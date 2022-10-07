ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilbert, AZ

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
phoenixmag.com

September 2022 Restaurant Openings and Closings

This new spot at Christown Spectrum Mall has all your favorite Asian dishes to go or dine in. 1818 W. Montebello Ave., Phoenix, bambooasiankitchenaz.com. A popular Phoenix restaurant sets up shop at Epicenter, featuring a modern take on Southeast Asian cuisine and drinks. 3150 E. Ray Rd., Gilbert, 480-500 6464,...
PHOENIX, AZ
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

Whimsical Women’s & Home Decor Brand LoveShackFancy Opens First Scottsdale Store

The vintage-inspired clothing brand LoveShackFancy is bringing its romantic flair to the desert with its first Arizona retail location at Scottsdale Quarter. Now open, the 1200-square-foot shop welcomes customers with LoveShackFancy’s signature greeting of an abundance of whimsical flowers all over the exterior as well as a new addition of two glow signs out front.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
gilbertsunnews.com

Gilbert man excited about 2-day Italian festival

Last November, the Italian Association of Arizona longed to attract Italophiles to its Pizza and Wine Festival as COVID-19 was slowing. “We didn’t know what to expect,” said Frank Guzzo, the association’s executive director and a Gilbert resident. “We wanted to test the waters with the Pizza...
GILBERT, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Food & Drinks
Local
Arizona Restaurants
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
State
Arizona State
City
Gilbert, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Restaurants
Gilbert, AZ
Food & Drinks
Gilbert, AZ
Lifestyle
viatravelers.com

24 Best Restaurants in Scottsdale, Arizona

Searching for a place to eat among the many restaurants in Scottsdale? Whether you’re planning dining in Scottsdale for a family trip, a romantic getaway, a special event, or just because, we’ve come up with a collection of choices to suit any culinary interest. Scottsdale’s next-door neighbor Phoenix...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Deli#Chocolate Chip Cookie#Food Drink#Chef W#Farmhouse
The Daily Scoop

Unique Pizza Spots You Need to Try in Phoenix, Arizona

Some of the best pizza in Arizona is located right in Phoenix, and we want to take you through our favorite pizza places.(Creative Commons/powerplantop) If you're looking for some delicious pizza in Phoenix, Arizona, look no further! We've put together a list of the four best pizza places in the area that you need to check out. From deep dish to wood-fired to classic slice joints, there's something for everyone on this list!
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

These 3 Arizona Breweries Won Medals at The Great American Beer Festival

The Great American Beer Festival, a multi-day event held annually in Denver, Colorado, has crowned its winners for 2022. Thousands of breweries from all over the country entered their brews in categories ranging from lagers to stouts. This year, three Arizona breweries brought home medals, including two golds and a...
DENVER, CO
azbigmedia.com

7 best affordable areas to live in Metro Phoenix

One of the hardest things to know when you’re moving to a new city is finding out which neighborhoods are the most affordable. Whether you live in the area or are new to Phoenix, we make it easy for you to get a sense of some of the best neighborhoods — and most affordable areas to live in Phoenix — that are both growing in demand and are safe for raising a family, too.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Developmental Disabilities
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

Boulders Resort to Unveil $4 Million Golf Course Renovation This Month

Boulders Resort & Spa in Scottsdale will unveil a $4 million golf course renovation of its Boulder North and South Courses this October. The resort’s two championship golf courses, which have been recognized as some of the best courses in the western U.S., will now provide members and visitors with an even more advanced and luxurious playing experience.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Hiker rescued by Firebird helicopter on Gateway Loop trail in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman was rescued Sunday afternoon by Scottsdale and Phoenix fire officials off of the Gateway Loop trail. The Scottsdale fire department says the 48-year-old began developing symptoms of heat exhaustion around 1.5 miles from the trailhead when she called 911 for help. During the rescue, the woman told fire officials that she’d been on the trail for around five hours.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
oucampus.org

8055 E. Thomas Road Unit F202

GREAT SCOTTSDALE LOCATION! - Minutes from ASU, Tempe Market Place, and Old Town Scottsdale. This meticulously maintained condo boast of vaulted ceilings, granite kitchen countertops, laundry closet with washer/dryer hook-ups, updated bathroom and ceiling fans throughout! New interior paint throughout and updated fixtures. Close proximity to the swimming pool/spa, tennis courts, and clubhouse. Walking distance to public transit, shopping, and parks.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
momcollective.com

3 Family Day Trips Around Phoenix

Are you looking for a little family escape from Phoenix over a weekend but don’t want to go too far? Or maybe you want a special day trip to be the highlight of school break or one of those random days off? Here are three family day trips around Phoenix for you to explore this fall!
PHOENIX, AZ
gilbertsunnews.com

851 apartments, 238 homes proposed at Power, Williams Field

A proposal to build 851 apartment units, 238 duplexes and single-family homes and 104,670 square feet of retail at the northwest corner of Power and Williams Field roads will need more work if it wants approval from the town. The master-planned Bella Storia project is proposed on 79.71 agricultural acres...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy