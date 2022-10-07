ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte County, FL

33-year-old Manatee County man arrested for attempted murder

MANATEE COUNTY (SNN) - A 33-year-old Manatee County man has been arrested for attempted murder. Deputies say at 10 Friday night in Bradenton, Justin Claudio got into an argument with another 33-year-old man. The argument escalated and became physical. Deputies say Claudio used a knife to stab the victim in...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Roofing Contractor Arrested for Conducting Business Without Florida License

A roofing contractor was arrested for conducting business in Charlotte County without a Florida license. At approximately 1:30pm on Friday, October 7, 2022, the Charlotte County Economic Crimes Unit received a call from an investigator at the Department of Business and Professional Regulation. The investigator informed the CCSO detective that a roofing company, Duque Roofing, was found to be in Charlotte County, conducting business without a Florida license to do so, and that a homeowner had already agreed to a contract with them.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
Two Missing Florida Boys Found Dead

The Lee County Sheriffs Office tells us that an investigation is underway after two missing boys were found dead. Tahjon and Tahjir Burrows are brothers and they were last seen in Lehigh around Elaine Ave N & 32nd St W. LCSO tells us they are working to determine the cause of their deaths. So sad especially since the boys were only 17 and 6-years-old. The sheriff’s office hasn’t officially given us any information yet, but there is a gofundme account created for the brothers and it says this:
LEE COUNTY, FL
Man dies of injuries after shooting at Mercato shops in North Naples

A man died of gunshot wounds after a Saturday night shooting at the Mercato shopping center in North Naples. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened shortly after 10:30 p.m. outside Cavo Lounge, located at 9108 Strada Place. The suspect and victim were involved in an altercation inside the lounge before the shooting.
NAPLES, FL
How they died: Medical examiners release causes of death for Ian victims

Ninety-two people across Florida so far died in storm-related deaths due to Hurricane Ian. In Lee County, 50 people died in storm-related deaths, the Florida Medical Examiners Commission found. That number could grow as search and rescue operations continue. While how the victims died was released, their identities have not.
LEE COUNTY, FL
Home at last: 150 pets returned home after hurricane

More than 150 pets have been reunited with their families since Lost Pet Services Inc. hopped on the job after Hurricane Ian blew through the area during the last week of September. LPS, a nonprofit, has been providing services to Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte counties. The organization has a big...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL

