Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, Patrick Kane, and Jakob Chychrun
Could the Boston Bruins be interested in Patrick Kane?. Kevin Paul Dupont of the Boston Globe: Could the Boston Bruins be interested in trading for Chicago Blackhawks Patrick Kane at some point? Adding someone like Kane would give the Bruins two dynamic lines. The cost?. The Blackhawks might be interested...
Yardbarker
Flyers’ Tortorella says top prospect ‘deserves to be here’
Philadelphia will begin its 2022-2023 campaign on Thursday versus the New Jersey Devils at the Wells Fargo Center. Following a preseason that ended with a 1-4-1 record, the Flyers have lingering questions surrounding what their final roster will look like on opening night. Training camp is the perfect opportunity for...
Yardbarker
Josh Mahura, Brett Leason, Jarred Tinordi among Monday NHL waiver claims
After the National Hockey League’s 32 teams collectively waived 64 players on Sunday, five of them were claimed by other member clubs on Monday afternoon. Here’s the full list of Monday's waiver transactions:. G Connor Ingram: Nashville Predators to Arizona Coyotes. D Josh Mahura: Anaheim Ducks to Florida...
NHL・
Yardbarker
Wayne Simmonds, Mike Reilly and Aleksi Heponiemi among 64 players on waivers
Wayne Simmonds, Mike Reilly and Aleksi Heponiemi found themselves among the 64 players placed on the waiver wire on Sunday, as teams prepare their rosters to be compliant for Monday’s deadline. Lots of teams got in on the action, as 27 teams placed at least one player on the...
NHL・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Patrick Kane Should Wait for Bedard Before Accepting Trade
It feels almost like a foregone conclusion that Patrick Kane will be playing somewhere other than in Chicago next season. Whether he’ll be traded by the organization, or released through free agency, no one really knows. But, it’s not completely out of the question that Kane would want to stay with Chicago if they’re able to draft Connor Bedard—the projected first-overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.
Comments / 0