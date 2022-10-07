Read full article on original website
BBC
HIV: How 175 British children were infected with disease
At least 175 children with the blood disorder haemophilia were infected with HIV in the 1980s, according to documents from the national archives seen by BBC News. Some of the families affected are giving evidence at a public inquiry into what has been called the worst treatment disaster in the history of the NHS.
contagionlive.com
CDC Finds Recovery Common From Rare Vaccine-Related Myocarditis
Largest extended study of outcomes after rare myocarditis from mRNA COVID-19 vaccines finds most recover and regain quality of life. Most patients who experience a rare myocarditits following mRNA vaccination against COVID-19 fully recover and regain pre-pandemic quality-of-life, according to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) study of outcomes at least 90 days after the diagnosis.
msn.com
STDs in the U.S. Are 'Out of Control' After Syphilis Cases Spiked 26% Last Year
The U.S. is seeing a surge in STD cases across the country, and health officials are asking for increased prevention efforts and new treatment protocols. "It is imperative that we ... work to rebuild, innovate, and expand (STD) prevention in the U.S.," Dr. Leandro Mena, of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said in a speech Monday at a medical conference on sexually transmitted diseases, per the Associated Press.
US sees increase in respiratory infections that can lead to paralysis in children, CDC data shows
CNN — Doctors should prepare for a possible increase in young patients with enterovirus D68, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Tuesday, and that may be linked to more cases of the rare, paralyzing condition acute flaccid myelitis. There was an increase in acute respiratory illnesses...
Medical News Today
West Nile virus: Symptoms, diagnosis, and treatments
West Nile virus is the most common mosquito-borne virus in the continental United States. West Nile virus can cause anything from a mild asymptomatic infection to a severe, potentially fatal infection. West Nile virus is the most common virus that spreads through mosquito bites in the continental United States, according...
What Autopsies of Vaccinated People (With Covid Vaccines) Reveal About Post-Vaccine Deaths
And why it’s important to know them (and their limitations) Biomedical devices have their limits in understanding the body from the outside. That’s why autopsy— meaning ‘the act of seeing for oneself’ in Greek — remainsuseful to this day. To know what really happened, we have to understand the body from the inside. An autopsy, thus, dissects the dead body to determine the cause of death or the effects of a disease or treatment.
CDC says some nursing homes and hospitals no longer need to require universal masking
Outside of communities seeing "high" levels of COVID-19 transmission, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has ended a blanket plea for Americans in hospitals and nursing homes to wear masks indoors. The change, one of many published Friday evening to the agency's guidance for COVID-19 infection control for healthcare...
Hand sanitizer recall: A cancer-causing chemical was found in this sanitizer
Hand sanitizer is the kind of product many people still carry with them, as the pandemic is far from over. It’s a quick and effective way to clean your hands when you don’t have immediate access to soap and water. But hand sanitizers can be dangerous if they contain potentially harmful substances. After a hand sanitizer recall in April caused by methanol and benzene contamination, we now have an action involving an Antica Farmacista hand sanitizer that might contain benzene.
Phramalive.com
WHO ‘strongly advises against’ use of two COVID treatments
LONDON, Sept 15 (Reuters) – Two COVID-19 antibody therapies are no longer recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO), on the basis that Omicron and the variant’s latest offshoots have likely rendered them obsolete. The two therapies – which are designed to work by binding to the spike...
CDC issues alert on new respiratory virus that can paralyze children
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has sent out a warning concerning an increase in the spread of a contagious virus that can cause permanent paralysis in children. The CDC said that hospitals and other healthcare providers told the agency during the course of last month that “pediatric...
New study confirms that COVID-19 vaccines can temporarily affect menstruation
When COVID-19 vaccines became widely available, some women reported changes in the timing and length of their menstrual cycles after getting vaccinated. Now, nearly two years later, a global study has confirmed that COVID-19 vaccination can lead to temporary changes in cycle length for some people. The study, published in...
Hospital beds are full – but not with COVID-19 patients
When COVID-19 hospitalizations hit 433 in January, hospitals were so desperate for space they treated some patients in hallways and sent others to neighboring states. But even as the number of COVID-19 patients has plummeted, hospital beds remain in high demand. On Sunday, the most recent data available, just 10...
Do Omicron COVID Vaccine Booster Shots Protect Against Infection? Top Doc Explains
How well will the new bivalent COVID booster shots protect against infection from the newest variants and mutations, including the now-dominant BA.5?. While health officials have said vaccines continue to show effective protection, particularly when it comes to severe outcomes of the virus, experts hope the newest shots could go even further.
Over-65s who had Covid are 80 per cent more likely to develop Alzheimer’s, study reveals
Over-65s who have had Covid are 80 per cent more likely to develop Alzheimer’s within a year of being infected, a new study reveals. Those that fall within this age bracket were found to be 50 to 80 per cent more at risk of developing the form of dementia than those who have not had the virus.
MedicalXpress
Smoking increases the risk of illness and viral infection, including a type of coronavirus
A new study led by UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center researchers shows that current smokers have a 12% increased risk of a laboratory-confirmed viral infection and a 48% increased risk of being diagnosed with respiratory illnesses. These results did not vary by type of virus, including a coronavirus. In combination...
outbreaknewstoday.com
Maldives warns of six diseases, illnesses spreading rapidly
The Maldives Health Protection Agency (HPA) tweeted last month a list of six infectious diseases/illnesses that are “spreading rapidly right now” and telling the public that precautions are important. The six include cold and fever, chickenpox, hand, foot and mouth disease, conjunctivitis, diarrhea and dengue fever. Let’s look...
Medical News Today
Methamphetamine: What you should know
Methamphetamine is a highly addictive and illegal psychostimulant drug similar to amphetamine. People use it for its powerful euphoric effects, which are similar to those of cocaine. Methamphetamine. of naturally occurring dopamine and norepinephrine in the brain. The effect lasts longer than those of cocaine, and it is cheaper and...
MedicalXpress
Incidence of myocarditis/pericarditis following mRNA COVID-19 vaccination among children, younger adults in the US
In a population-based surveillance published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, the authors found that myocarditis/pericarditis 0 to 7 days after mRNA vaccination in persons aged 5 to 39 years occurred in approximately 1 in 200,000 doses after the first dose and 1 in 30,000 doses after the second dose of the primary series, and 1 in 50,000 doses after the first booster. The incidence varied markedly by age and sex, however, with a disproportionate number of cases occurring in male persons, notably among adolescents after dose 2 and first boosters.
Study Suggests COVID-19 Rebound Is Not Caused by Impaired Immune Response
Findings from a small study of eight patients published in Clinical Infectious Diseases suggest that COVID-19 rebound is likely not caused by impaired immune responses. The study, led by scientists at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health, aimed to define the clinical course and the immunologic and virologic characteristics of COVID-19 rebound in patients who have taken nirmatrelvir/ritonavir (Paxlovid), an antiviral therapeutic developed by Pfizer, Inc.
COVID rebound after Pfizer treatment likely due to robust immune response, study finds
Oct 6 (Reuters) - A rebound of COVID-19 symptoms in some patients after taking Pfizer's antiviral Paxlovid may be related to a robust immune response rather than a weak one, U.S. government researchers reported on Thursday.
