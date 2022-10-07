ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Center, MN

Passenger Killed in SE Minnesota Deer-Motorcycle Crash

Hastings, MN (KROC-AM News)- A female passenger was killed and the driver was severely hurt after the motorcycle the two were driving struck a deer near Hastings Monday evening. The Dakota County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the crash southeast of Hastings at Ravenna Trail and Polk Avenue around...
HASTINGS, MN
Watch Minnesota Police Pursue Mom In Suspected Stolen Truck

This police pursuit video is out of the Minneapolis suburb of Woodbury. According to police reports, the suspect is driving a Ford pickup with no plates and was suspected to be stolen. The suspect is reported to be a mother of three children, though thankfully the children were not in the truck during the pursuit.
WOODBURY, MN
Minnesota Pumpkin Smashes Nationwide Record

It really is not autumn without big, bright pumpkins. Picking and decorating pumpkins have been a long-standing fall tradition. But sometimes pumpkins are used for more than craving a funny face. One Minnesota pumpkin won't be sliced anytime soon. A horticulture teacher from Minnesota just smashed a nationwide record with...
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Grown Pumpkin Sets North American Record

HALF MOON BAY, CALIFORNIA (WJON News) -- A pumpkin grown here in Minnesota has set a new record. Monday at the Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay, California they announced two-time winner Travis Gienger of Anoka is this year's Pumpkin King. His 2,560-pound Rhinoceros-sized Mega Gourd set a new North American Record on its way to taking first place.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
Maplewood Man Charged with Murder in Rochester Overdose

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Maplewood man has been charged with third-degree murder in connection to a fatal drug overdose that occurred in Rochester last year. Olmsted County prosecutors filed the charge against 44-year-old Sean Alexander Friday. The criminal complaint accuses him of selling the female victim heroin on the night of June 5, 2021 at the Oak Terrace Mobile Home Park in southeast Rochester.
ROCHESTER, MN
Minneapolis Man Arrested, Charged with Carjacking

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A Minneapolis man has been arrested and charged with carjacking a woman at gunpoint in Arden Hills. According to court documents and a law enforcement affidavit, on September 13, 2022, at approximately 7:30 a.m., 50-year-old Raphael Nunn approached a woman who had just parked her vehicle in an underground parking garage in Arden Hills.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Not Guilty Plea From Minnesota Woman Charged With Murdering Son

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Twin Cities woman accused of the shotgun slaying of her young son today entered a not guilty plea to a second-degree murder charge. 28-year-old Julissa Thaler was recently deemed to be competent to stand trial on the charge. After ruling today that there is probable cause to proceed with the case, a Hennepin County judge scheduled her trial to begin in late January of next year.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
Man Severely Injured in Possible Minnesota Explosion

Hastings, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in Dakota County are investigating a possible explosion that occurred Wednesday afternoon. The Dakota County Sheriff’s Office says a man was flown from the Hastings Civic Arena with what were described as serious injuries. The possible explosion was reported shortly after 3 p.m. Preliminary...
HASTINGS, MN
Your Chance To Run An Excavator Or Bulldozer Is This Weekend In Minnesota

If you are making plans for this weekend, you might want to do something EXTREME! If you've got kids that like big machines, or maybe you've always secretly wanted to drive an excavator or bulldozer your chance to do that is this weekend. One Minnesota company that specializes in the big 'toys' is having an event this Saturday that could put you in the literal driver's seat of one of those dream machines!
HASTINGS, MN
Hwy. 52 Project North of Rochester Progressing

Zumbrota, MN (KROC-AM News)- Work is progressing on a project meant to improve the southbound lanes of Hwy. 52 between Zumbrota and Cannon Falls. An update from MnDOT says crews will begin paving an over six mile stretch of the highway between County Roads 1 and 50 in Goodhue County. Officials are advising motorists to prepare for a steady flow of dump trucks in the work zone.
ZUMBROTA, MN
Anoka Man Charged with Possession of Machine Gun, Meth

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- An Anoka man has been arrested and charged for allegedly illegally having a machine gun and being in possession of methamphetamine with the intention of selling it. According to court documents and a law enforcement affidavit, back in April the FBI began investigating 50-year-old Darrian Nguyen...
ANOKA, MN
News-Talk 1340 KROC AM & 96.9 FM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

