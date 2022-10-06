Read full article on original website
LSUSports.net
Tigers Fall Short in Five at No. 15 Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – LSU’s rally attempt fell short as No. 15 Florida came out on top in five sets (18-25, 24-26, 27-25, 25-21, 9-15) Sunday afternoon at the Exactech Arena. LSU (10-8, 4-4 SEC) hit .168 in the match behind 62 kills, 58 assists and two aces. Defensively,...
LSUSports.net
LSU Women's Golf On National Television Starting Monday At Stephens Cup
BATON ROUGE – The nationally-ranked LSU women’s golf team looks to defend their championship against a stellar field when the second Jackson T. Stephens Championship begins Monday morning at the prestigious Seminole Club in Juno Beach, Florida. The Tigers won last year’s inaugural event at The Alotian Club...
LSUSports.net
LSU Men's Golf Opens Play At Purdue Invite
BATON ROUGE – The LSU men’s golf team plays its fourth tournament of the fall season when they open play Monday against a tough lineup in the Purdue Fall Invite at the Kampen Course in West Lafayette, Indiana. The tournament is set for 36 holes on Monday and...
LSUSports.net
IN FOCUS: LSU Linebacker Mike Jones Jr.
While Mike Jones Jr. was just starting to emerge as one of the nation’s best outside linebackers at Clemson, his dream was always to eventually move to inside linebacker. Clemson’s linebacker room was crowded, and there was no clear path to start in the middle of the defense for him.
LSUSports.net
Football Falls to No. 8 Tennessee, 40-13
BATON ROUGE – Hendon Hooker threw for 239 yards and two touchdowns to lead No. 8 Tennessee over No. 25 LSU, 40-13, on Saturday morning in Tiger Stadium. LSU falls to 4-2 with the loss, while the Volunteers improve to 5-0 on the year. The Tigers return to action next Saturday in Gainesville against Florida at 6:00 p.m. CT on ESPN.
LSUSports.net
IN FOCUS: LSU Hall of Fame Women's Golf Coach Karen Bahnsen
When LSU women’s golf head coach Garrett Runion stood with the SEC championship trophy this past April – the Tigers’ first in 30 years – he was thinking not only about the history his 2022 team was creating, but also the long 40-plus year history of LSU women’s golf.
LSUSports.net
Volleyball Matches Up Against No. 15 Florida for Two-Match Series
BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU volleyball team travels to the Sunshine State where they will face No. 15 Florida twice this weekend at Exactech Arena in Gainesville, Fla. LSU (10-6, 4-2 SEC) has won six of its last eight matches after knocking off Auburn on Wednesday night. The Tigers are hitting .250 on the season behind 13.06 kills per set and 12.16 assists per set. The Tigers’ defense has allowed its opponents a .200 hitting percentage this season and has held teams under a .200 attacking percentage nine times this season. The Fighting Tigers also average 2.06 blocks per set and 14.65 digs per set (No. 4 in SEC) this season.
