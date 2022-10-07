If someone asked me what I think the Halloween Capital of the world would be I would guess many things. I would guess Salem, Massachusetts, St. Helens, Oregon (where Halloweentown was filmed), New Orleans, Louisiana (the most haunted city in the U.S?), and many more, and then Minnesota would be at the bottom. But low and behold the Halloween capital not only of the U.S but of the World is Anoka Minnesota!

ANOKA, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO