Read full article on original website
Related
tntech.edu
Budget Office – November Training
Budget Office training sessions for November are now scheduled if anyone is interested! Below is a brief description of each training:. General Budget Training: This training helps provide a better understanding of the overall budgeting process and timelines from the university level. Other topics presented include information regarding budget revisions, revenues and expenses, budget monitoring, general guidelines, etc. This training is required for signature authority on budget revisions.
mtsu.edu
Message from President McPhee on parking garage incident
Following an altercation and arrest on our campus earlier this week and the subsequent attention created on various social media platforms, I wanted to briefly address campus safety. As a campus community of over 25,000 people, we face many of the challenges of the community around us. In this case,...
Sidelines
Controversial MTSU police altercation videos circulate on social media
Video clips of four Middle Tennessee State University police officers apprehending a non-student attending what campus police termed an non-sanctioned student event have raised questions about the measure of force used by the officers. But MTSU President Sidney McPhee said the clips circulating on social media “do not reflect the...
ucbjournal.com
Wash N Roll Car Wash breaks ground on new location
Cookeville – Wash N Roll Express Car Wash has broken ground and laid the foundation of their newest location beside Bojangles on Willow Avenue in Cookeville. The location will be the second in Cookeville. They have another location at 795 South Jefferson Avenue. According to the wash-n-roll website, the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTVC
Murfreesboro teenager still missing, may be in Chattanooga area
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — A teenager reported missing in Rutherford County is still missing months later. 17-year-old Malia Warlick was last seen on April 27, 2022. Warlick is biracial, 5 foot 8 inches tall and weights 160 pounds. When she was last seen, her hair was dyed red. WKRN reports...
‘I am Sadie Baker’: The mysterious life and public death of an alleged Coffee County witch
A Coffee County cemetery is said to be haunted by the ghost of a witch.
Tullahoma alderman’s residency called into question, removal from office threatened by district attorney
A Tullahoma alderman has been accused of not residing in the city limits in violation of city and state law.
murfreesboro.com
Two Women Wanted for Stealing Checks, Debit and Credit Cards
Detectives need help identifying two women believed to part of a Felony Lane Gang. They are accused of stealing checks, debit/credit cards and ID’s and committing fraudulent transactions using victims’ information. BOLO: Detectives need help identifying two women believed to part of a Felony Lane Gang. On July...
IN THIS ARTICLE
2 seriously injured in roll-over crash in Smith County
First responders had to extract three people from a car after a rollover accident in Smith County Sunday morning.
mymix1041.com
Minor arrested, found with notebook of “concerning entries” related to Meigs County High School
The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday they’re investigating after a minor was arrested and found to have a notebook containing “concerning entries” about Meigs County High School. Officials said the juvenile had been arrested off school property, outside of school hours, and was later found...
Gallatin woman turns life around after ‘hitting rock bottom’ amid crack-cocaine addiction
Raychel Tomlin of Gallatin turned her life around after suffering from addiction and is now helping those in her community during Substance Abuse Prevention Month.
'Drug dealer with an advanced degree' | Judge sentences Scott Co. doctor to 40 months in prison
SCOTT COUNTY, Tenn. — The Scott County doctor accused of writing prescriptions that eventually ended up in the hands of drug dealers was sentenced to 40 months in prison, a $500,000 fine and two years of supervised release in federal court on Monday, Oct. 3. “He was a drug...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Coffee County Home Destroyed by Fire on Sunday Morning
A house fire was reported early Sunday morning (4:50 am) in the Hickerson area of Coffee County. Unfortunately, the home was destroyed by the fire. Hickerson, New Union, North Coffee, Hillsboro, Summitville and Tullahoma fire department responded to the fire scene. The Coffee County Rescue Squad, Sheriff’s department and EMA also reported.
Investigation underway after body found on Watts Bar Lake
CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An investigation is underway after a body was found in Watts Bar lake. Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) officers responded to Watts Bar Lake around 1:30 p.m. on Oct 6 for a report of “an overdue boater.” While on the way, officers reportedly received a second 911 call that a citizen […]
maconcountychronicle.com
Man Airlifted From Accident Scene
Early Wednesday morning, September 28, a man was airlifted from the scene of a two-vehicle accident on Highway 52 at the intersection of Kirbytown Road in Macon County. According to the crash report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old juvenile, of Lafayette, was driving a 2003 Ford F150 truck northbound on Kirbytown Road. Danny Newberry, 68, also of Lafayette, was driving eastbound on Highway 52 in a 1998 Volvo semi.
crossvillenews1st.com
CROSSVILLE WOMAN RECEIVES PHONE CALL FROM MAN CLAIMING TO BE FROM SOCIAL SECURITY ADVISING HER TO DEPOSIT $1,000.00 INTO FLIP COIN MACHINE AT SUNOCO ON WEST AVE.
At approximately 3:00 p.m. Crossville Police made contact with a woman that said while she was at work she received a phone call from a man who identified himself as Justin Peterson. The woman stated Mr. Peterson claimed to be from the Social Security Office and advised her to withdraw $1,000 dollars from her bank account and instructed her to go to the Sunoco gas station on West Ave. and deposit the money in to a flip coin machine.
indherald.com
Two Oneida men fatally injured in ATV accident
CARYVILLE, Tenn. | Two Oneida men were killed in an ATV accident in Campbell County Saturday evening. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Jonathan Newport and Garrett Baird, both age 22, were killed in an accident on Old Highway 63 in western Campbell County. Newport was driving a Polaris RZR...
AOL Corp
5 sent to hospital after truck hits ambulance transporting a patient, Kentucky cops say
Five people in Wayne County were sent to the hospital Saturday afternoon after an accident that left an ambulance on its side, according to the Monticello Police Department. The police department’s preliminary investigation determined that the ambulance was traveling east on KY 90 transporting a patient to a hospital in Lexington. The ambulance had its lights and siren on but it slowed as it approached the intersection of KY 90 and KY 1275, as the traffic light was red, police said.
81-year-old man found dead near boat on Watts Bar Lake
RHEA COUNTY, Tenn. — Tennessee wildlife officers said they found a man dead in the water Thursday afternoon after responding to a call on Watts Bar Lake. According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, officers found the body of Larry Ezell, 81, from Rhea County in the water near a pontoon boat.
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Name of Deceased Victim Released after Sunday Home Fire in Rutherford County
UPDATE - (WALTER HILL, TN) The name of the victim who is beleived to have died in the house fire this past Sunday in Rutherford County has been released, after her identification was confirmed and family members were notified. On Sunday, October 2nd, 9-1-1 received a home-fire report on South...
Comments / 0