Why Fall Is the Best Time to Start a New Routine
How many times have you said that to yourself after bingeing on Netflix or a bag of chips, or after losing yourself to social media or online shopping for more hours than you’d like to admit? For me, it’s a mantra of regret that typically comes as I spoon the last bite of ice cream into my mouth.
How to wear purple eyeshadow – this season’s ‘it’ colour trend
Warm, earthy tones often dominate the eyeshadow sphere at this time of year. Responsible for creating that soft, smoked-out look, these shades will always have their moment. But for 2022, the make-up pros are predicting a new colour trend – an ‘anti-trend’ – will dominate. Enter: purple.
The New Skincare Ingredient All-Stars
Shrewder consumer shopping is one of the biggest trends in skincare this year, says New York dermatologist Shereene Idriss. In fact, a recent survey found that a whopping 95 percent of U.S. women say they check out what’s in their skincare before buying it. As a result of this growing interest, “brands have begun stepping up and including actives that have real data behind them and are performance driven,” says cosmetic chemist and BeautyStat founder Ron Robinson. Among the most popular in 2022 are these seven highly effective additives.
Kate Middleton Shows Off Her Sleek 9-to-5 Style on World Mental Health Day
Princess Kate's workwear is royally unmatched. Today, the Princess of Wales offered a look into her sleek nine-to-five wardrobe during a visit to BBC Radio 1's Newsbeat to mark World Mental Health Day. Joined by her husband, Prince William, Kate appeared in a creamy lapelless blazer, which she paired with...
