BBC
Former footballer killed in Glasgow roundabout crash
A former footballer has been named as the man who died in a crash in Glasgow. Gavin Stokes, 30, died in the early hours of Saturday after losing control of his car on Thornwood roundabout in Glasgow's west end at about 01:10. His family have paid tribute to a "beloved...
BBC
Kevin Betsy: Crawley Town sack boss with club bottom of League Two
Crawley Town have sacked manager Kevin Betsy after four months in charge, with the club bottom of League Two. The former Arsenal Under-23s boss won only one of his 12 league games in charge, and his assistant Dan Micciche has also left the club. Betsy, 44, was appointed in June...
