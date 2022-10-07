UTSA (-33) at FIU - Opened at -27.5. It's not hard to figure out why this spread spiked shortly after open, as FIU has been objectively terrible this season. Their two wins have come in the form of a 38-37 OT survival against FCS mid-carder Bryant before beating another FBS basement-dwelling program in New Mexico State 21-7. When facing any other team with a pulse, FIU has been thoroughly dominated, losing 44-12 to Texas State, 73-0 to WKU and 33-12 to Connecticut. Against UConn they actually weren't as bad as the score indicated, with the Panthers actually outgaining them 409-to-402 total yards while rushing for 6.7 YPC, but were done in by three turnovers. The Roadrunners have a potent offense that is averaging 8.2 yards per pass (33rd), a 51% success rate (18th) and ranks 23rd in explosiveness. They're riding a three game win streak and coming off a tough 31-28 victory over a WKU team that hung 73 points on FIU without allowing a point. The problem with UTSA is they have allowed at least 20 points in every game this season, including 24 against FCS opponent Texas Southern, with their biggest win differential this season being 28 points. Can FIU move the ball enough to cover the 33 points against a porous UTSA D that is actually allowing more yards than the Panthers (447 YPG) while scoring just 4.3 more points per game than they are allowing? I like this bet for UTSA at -27.5, but I cannot play this at it's current -33.5 mark given how bad their defense is.

