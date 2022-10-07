ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

US 104.9

Number Of 2022 Parking Tickets Issued So Far In IL Is Outrageous

You're not going to believe how many parking tickets the city of Illinois has issued so far in 2022. The Worst Part About Driving Into An Illinois City. I enjoy traveling to downtown Rockford, Chicago, and other cities across Illinois. The worst part of driving into urban areas like those is trying to find places to park. Your safest bet is paying for a garage but that could get expensive. I've spent way too much time driving around looking for a free spot on the street. You've got to be really careful because you could get yourself in trouble.
ILLINOIS STATE
US 104.9

Illinois’s Pumpkin Spice Obsession Is One Of The Realest In The Nation

It's the beloved season of PSL's and every grocery store item is having a pumpkin spice flavor and a study looked at which states love it most. Zippia looked at the top pumpkin spice-obsessed states in the U.S. Illinois ranks pretty darn high on that list. To figure out who is waist-deep in pumpkin spice, Zippia looked at Google Trends to see which states are looking up pumpkin spice stuff the most. And that includes all things pumpkin spice, not just recipes or the infamous PSL's that arguably started this whole thing.
ILLINOIS STATE
US 104.9

Illinois, We Need To Talk About Your Favorite Halloween Candy

The rankings are out for each state's favorite Halloween candy and Illinois's makes us wonder if it's time for a state slogan change. Every year, CandyStore.com looks at each state's favorite Halloween candy and this year is no exception. It finds that candy corn is America's least favorite candy (on which I dissent thoroughly) but we all love Reese's cups (of course we do) since it's the overall number 1 favorite candy.
ILLINOIS STATE
US 104.9

Is It Legal To Collect Rainwater In Illinois

For years there's been this well-known myth that it is illegal to collect rainwater. In fact, I believed this for a long time myself and decided to finally look it up. Unsurprisingly many sites have many different answers. Collecting rainwater is very popular among many Americans. Many refer to it...
ILLINOIS STATE
US 104.9

How Is Iowa One Of The States Most Impacted By Natural Disasters?

If I asked you "what is the first thing you think of when you hear natural disasters?", what do you think of? Volcanoes? Earthquakes? Hurricanes? Wildfires? I think the same thing. But Iowa, which doesn't get really any of those, is in the top 5 states most impacted by natural disasters according to a new study. How is that possible? Don't forget about floods, tornadoes, and, oh yeah, Derechos.
IOWA STATE
News Break
Politics
US 104.9

You Can Help Warm Up The Quad Cities With Project Bundle Up

Winter is coming. Nothing can stop it. But some in the Quad Cities need help keeping themselves and their children warm. That is why KWQC and Townsquare Media want you to help with Project Bundle Up. You can make a difference. Last year KWQC's Project Bundle Up brought in 2000...
ADVOCACY
US 104.9

Harvest Moon Reaches Its Peak Over Missouri & Illinois Sunday

If you're a fan of sky wonders, keep an eye on the moon as it's only gonna get better as the harvest moon reaches its peak this Sunday night, October 9. Farmer's Almanac mentions that the full moon on Sunday, October 9, 2022 is a harvest moon. It says "this full Moon came to be called the full Hunter’s Moon because it signaled the time to go hunting in preparation for the cold winter ahead."
ILLINOIS STATE
US 104.9

This Creepy Iowa Hike Leads You To An Abandoned School Bus

If you're really feeling the Halloween spirit, there's a hike in Iowa you might want to check out. Near Eldora, Iowa is the Wildcat Cave Trail. It's not a difficult hike, according to AllTrails. It's 2 miles in total. It takes you down a ravine to Wildcat Cave but you will see many cave networks along the way.
ELDORA, IA
US 104.9

Quad Cities, Protect Wildlife & Don’t Use Bleach On Your Pumpkins

Carving pumpkins is a must during the Halloween season. But the only bad thing about carving pumpkins is the fact that they rot so quickly. A trick to keep carved pumpkins lasting long is to spray them with a bleach solution. Many agencies around the country are begging people not to do that for the sake of local wildlife.
PETS
US 104.9

Three Unbelievable Iowa Facts I Bet You Didn’t Know

It doesn't matter if you're new to Iowa, or a lifelong resident, you're likely to learn new facts about the state from time to time. Facts you didn't know, and maybe didn't even think could be tied to our state. Today I have three facts about our state for you...
IOWA STATE
US 104.9

Vandals are Sadly Destroying Illinois’ Historic Covered Bridges

This is why we can't have nice things. A new video share reveals that vandals are being allowed to deface and in some cases destroy many of Illinois' historic covered bridges. A YouTuber who frequently visits historic places just dropped this new video of a covered bridge in Illinois. This is the Thompson Mill Covered Bridge that connected Springfield to Effingham, Illinois many decades ago. Here's the sad backstory he shared of what he found:
SPRINGFIELD, IL
US 104.9

US 104.9

ABOUT

US 104.9 plays the best new country delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Quad Cities, Iowa and Illinois.

 https://us1049quadcities.com/

