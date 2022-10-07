Read full article on original website
Tompkins County to fund Ithaca airport
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tompkins County is helping the Ithaca Tompkins International Airport. Legislators agreed to spend over $2.7 million over three years for the airport, which lost American Airlines in September. Airport Director Roxan Noble recently told WHCU she’s been talking with Spirit Airlines about bringing the airline to Ithaca.
Town of Ithaca looks to add engineer for upcoming projects
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Town of Ithaca aims to bolster its engineering staff. Funding for an additional civil engineer is part of the town’s 2023 proposed budget. Director of Engineering Dan Thaete says many projects are coming up, and the workload is increasing. He says the position...
Many plants, trees coming to Cortland County
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — More vegetation is coming to Cortland County. Officials say over 1,300 seedlings will be planted this fall. Next year, tree planting is planned across four acres of upland. Officials say a forest management plan is underway at Dwyer Park. Legislators recently approved $100,000 in funding...
Swastika found at Ithaca College
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Campus police at Ithaca College are investigating a hate crime. Officials say a swastika was found scratched into the supply room door beneath Terrance Dining Hall, where supplies are kept for their Kosher kitchen. Although the report of the swastika is new, a student told campus police it had been there since August 2021.
Ithaca man arrested in connection with summer crime
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man is facing felony charges related to a July crime in the Town of Dryden. Investigators from the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office arrested 22-year-old Joshua Payne Friday. Payne is charged with grand larceny and burglary for alleged thefts at Autoworks, including a vehicle. The Sheriff’s Office has warrants for Tashawn Payne and Sky Forest Volckhausen related to the crime as well. Authorities say they are aware of the whereabouts of these two and are working with other law enforcement entities to execute the warrants.
