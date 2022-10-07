ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

BBC

HIV: How 175 British children were infected with disease

At least 175 children with the blood disorder haemophilia were infected with HIV in the 1980s, according to documents from the national archives seen by BBC News. Some of the families affected are giving evidence at a public inquiry into what has been called the worst treatment disaster in the history of the NHS.
WORLD
contagionlive.com

CDC Finds Recovery Common From Rare Vaccine-Related Myocarditis

Largest extended study of outcomes after rare myocarditis from mRNA COVID-19 vaccines finds most recover and regain quality of life. Most patients who experience a rare myocarditits following mRNA vaccination against COVID-19 fully recover and regain pre-pandemic quality-of-life, according to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) study of outcomes at least 90 days after the diagnosis.
SCIENCE
msn.com

STDs in the U.S. Are 'Out of Control' After Syphilis Cases Spiked 26% Last Year

The U.S. is seeing a surge in STD cases across the country, and health officials are asking for increased prevention efforts and new treatment protocols. "It is imperative that we ... work to rebuild, innovate, and expand (STD) prevention in the U.S.," Dr. Leandro Mena, of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said in a speech Monday at a medical conference on sexually transmitted diseases, per the Associated Press.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medical News Today

West Nile virus: Symptoms, diagnosis, and treatments

West Nile virus is the most common mosquito-borne virus in the continental United States. West Nile virus can cause anything from a mild asymptomatic infection to a severe, potentially fatal infection. West Nile virus is the most common virus that spreads through mosquito bites in the continental United States, according...
SCIENCE
Shin

What Autopsies of Vaccinated People (With Covid Vaccines) Reveal About Post-Vaccine Deaths

And why it’s important to know them (and their limitations) Biomedical devices have their limits in understanding the body from the outside. That’s why autopsy— meaning ‘the act of seeing for oneself’ in Greek — remainsuseful to this day. To know what really happened, we have to understand the body from the inside. An autopsy, thus, dissects the dead body to determine the cause of death or the effects of a disease or treatment.
BGR.com

Hand sanitizer recall: A cancer-causing chemical was found in this sanitizer

Hand sanitizer is the kind of product many people still carry with them, as the pandemic is far from over. It’s a quick and effective way to clean your hands when you don’t have immediate access to soap and water. But hand sanitizers can be dangerous if they contain potentially harmful substances. After a hand sanitizer recall in April caused by methanol and benzene contamination, we now have an action involving an Antica Farmacista hand sanitizer that might contain benzene.
SEATTLE, WA
Phramalive.com

WHO ‘strongly advises against’ use of two COVID treatments

LONDON, Sept 15 (Reuters) – Two COVID-19 antibody therapies are no longer recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO), on the basis that Omicron and the variant’s latest offshoots have likely rendered them obsolete. The two therapies – which are designed to work by binding to the spike...
PUBLIC HEALTH
outbreaknewstoday.com

Maldives warns of six diseases, illnesses spreading rapidly

The Maldives Health Protection Agency (HPA) tweeted last month a list of six infectious diseases/illnesses that are “spreading rapidly right now” and telling the public that precautions are important. The six include cold and fever, chickenpox, hand, foot and mouth disease, conjunctivitis, diarrhea and dengue fever. Let’s look...
WORLD
Medical News Today

Methamphetamine: What you should know

Methamphetamine is a highly addictive and illegal psychostimulant drug similar to amphetamine. People use it for its powerful euphoric effects, which are similar to those of cocaine. Methamphetamine. of naturally occurring dopamine and norepinephrine in the brain. The effect lasts longer than those of cocaine, and it is cheaper and...
PHARMACEUTICALS
MedicalXpress

Incidence of myocarditis/pericarditis following mRNA COVID-19 vaccination among children, younger adults in the US

In a population-based surveillance published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, the authors found that myocarditis/pericarditis 0 to 7 days after mRNA vaccination in persons aged 5 to 39 years occurred in approximately 1 in 200,000 doses after the first dose and 1 in 30,000 doses after the second dose of the primary series, and 1 in 50,000 doses after the first booster. The incidence varied markedly by age and sex, however, with a disproportionate number of cases occurring in male persons, notably among adolescents after dose 2 and first boosters.
PUBLIC HEALTH
POZ

Study Suggests COVID-19 Rebound Is Not Caused by Impaired Immune Response

Findings from a small study of eight patients published in Clinical Infectious Diseases suggest that COVID-19 rebound is likely not caused by impaired immune responses. The study, led by scientists at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health, aimed to define the clinical course and the immunologic and virologic characteristics of COVID-19 rebound in patients who have taken nirmatrelvir/ritonavir (Paxlovid), an antiviral therapeutic developed by Pfizer, Inc.
SCIENCE

