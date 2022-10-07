If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more. Take one look at our roundup of the best Fall Prime Day deals and you’ll see how impressive Amazon’s October sale is. You can save on anything and anything you can think of… as long as you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber. And of course, that includes all the most popular streaming devices on the market. Believe it or not, Roku deals start at just $19.99 during the Prime Early Access Sale in 2022!

TECHNOLOGY ・ 18 MINUTES AGO