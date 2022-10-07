Read full article on original website
Future Interstate 49 to break ground in Barling
The Arkansas Department of Transportation will soon begin construction on a future Interstate 49 between Barling and Alma.
Oklahoma floods could distribute toxic waste, new map shows
For decades, many residents of Ottawa County have contended with contaminated water and soil from the Tar Creek Superfund Site, one of the oldest of these sites in the nation. New data that was just released shows that risks are even greater than previously thought, according to a comprehensive geographic information system map (GIS) map.
KFOR
As skies clear this afternoon the Oklahoma wind machine cranks up!
As skies clear this afternoon the Oklahoma wind machine cranks up! South winds 15-25 with gusts near 30 mph likely developing this afternoon central and western OK. This will increase the fire danger especially in NW OK! Use caution while traveling and hang on to that steering wheel!
KOCO
TIMELINE: Storms moving in overnight, into morning
OKLAHOMA CITY — Storms are moving into Oklahoma overnight and into the morning. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Michael Armstrong has the latest timeline. Watch the video player above to see when storms will be in your area.
Ranchers in Northeast Oklahoma facing difficult decisions due to extreme drought
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Monday’s rain did little to make a dent in the drought in Northeast Oklahoma. The lack of measurable rainfall and the shortage of hay has created a dire situation for ranchers whose livelihood depends on their herd having access to water and hay. Cherokee County...
blackchronicle.com
Severe Thunderstorm, Flash Flood Warnings Remains In Effect For Parts Of Oklahoma
Some extreme storms are persevering with to wreak havoc on elements of the state Monday afternoon and night. ————————————————————— Happy Monday! Hopefully, you obtained some rain Sunday, however extra likelihood is on the way in which Monday.
KXII.com
Millions of federal relief dollars to be spent in Southern Oklahoma
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Oklahoma legislators have decided how to spend nearly 2 billion dollars of federal pandemic relief funds, and millions of those dollars will be going to projects in Southern Oklahoma. Oklahoma state representative Tammy Townley said the organizations sent in applications for the Progressing Rural Economic Prosperity...
sequoyahcountytimes.com
Boil order issued by Rural Water Dist. #4
Rural Water District #4 in Sequoyah County has issued a boil order, effective immediately, for the next 24 to 48 hours. Water usage for food, food prep and drinking will need to be boiled before use. The water department said with so many leaks, the boil order is being done...
kgou.org
Oklahoma farmers and ranchers will soon see additional drought relief money from the state
Oklahoma’s current drought is the worst the state has experienced in at least 10 years, and the dry, hot weather conditions are especially hitting farmers and ranchers hard. The bone-dry weather continues to make it difficult to grow hay, and it hasn’t helped pastures grow for cattle to graze on. A lack of rain and rising feed costs have also pushed some livestock producers to make some tough decisions, like feeding winter hay supply early.
Motorcycle crash on Highway 12 slows traffic
An accident involving a motorcycle happened around 11:30 a.m. westbound on State Highway 12, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle on I-49
A pedestrian was injured after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning on Oct. 11 at around 4:50 a.m.
Rogers County Sheriff named Oklahoma Sheriff of the Year
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — The Rogers County Sheriff has been named Oklahoma’s Sheriff of the Year. Scott Walton was named at an awards ceremony in Oklahoma City where two of his deputies also won awards. He said the credit goes to his deputies and the community. “This one...
Man shot during 'neighbor dispute' in Crawford County
CRAWFORD COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Deputies are investigating after a "neighbor dispute" led to a shooting in Crawford County. Crawford County Sheriff Jimmy Damante says the shooting happened Sunday, Oct. 9, on River Overlook Loop in the Beverly Hills neighborhood just north of Van Buren. Damante says a man...
Ponca City News
First steps taken to address Oklahoma’s long standing orphaned well problem
Body WASHINGTON – Oklahoma is set to receive a federal grant to begin addressing an orphaned well problem that has plagued the state for decades. Since the discovery of oil in the late 1800s, an estimated 500,000 oil and gas wells have been drilled statewide. The Department of the...
publicradiotulsa.org
Inter-Tribal Council of the Five Tribes calls on Oklahoma Legislature to repeal HB 1775
The Inter-Tribal Council of the Five Tribes, which consists of the Cherokee, Choctaw, Seminole, Chickasaw and Muscogee nations, passed a resolution during their quarterly meeting that calls upon the Oklahoma legislature to immediately repeal House Bill 1775 — the so-called "critical race theory" bill that they say is leading to fear and confusion among teachers in the state.
Fort Smith car crash leads to injuries and delays
Fort Smith Police Department reported a two-car accident with injuries on North 10th Street and H Street. Delays are expected for a few hours according to a press release.
Springdale Police warn residents of water utility scam
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Springdale Police Department (SPD) is warning the public about an ongoing scam in Northwest Arkansas. According to Springdale Water Utilities (SWU), water residents in Northwest Arkansas have been receiving fake calls after-hours demanding payments. SWU says the calls look like they are from the local water utility department but assure residents these calls are a scam.
KXII.com
Tribes endorse Joy Hofmeister for Oklahoma Governor
OKLAHOMA CITY (KXII) - Leaders of the five largest tribes in Oklahoma announced Monday that they will endorse State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister as Oklahoma’s next Governor. According to a press release from the Choctaw Nation Division of Commerce, the leaders of the five tribes, including the...
Vian man killed in motorcycle crash near Webbers Falls
MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Okla. — A 43-year-old man is dead after a motorcycle crash on the Muskogee Turnpike near Webbers Falls, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said on Saturday morning, Shawn Crawford, driving a 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle, failed to negotiate a curve on the Webbers Falls exit ramp.
Special license plate decals help alert Arkansas first responders of nonverbal drivers
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Did you know that if you have a communication impediment, your license plate can help alert first responders of that barrier?. In 2017, the Arkansas legislature passed a law that allowed anyone with communication difficulties to request a special license plate decal, so first responders can be alerted.
