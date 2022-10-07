Read full article on original website
Passenger Killed in SE Minnesota Deer-Motorcycle Crash
Hastings, MN (KROC-AM News)- A female passenger was killed and the driver was severely hurt after the motorcycle the two were driving struck a deer near Hastings Monday evening. The Dakota County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the crash southeast of Hastings at Ravenna Trail and Polk Avenue around...
Body Found in Small Minnesota Town Prompts Investigation
Elko New Market, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in southern Minnesota are investigating after discovering a body in a residential street in Elko New Market Township Friday morning. A news release from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched to the report of the body of a male in...
Did You Know This Minnesota City is the Halloween Capital of the World?
If someone asked me what I think the Halloween Capital of the world would be I would guess many things. I would guess Salem, Massachusetts, St. Helens, Oregon (where Halloweentown was filmed), New Orleans, Louisiana (the most haunted city in the U.S?), and many more, and then Minnesota would be at the bottom. But low and behold the Halloween capital not only of the U.S but of the World is Anoka Minnesota!
Four Guns Taken Outside of Minnesota High School Football Game
Coon Rapids, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in Coon Rapids are reporting the recovery of four firearms from two vehicles at a high school football game. A news release says a citizen reported a person in a group of young adults and juveniles had a gun after the group was denied entry into the homecoming football game. Police reportedly found a vehicle associated with the group in the parking lot at the football field and found three firearms.
Delta Airlines Just Brought Back Its Longest Flight From Minnesota
Delta Airlines just began service again on the longest international flight available from here in Minnesota. A sure sign that things are getting back to normal... finally... after the pandemic is how much travel is happening again. And, how the airlines are staffing back up to meet all that pent-up demand.
Not Guilty Plea From Minnesota Woman Charged With Murdering Son
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Twin Cities woman accused of the shotgun slaying of her young son today entered a not guilty plea to a second-degree murder charge. 28-year-old Julissa Thaler was recently deemed to be competent to stand trial on the charge. After ruling today that there is probable cause to proceed with the case, a Hennepin County judge scheduled her trial to begin in late January of next year.
Man Severely Injured in Possible Minnesota Explosion
Hastings, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in Dakota County are investigating a possible explosion that occurred Wednesday afternoon. The Dakota County Sheriff’s Office says a man was flown from the Hastings Civic Arena with what were described as serious injuries. The possible explosion was reported shortly after 3 p.m. Preliminary...
Motorist Charged With Killing 8-Year-Old Minnesota Girl
Shakopee, MN (KROC-AM News) - Felony charges and been filed against a man who recently struck and killed a young girl while driving through a residential neighborhood near Mystic Lake Casino. 47-year-old Joseph Jacobson of Shakopee is charged with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide in connection with the death...
Hwy. 52 Project North of Rochester Progressing
Zumbrota, MN (KROC-AM News)- Work is progressing on a project meant to improve the southbound lanes of Hwy. 52 between Zumbrota and Cannon Falls. An update from MnDOT says crews will begin paving an over six mile stretch of the highway between County Roads 1 and 50 in Goodhue County. Officials are advising motorists to prepare for a steady flow of dump trucks in the work zone.
Gophers Add Alabama To Future Football Schedule – 10 Years From Now
Will Nick Saban and P.J Fleck even be the coaches of Alabama and Minnesota when this home-and-home series begins?. That won't stop Minnesota fans from getting excited for the chance to battle one of College Football's most historic programs. The University of Minnesota and the University of Alabama announced today...
