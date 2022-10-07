Read full article on original website
Florida sheriff arrests Texas roofer for attempting to work on homes damaged by Hurricane Ian
Duque thought he was in the right by showing up to repair hurricane-damaged roofs. Florida sheriff deputies have arrested a roofer from Texas who was attempting to repair houses in an area hit hard by Hurricane Ian. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), the owner of Duque Roofing,...
33-year-old Manatee County man arrested for attempted murder
MANATEE COUNTY (SNN) - A 33-year-old Manatee County man has been arrested for attempted murder. Deputies say at 10 Friday night in Bradenton, Justin Claudio got into an argument with another 33-year-old man. The argument escalated and became physical. Deputies say Claudio used a knife to stab the victim in...
Florida elderly resident with hurricane damage scammed by unlicensed contractor, Venice police say
Bay Indies was one of the hardest-hit areas in Venice from Hurricane Ian. Police along with code enforcement are making daily trips around the park, keeping an eye out for residents to keep them from being targeted by scammers.
Fatal shooting outside Cavo Lounge in North Naples
Collier County Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking witnesses of a fatal shooting outside Cavo Lounge in North Naples on Saturday night to contact them.
Roofing Contractor Arrested for Conducting Business Without Florida License
A roofing contractor was arrested for conducting business in Charlotte County without a Florida license. At approximately 1:30pm on Friday, October 7, 2022, the Charlotte County Economic Crimes Unit received a call from an investigator at the Department of Business and Professional Regulation. The investigator informed the CCSO detective that a roofing company, Duque Roofing, was found to be in Charlotte County, conducting business without a Florida license to do so, and that a homeowner had already agreed to a contract with them.
Two Missing Florida Boys Found Dead
The Lee County Sheriffs Office tells us that an investigation is underway after two missing boys were found dead. Tahjon and Tahjir Burrows are brothers and they were last seen in Lehigh around Elaine Ave N & 32nd St W. LCSO tells us they are working to determine the cause of their deaths. So sad especially since the boys were only 17 and 6-years-old. The sheriff’s office hasn’t officially given us any information yet, but there is a gofundme account created for the brothers and it says this:
Manatee deputies locate baby in ‘dire need’ of medical treatment
Manatee County deputies are looking for a 7-month-old who they say is in "dire need of medical treatment."
6 arrested for high-end looting from outlet mall
A total of six people face charges after allegedly being caught stealing sneakers from Sanibel Outlets over the weekend.
Man dies of injuries after shooting at Mercato shops in North Naples
A man died of gunshot wounds after a Saturday night shooting at the Mercato shopping center in North Naples. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened shortly after 10:30 p.m. outside Cavo Lounge, located at 9108 Strada Place. The suspect and victim were involved in an altercation inside the lounge before the shooting.
Florida boy, 14, accused of stabbing deputy 6 times during stop
A Florida deputy was attacked by a 14-year-old boy while on patrol Thursday, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.
Arcadia Police: Man reported missing found dead
Arcadia Police say Miguel Albor Villafuerte, who had been reported missing, was found deceased and believed to be a victim of Hurricane Ian.
How they died: Medical examiners release causes of death for Ian victims
Ninety-two people across Florida so far died in storm-related deaths due to Hurricane Ian. In Lee County, 50 people died in storm-related deaths, the Florida Medical Examiners Commission found. That number could grow as search and rescue operations continue. While how the victims died was released, their identities have not.
A Sarasota County hospital is dealing with a surge in patients after Ian. But help has arrived
Hurricane Ian continues to strain Florida's healthcare system more than a week after the storm tore through the state. Some hospitals are still closed after flooding and high winds damaged their buildings. Others struggled to operate without running water. The disruption forced nearby facilities to pick up the slack, like...
Pre-registration for disaster SNAP benefits begins Monday for counties hardest hit by Ian
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As relief and recovery efforts continue in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, the Florida Department of Children & Families (DCF) announced people hardest hit by the storm will soon be able to receive benefits through the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP). According to DCF,...
Two killed in Hendry County crash on State Road 80
Two people from LaBelle were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Hendry County on Saturday. The three people in the pickup truck only suffered minor injuries.
Home of Venice family destroyed by floodwaters brought on by Hurricane Ian
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Room after room in the home of the Hulley family in South Venice destroyed by Hurricane Ian. Floodwaters from a nearby creek overtaking the property and getting into the home as high as around three feet deep. “We’re still in shock, it’s not fully hit us...
Home at last: 150 pets returned home after hurricane
More than 150 pets have been reunited with their families since Lost Pet Services Inc. hopped on the job after Hurricane Ian blew through the area during the last week of September. LPS, a nonprofit, has been providing services to Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte counties. The organization has a big...
Body of missing Zolfo Springs man recovered in Hardee County, authorities say
ZOLFO SPRINGS, Fla. — A week after Hurricane Ian tore through Hardee County, nine bodies have now been recovered in that area, authorities say. One body recovered on Tuesday afternoon has now been identified as 35-year-old Craig Markgraff Jr., the Hardee County Sheriff's Office said. He was swept away in rushing floodwater Thursday morning from the storm.
First Alert Traffic: Car fire blocks lanes on I-75 at I-275 southbound
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A car fire in the middle lane of southbound I-75 just sound of the I-275 interchange has shut down traffic in three lanes. Please avoid the area if possible. Expect delays.
Helicopter crash in Lee County
Iona McGregor Fire District posted on its Facebook page that the helicopter crashed behind one of its fire stations on Saturday night.
