BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU volleyball team travels to the Sunshine State where they will face No. 15 Florida twice this weekend at Exactech Arena in Gainesville, Fla. LSU (10-6, 4-2 SEC) has won six of its last eight matches after knocking off Auburn on Wednesday night. The Tigers are hitting .250 on the season behind 13.06 kills per set and 12.16 assists per set. The Tigers’ defense has allowed its opponents a .200 hitting percentage this season and has held teams under a .200 attacking percentage nine times this season. The Fighting Tigers also average 2.06 blocks per set and 14.65 digs per set (No. 4 in SEC) this season.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO