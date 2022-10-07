Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Arrested After Fattaly Stabbing a Man On MTA Bronx busAbdul GhaniBronx, NY
Queens affordable apartments available from $665 a month, gas heat includedBeth TorresQueens, NY
NYC Mayor has announced that he expects migrant crisis cost will exceed one billion dollars this yearPhilosophy BloggerNew York City, NY
Kirby: No indication that Putin has decided to use nuclear weapons
White House national security spokesman John Kirby on Tuesday said that the United States has not seen any indication that Russian President Vladimir Putin has made a decision on whether or not to use nuclear weapons amid the war in Ukraine, but that recent comments make it “imperative” for the U.S. to monitor the situation.…
Elon Musk denies claim he spoke to Vladimir Putin before tweeting peace plan for war in Ukraine
Elon Musk has denied the claim he spoke to Vladimir Putin before tweeting a peace plan for the war in Ukraine. The Tesla CEO’s peace suggestion included Ukrainian territory being handed over to Russia. Eurasia Group subscribers were sent a report in which Ian Bremmer wrote that Mr Musk told him that the Russian president was “prepared to negotiate” if the Crimean peninsula remained in Russian hands, Vice reported. Other conditions included that Ukraine retains permanent neutrality and that Ukraine recognises the Russian annexation of Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia.Mr Bremmer reports that Mr Musk said that Mr Putin...
UN, G7 decry Russian attack on Ukraine as possible war crime
Russian forces have carpeted Ukraine with a fresh barrage of missiles and munition-carrying drones
Biden open to re-evaluating Saudi relationship after Opec+ cuts, says White House – live
‘In light of the Opec decision, I think that’s where he is,’ says John Kirby, spokesman for Biden’s national security council
Fact check: National Archives debunks Trump's false claim about Bush documents
First, former President Donald Trump tried a false claim about the document-handling practices of former President Barack Obama. Now, Trump is making the same false claim about other former presidents.
Trump continues to claim other presidents mishandled documents. Hear why that's not true
CNN reporter Daniel Dale fact-checks Donald Trump’s claims that former presidents George H.W. Bush, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton all mishandled documents.
Lizzo Says Supreme Court “Politicized Law and Made It a Weapon Against Human Rights” With Roe v. Wade Decision
Lizzo says her decision to support abortion rights “shouldn’t matter if I had a personal experience or knew somebody” and has condemned the U.S. Supreme Court for turning the law into “a weapon against human rights.” In a new cover story for Vanity Fair, the Grammy and Emmy-winning artist discussed her $500,000 donation to Planned Parenthood and the National Network of Abortion Funds — which was then matched by Live Nation — after the overturning of Roe v. Wade. The singer shared that she went out to both of the organizations about any real action she could take to address the...
Congress shouldn’t sink more taxpayer dollars into the F-35 program
The program has long been the poster child of wasteful Pentagon spending.
