Two in critical condition following crash at Lafayette and Paulding
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating a multi-vehicle crash near the intersection of S Lafayette and E Paulding Road. The crash, involving a van and an SUV, happened just before 10:45 Saturday night. According to police, a woman driving an SUV was traveling...
Traffic alert! Portion of South Anthony to close Tuesday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – City Utilities says that work to keep combined sewage out of the Maumee River as City Utilities continues stormwater and will require the closure of a portion of South Anthony starting Tuesday. On Tuesday, October 11, South Anthony Boulevard will temporarily close between Wayne...
ISP: Double-homicide suspect killed during police shootout in Angola
ANGOLA, Ind. (ADAMS) – The man who was a suspect in a double homicide was killed in a shootout with police early Sunday morning, according to the Indiana State Police (ISP). Polcie say they found the bodies of two people outside of a home on North Elizabeth Street in Angola around 1 a.m., a release sent by ISP says.
Mayor says he accepts full responsibility in drunk driving arrest
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Mayor Tom Henry says he accepts full responsibility for his actions following a crash and drunk driving arrest Saturday night. The mayor said he made a mistake in getting behind the wheel after a function where he had been drinking. “I am relieved that...
ISP reminds of fall seasonal driving hazards
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Halloween, pumpkin spice, football, and combines in the field…fall is definitely upon us, but costume parties and football rivalries are not the only things for which we need to prepare. Falling leaves and colder temperatures are making their appearance as well. Indiana State...
‘Walk to School Day’ expands to 10 FWCS buildings
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Fort Wayne Community Schools will celebrate National Walk to School Day Wednesday, Oct. 12, with 10 schools participating. Students and staff will gather at designated spots and walk together to school to remind the community that each day thousands of students throughout Fort Wayne walk to school – some out of necessity and some as a healthy life choice.
Public hearing scheduled for All In Allen Comprehensive Plan adoption
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Allen County and the City of Fort Wayne will conduct a joint Plan Commission Public Hearing on the All In Allen Comprehensive Plan. At the hearing, a summary of the final draft plan will be presented and the public will have an opportunity to ask questions and provide feedback before the plan moves on to final adoption.
TinCaps gear up for Halloween
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – With Halloween on deck, the Fort Wayne TinCaps have several special offerings for fans this month. TinCaps Kids Club Members can enter to win the experience of trick-or-treating with team mascot Johnny TinCap on Monday, October 31. The TinCaps Kids Club is free to...
Salvation Army taking applications for Christmas assistance this week
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The Salvation Army is taking applications for its Christmas assistance programs this week. Hours are 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. October 10th through the 14th, at The Salvation Army office at 2901 N. Clinton Street. Families who are...
