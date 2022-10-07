Read full article on original website
Number Of 2022 Parking Tickets Issued So Far In IL Is Outrageous
You're not going to believe how many parking tickets the city of Illinois has issued so far in 2022. The Worst Part About Driving Into An Illinois City. I enjoy traveling to downtown Rockford, Chicago, and other cities across Illinois. The worst part of driving into urban areas like those is trying to find places to park. Your safest bet is paying for a garage but that could get expensive. I've spent way too much time driving around looking for a free spot on the street. You've got to be really careful because you could get yourself in trouble.
Illinois’s Pumpkin Spice Obsession Is One Of The Realest In The Nation
It's the beloved season of PSL's and every grocery store item is having a pumpkin spice flavor and a study looked at which states love it most. Zippia looked at the top pumpkin spice-obsessed states in the U.S. Illinois ranks pretty darn high on that list. To figure out who is waist-deep in pumpkin spice, Zippia looked at Google Trends to see which states are looking up pumpkin spice stuff the most. And that includes all things pumpkin spice, not just recipes or the infamous PSL's that arguably started this whole thing.
It Looks Like In Illinois Is Getting Its First Tiny Homes Community
Size matters when it comes to a tiny home. In this case, you want the goods to be small in size. To be considered a "tiny home" the space is typically under 600 square feet of living area. Despite the tight space, these homes usually come with storage area concepts to allow for the most actual living area.
Good Gourd – Illinois Man Sets Record with 1,760 Pound Pumpkin
You might think you've seen some big pumpkins, but I guarantee you've never seen one as big as this one. A man in Wheaton, Illinois just blew away a record with his 1,760 pound pumpkin. ABC 7 out of Chicago shared the story of Joe Adkins who just broke the...
Iowa Is One Of The Most Dangerous States For Deer Collisions
I once had a history teacher who would always say "Make sure you watch out for deer" at the end of our class, and while most of us couldn't drive at the time, it is a phrase that stuck with me. When driving in Iowa, and other Midwestern states, the...
Illinois, We Need To Talk About Your Favorite Halloween Candy
The rankings are out for each state's favorite Halloween candy and Illinois's makes us wonder if it's time for a state slogan change. Every year, CandyStore.com looks at each state's favorite Halloween candy and this year is no exception. It finds that candy corn is America's least favorite candy (on which I dissent thoroughly) but we all love Reese's cups (of course we do) since it's the overall number 1 favorite candy.
Two Wisconsin Towns Make America’s Most Beautiful Small Towns List
America sure has some real beauty, and according to a new study, there is a list of the “55 Most Beautiful Small Towns in America". A handful of towns in the Midwest made it onto this list, and two Wisconsin towns were also found on this list. It seems...
Are you ready for the cold? Freeze Watch in effect for Iowa and Illinois.
It's that time of year to bring in the plants. Unhook the hose. And make sure any outside animals are brought inside and protected. Cause it's going to get cold. The Quad Cities is under a Freeze Watch. What to expect with this freeze watch. The National Weather Service isn't...
Is It Legal To Collect Rainwater In Illinois
For years there's been this well-known myth that it is illegal to collect rainwater. In fact, I believed this for a long time myself and decided to finally look it up. Unsurprisingly many sites have many different answers. Collecting rainwater is very popular among many Americans. Many refer to it...
Illinois Road Crew Doesn’t Let Dead Animal Keep Them From Finishing The Job
Have you ever looked at road construction and thought or said out loud, "There's nobody working here? What the heck?" I'm guilty of this, I'll admit. Of course, there is probably a reason for not seeing anyone doing the work at that exact moment. If you're still on the "those crews never work" bandwagon this might change your mindset.
How Is Iowa One Of The States Most Impacted By Natural Disasters?
If I asked you "what is the first thing you think of when you hear natural disasters?", what do you think of? Volcanoes? Earthquakes? Hurricanes? Wildfires? I think the same thing. But Iowa, which doesn't get really any of those, is in the top 5 states most impacted by natural disasters according to a new study. How is that possible? Don't forget about floods, tornadoes, and, oh yeah, Derechos.
One of Moline’s Middle Schools Featured On Jeopardy Wednesday
I got in the habit of watching Jeopardy with my grandma years ago. Every day, "Ope, it's 4:30, time for Jeopardy." Yesterday, I might have finally guessed an answer correctly, because there was no way I was getting this one wrong - it's about the Quad Cities. In the Double...
You Can Help Warm Up The Quad Cities With Project Bundle Up
Winter is coming. Nothing can stop it. But some in the Quad Cities need help keeping themselves and their children warm. That is why KWQC and Townsquare Media want you to help with Project Bundle Up. You can make a difference. Last year KWQC's Project Bundle Up brought in 2000...
Harvest Moon Reaches Its Peak Over Missouri & Illinois Sunday
If you're a fan of sky wonders, keep an eye on the moon as it's only gonna get better as the harvest moon reaches its peak this Sunday night, October 9. Farmer's Almanac mentions that the full moon on Sunday, October 9, 2022 is a harvest moon. It says "this full Moon came to be called the full Hunter’s Moon because it signaled the time to go hunting in preparation for the cold winter ahead."
Iowa, If You Smell Cucumbers In Your Garage Leave Immediately
I doubt anyone is making a salad in the garage which means the smell of Cucumbers could be a very bad thing. Allegedly some venomous snakes do smell like vegetables. With it getting colder outside more, and more animals try to move inside. While Bats and Birds usually go to...
This Creepy Iowa Hike Leads You To An Abandoned School Bus
If you're really feeling the Halloween spirit, there's a hike in Iowa you might want to check out. Near Eldora, Iowa is the Wildcat Cave Trail. It's not a difficult hike, according to AllTrails. It's 2 miles in total. It takes you down a ravine to Wildcat Cave but you will see many cave networks along the way.
Quad Cities, Protect Wildlife & Don’t Use Bleach On Your Pumpkins
Carving pumpkins is a must during the Halloween season. But the only bad thing about carving pumpkins is the fact that they rot so quickly. A trick to keep carved pumpkins lasting long is to spray them with a bleach solution. Many agencies around the country are begging people not to do that for the sake of local wildlife.
Illinois Woman Finds Son She Put Up for Adoption 26 Years Ago
A woman in Illinois made the decision 26 years ago that she would put her newborn son up for adoption. Now, after years of searching, she and her biological son are reunited thanks to a Facebook post. Jen Middlebrooks was interviewed by WMBD News in a just-shared video on YouTube....
Three Unbelievable Iowa Facts I Bet You Didn’t Know
It doesn't matter if you're new to Iowa, or a lifelong resident, you're likely to learn new facts about the state from time to time. Facts you didn't know, and maybe didn't even think could be tied to our state. Today I have three facts about our state for you...
Vandals are Sadly Destroying Illinois’ Historic Covered Bridges
This is why we can't have nice things. A new video share reveals that vandals are being allowed to deface and in some cases destroy many of Illinois' historic covered bridges. A YouTuber who frequently visits historic places just dropped this new video of a covered bridge in Illinois. This is the Thompson Mill Covered Bridge that connected Springfield to Effingham, Illinois many decades ago. Here's the sad backstory he shared of what he found:
