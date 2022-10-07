ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Center, MN

Passenger Killed in SE Minnesota Deer-Motorcycle Crash

Hastings, MN (KROC-AM News)- A female passenger was killed and the driver was severely hurt after the motorcycle the two were driving struck a deer near Hastings Monday evening. The Dakota County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the crash southeast of Hastings at Ravenna Trail and Polk Avenue around...
HASTINGS, MN
Did You Know This Minnesota City is the Halloween Capital of the World?

If someone asked me what I think the Halloween Capital of the world would be I would guess many things. I would guess Salem, Massachusetts, St. Helens, Oregon (where Halloweentown was filmed), New Orleans, Louisiana (the most haunted city in the U.S?), and many more, and then Minnesota would be at the bottom. But low and behold the Halloween capital not only of the U.S but of the World is Anoka Minnesota!
ANOKA, MN
Four Guns Taken Outside of Minnesota High School Football Game

Coon Rapids, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in Coon Rapids are reporting the recovery of four firearms from two vehicles at a high school football game. A news release says a citizen reported a person in a group of young adults and juveniles had a gun after the group was denied entry into the homecoming football game. Police reportedly found a vehicle associated with the group in the parking lot at the football field and found three firearms.
COON RAPIDS, MN
Not Guilty Plea From Minnesota Woman Charged With Murdering Son

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Twin Cities woman accused of the shotgun slaying of her young son today entered a not guilty plea to a second-degree murder charge. 28-year-old Julissa Thaler was recently deemed to be competent to stand trial on the charge. After ruling today that there is probable cause to proceed with the case, a Hennepin County judge scheduled her trial to begin in late January of next year.
Man Severely Injured in Possible Minnesota Explosion

Hastings, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in Dakota County are investigating a possible explosion that occurred Wednesday afternoon. The Dakota County Sheriff’s Office says a man was flown from the Hastings Civic Arena with what were described as serious injuries. The possible explosion was reported shortly after 3 p.m. Preliminary...
HASTINGS, MN
Motorist Charged With Killing 8-Year-Old Minnesota Girl

Shakopee, MN (KROC-AM News) - Felony charges and been filed against a man who recently struck and killed a young girl while driving through a residential neighborhood near Mystic Lake Casino. 47-year-old Joseph Jacobson of Shakopee is charged with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide in connection with the death...
Hwy. 52 Project North of Rochester Progressing

Zumbrota, MN (KROC-AM News)- Work is progressing on a project meant to improve the southbound lanes of Hwy. 52 between Zumbrota and Cannon Falls. An update from MnDOT says crews will begin paving an over six mile stretch of the highway between County Roads 1 and 50 in Goodhue County. Officials are advising motorists to prepare for a steady flow of dump trucks in the work zone.
ZUMBROTA, MN
