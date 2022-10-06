Read full article on original website
Woman is restrained and handcuffed on American Airlines flight to Los Angeles after 'rushing at passengers' and yelling, 'We're all going to die!'
A woman on an American Airlines flight to Los Angeles was restrained and handcuffed after allegedly rushing passengers and yelling, 'We're all going to die!'. The airline said that an 'unruly customer' created a disturbance on a flight departing Miami on Tuesday morning, forcing the plane to divert to El Paso, where local law enforcement took the woman into custody.
Southwest Airlines passenger accused of ‘jamming seatback into woman’s head’ on flight
A woman travelling on Southwest Airlines says that she was left with an injured head when someone rammed their seat back into her head.Saarah Sareshwala - a software engineer - was flying from Orlando, Florida to Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday (24 September), when the passenger seated in front of her allegedly slammed his seatback into her head whilst she was asleep against it.Ms Sareshwala’s husband, Faraaz Sareshwala, took to social media to document the incident.This morning, my wife left Orlando, Florida aboard @SouthwestAir flight 1630 (MCO to PHX).She sat behind this man. She had been attending the Grace Hopper...
Woman gives birth ‘real quick’ during American Airlines flight
A woman gave birth “real quick” during an American Airlines flight last week, her sister said, after boarding the plane seven months pregnant.A TikToker named Kendall documented the incident, which happened last Wednesday, in a series of viral videos.The labour occurred on an AA flight from New York’s JFK airport bound for the Dominican Republic on 7 September, Kendall said.She said that her sister had complained of pain on the drive to the airport, joking on the way that she could go into labour in the car as the bumpy road was making her side hurt.She said the pain continued once...
These 3 Texas Cities Have the Most Unfaithful People in The US & California Is Most In Love
While we don't want to poison your mind with the worry of your partner cheating on you, writer Amy Pritchett from My Dating Adviser recently did a U.S. study to find the cities with the highest rate of unfaithfulness, and the top three are in Texas. Using U.S. Census Bureau...
First class passengers convicted for ‘unruly’ American Airlines attack on flight diverted from LA to Phoenix
A New York woman has been sentenced to four months in prison and three years of supervised release after she pleaded guilty to interference with flight crew members. Kelly Pichardo, 32, from the Bronx in New York City, was also ordered to pay American Airlines $9,123, according to the Arizona US Attorney’s Office. Pichardo and co-defendant Leeza Rodriguez “engaged in unruly and intimidating behavior while traveling first class” from Dallas, Texas to Los Angeles, California, prompting the plane to be diverted to Phoenix, Arizona, the Department of Justice said in a statement. Rodriguez is set to be sentenced on...
American Airlines 1st-class passenger Kelly Pichardo sentenced after she & fellow flier Leeza Rodriguez kicked off plane
A FIRST-class passenger has been sentenced to four months in jail after admitting to physically and verbally assaulting crew members mid-air. Kelly Pichardo, 32, and Leeza Rodriguez were aboard a flight from Dallas, Texas, to Los Angeles in February 2021 when a confrontation led to them spitting and shouting racial slurs at a passenger, federal prosecutors said.
A traveler who took a carry-on to avoid losing her bag says American Airlines checked it after she boarded, then lost it
A passenger said American Airlines checked her cabin bag after she'd boarded her flight, then lost it. She said she'd packed hand luggage only to avoid her bag being lost amid the summer's travel chaos. More than three weeks later, she still hasn't been reunited with her bag, she said.
Millions Of Quarters Are Actually Worth $20
When you hear about coins being worth more than face value, you figure it's highly unlikely you'll ever encounter one and that coins like that are pretty rare, and while the most valuable coins are indeed hard to come by, there are plenty out there that are surprisingly common. Among them are quarters that came out just a few years ago that are now worth not 25 cents but about $20, and millions of them exist.
An American Airlines passenger says they booked a direct flight across the US to avoid issues with their wheelchair. They ended up stranded at an airport after employees forgot to load it onto the plane.
"I couldn't leave the airport. It was really difficult for me to get moved and go to the bathroom," Xavi Santiago, who flew from California to Florida, said
American Airlines passenger charged after being filmed punching a flight attendant
A California man who was captured on video punching an American Airlines flight attendant in the back of the head on a flight from Mexico to Los Angeles has been arrested, federal prosecutors said. Alexander Tung Cuu Le, 33, of Westminster, was charged Thursday with one count of interference with...
Senator Ted Cruz confronted on plane by heckler who asked him to name one Uvalde victim, video shows
Cruz instead talked about his failed school safety bill.Since the Uvalde school shooting in Texas in May, Cruz has resisted calls to support gun control measures. Senator Ted Cruz was confronted by a heckler who asked him to name one victim of the mass school shooting that killed 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas.
Texas BBQ Joint Fined $230K For Withholding Tips From Employees
The restaurant was awarding tips to managers, which is a violation of federal law.
A Person Swam In Texas’ Famous San Antonio River Walk & Locals Are Super Grossed Out (VIDEO)
Most Texans have probably taken a trip to San Antonio's iconic River Walk for a pleasant experience of walking, eating, and shopping along the stream through downtown. The river is not like Texas' many crystal clear blue water locations where you can lazily float down in a tube; it's rather a scenic, Mexican colonial-style area set on the San Antonio River with water that regularly appears quite dark.
United Airlines Is Officially Ending All Service from JFK Airport
United Airlines is making good on its ultimatum, and will officially suspend all service from NYC's John F. Kennedy International Airport. Earlier in September, United threatened to end its service at the airport if the FAA didn't grant the carrier more slots for expansion. This wasn't the first time United had made the request, according to Bloomberg. At the time, the FAA took a careful approach, citing airspace capacity assessments and fair competition between airlines.
Southwest Is Offering One-Way Flights Starting at $29
It's time for another Southwest sale. The airline is offering one-way flights starting at just $29 until October 6. You'll have until 11:59 pm to book for travel dates between November 19, 2022 to February 15, 2023. Blackout dates for flights will be for December 16 to January 9. Here...
California man accuses Southwest Airlines passenger of physically assaulting and hurling racist slurs at his wife on flight to Phoenix
In a series of tweets, Google software engineer Faraaz Sareshwala wrote that the incident left his wife "violated, voiceless, and powerless."
The City Americans Are Leaving Fastest
Almost no period since the 1980s can match the jump in real estate prices from the start of the pandemic until recently. That is due partly to America’s mobility, as well as to mortgage rates that were extremely low until a few months ago. Not all cities had the same migration pace as Americans sought homes in areas where they wanted to live as a consequence of the work-from-home trend.
These are the 10 ‘worst’ airports in the US, according to Frommer’s
Whether you find it glamorous or treacherous, moving through an airport is a hard-to-avoid necessity for those wanting to see the world. But not all airports are created equal, apparently.
Woman found dead in dumpster behind Arlington business
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A woman has been found dead in a dumpster behind a business in Arlington. On Oct. 4 at around 7:50 a.m., Arlington police officers responded to a call regarding employees of a business in the 2500 block of Avenue J discovering the woman.The victim, 33-year-old Chelsy Smith, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said there were no obvious signs of trauma to the body. It's unclear how she ended up in the dumpster. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at (817) 469-8477. The Arlington PD case number is 2022-02770119.
The youngest billionaire in Houston
Recently Forbes released its annual list of the 400 wealthiest people in America. Featuring on the list again was Scott Duncan- who at 39 years old also has the title of the youngest billionaire in Houston, and in fact, all of Texas. So let us take a quick look at his story.
