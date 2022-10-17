‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Star Heather Dubrow and Terry Dubrow: A Timeline of Their Relationship

After more than two decades together, Heather Dubrow and Dr. Terry Dubrow ’s romance has only gotten stronger.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star initially asked her pal’s boyfriend, who was a transplant surgeon, to fix her up with any Jewish doctor he knew. The Botched personality was then called to join the trio for a double date .

“He wasn't really my type, but you know, I was like, 'We'll see,’” Heather recalled during a November 2015 episode of her “Heather Dubrow’s World” podcast, noting Terry had “dark hair, didn't dress well [and] needed help as most men do.”

While Heather also wasn’t a fan of his “flashy” Porsche or his taste in food, a goodnight kiss and post-date phone conversation changed everything.

“He goes, 'You know what kissing you is like?' And I said, ‘What?’” she recalled during her podcast at the time of their 1996 encounter. “[He said], 'You know how you're a kid, and you wake up on Saturday morning, and you realize you don't have to go to school, and you turn over, and you find that amazing place in the pillow again? That's what it's like to kiss you.’”

After two years of dating, the pair wed before expanding their brood . Heather and Terry share four children: twins Nicholas and Max, born in 2003, Kat, born in 2006, and Coco, born in 2010 .

“Terry and I grew up very differently,” the Bravo personality exclusively told Us Weekly in February 2022 . “His house was super permissive, and he could basically do what he wants. I grew up in a household where we were … on lockdown. With our kids, we’ve sort of taken the approach [of], ‘Look, we’ve given you all the tools. We trust you. And until you prove otherwise, we’re going to just continue to trust you.’ It has served us.”

In addition to raising their four kids, the couple’s relationship has also stood the test of time .

“We’ve been together 25 years,” Heather told Us that February. “Being together this long, you have good years and bad years, literally not just good days and bad days, and it’s how you get through all of it.”

Despite making their marriage a priority , the couple have been subject to various cheating claims through the years. In September 2022, reports swirled that Heather had not been filming RHOC after allegations of Terry’s “affairs” had surfaced. ( Us later confirmed that Heather had not stopped her appearances on the Bravo hit.)

“This is not true, on any level,” the Dubrow’s Diet author slammed the speculation via Instagram at the time , denying the accusations.

Scroll down for the 7-Year Stitch stars’ complete relationship timeline: