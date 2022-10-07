ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton, OH

WLWT 5

Record-breaking 2,350-pound pumpkin takes top prize at Ohio festival

HAMILTON, Ohio — Chilly mornings yielded to picture-perfect fall days for Hamilton’s Operation Pumpkin over the weekend. Organizer Paige Hufford says the weekend was spectacular. “We had a great weekend. We had a lot of vendors that came downtown this year, and I think we had record-breaking numbers....
HAMILTON, OH
wyso.org

Resurrecting the Springfield, Ohio burying grounds

The cemetery has gone by many names in the past, but most people in the region might know it as the Columbia Street Cemetery, since that is the road that it currently sits on. But originally, it was simply called the Springfield Burying Grounds. “When the first burial happens in...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
dayton.com

2 food festivals you should check out in Dayton area this weekend

Two of the Miami Valley’s favorite food festivals are happening this weekend. From a festival all about sauerkraut to a festival all about apple butter, attendees are sure to not leave hungry or without some interesting treats. WHERE: Main Street in Waynesville. DETAILS: A festival with more than 30...
WAYNESVILLE, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Chinese Food in Ohio

Then you should visit these local restaurants in Ohio. If you find yourself in the southwestern part of Ohio and like your Chinese food spicy, you should check out this restaurant. They offer Chinese-American staples like sweet and sour chicken and fried rice, but they also serve authentic Sichuan-style dishes. Customer recommendations include the spicy red dry chili fish filets, dan dan noodles, spicy sizzling lamb, and mapo tofu.
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

Creative kraut, crafts bring crowds to Waynesville for Sauerkraut Fest

WAYNESVILLE — Big crowds enjoyed crisp fall temperatures and sunshine Saturday for the kickoff of the 52nd annual Sauerkraut Festival in Waynesville. North Main Street was bustling with vendors, food tents and festival-goers. Waynesville Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kelly Miller said she anticipates record-breaking attendance for the festival that touts six-figure crowds for the weekend.
WAYNESVILLE, OH
dayton.com

‘Liquordation’ sale this weekend at Jungle Jim’s

A “liquordation” sale this weekend at Jungle Jim’s International Market features close-out deals, special discounts and exclusive products. The Fairfield destination supermarket is one of three locations in the state, and the only Ohio Liquor site in Southwest Ohio to offer the sale. “This will be the...
FAIRFIELD, OH
1017thepoint.com

VICTIM IDENTIFIED IN DARKE COUNTY SHOOTING

(Darke County, OH) -- A follow up to a story reported last week by Jeff Lane. Darke County authorities have identified the victim in the shooting last Thursday night. Police responded to a call around 7:30 that evening of someone shot at a residence on Smith Road. Police unites arrived...
DARKE COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

UC Air Care flies motorcyclist from River Road crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A crash early Sunday evening left a motorcyclist in serious condition. It happened around 5:30 p.m. on US-50/River Road near Germany Lane in Addyston. A motorcyclist going west on US-50 collided with a van making a left turn out of INEOS, a plastics manufacturer, off Depot Drive, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.
ADDYSTON, OH
WDTN

Will mail be delivered on Columbus Day in the Miami Valley?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Residents expecting mail or packages Monday may have to wait an extra day — depending on which delivery service is fulfilling their order. The United States Postal Service recognizes Columbus Day on Oct. 10 as one of 11 federal holidays, but UPS stores will remain open and shipping will continue. FedEx […]

