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister as Oklahoma’s next Governor. According to a press release from the Choctaw Nation Division of Commerce, the leaders of the five tribes, including the...
OKLAHOMA STATE

