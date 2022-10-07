At approximately 3:00 p.m. Crossville Police made contact with a woman that said while she was at work she received a phone call from a man who identified himself as Justin Peterson. The woman stated Mr. Peterson claimed to be from the Social Security Office and advised her to withdraw $1,000 dollars from her bank account and instructed her to go to the Sunoco gas station on West Ave. and deposit the money in to a flip coin machine.

CROSSVILLE, TN ・ 9 DAYS AGO