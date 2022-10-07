ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leaked DOJ Documents Indicate Hunter Biden Is Set To Receive Weak Slap On The Wrist Over Findings In Federal Investigation

By Connor Surmonte
 4 days ago
Hunter Biden is set to receive a “sweet deal” and weak “slap on the wrist” as a result of the federal government’s nearly four-year investigation into the scandal-scarred first son, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As RadarOnline.com reported on Thursday, leaks from within the Department of Justice indicated federal agents are currently in possession of enough evidence to charge President Joe Biden ’s 52-year-old son with tax crimes and the illegal purchase of a handgun.

But those charges are hardly as devastating as the other potential crimes Hunter was initially suspected of committing – such as money laundering, fraud and violating the Foreign Agents Registration Act.

According to The Post , a well-placed source close to President Biden’s wild child son suggested the recent DOJ leaks were made by “rogue investigators” within the department who are worried Delaware United States Attorney David Weiss – who is leading the federal investigation – will not indict Hunter.

“They want the scalp and they’re putting Weiss in a box,” the source told the outlet. “He’s in a horrible, horrible spot. The case has been going for four years and nothing has happened with it.”

“They’ve investigated Hunter thoroughly,” the insider continued. “These people have tried to find everything. These are Trump prosecutors.”

The insider further suggested the “rogue investigators” within the DOJ leaked the allegedly less-than-harsh charges against Hunter in an attempt to “back Weiss into a corner” and get out in front of Weiss’ inevitable decision.

“If it was going well, they would have indicted Hunter. You can indict a ham sandwich,” the source close to President Biden’s embattled son told The Post. “They are trying to back Weiss into a corner by leaking to set the table for if Hunter does get exonerated — they get this s--- out there.”

“So when Weiss looks at the decision and decides not to prosecute, they’ve gotten out in front of it with all this smoke.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, insiders close to the investigation against Hunter revealed to the Washington Post how the federal probe against Hunter recently shifted from his overseas business dealings to whether he properly reported all of his income from overseas business transactions.

The leaks also indicated federal prosecutors were looking into whether or not Hunter lied about his substance abuse issues when filling out a firearm form to purchase a handgun in 2018.

Chris Clark , Hunter’s attorney, slammed the DOJ leaks regarding the first son’s case and suggested the argued the agents who leaked the information committed a crime themselves.

"It is a federal felony for a federal agent to leak information about a Grand Jury investigation such as this one,” Clark said. “Any agent you cite as a source in your article apparently has committed such a felony.”

He added, “We expect the Department of Justice will diligently investigate and prosecute such bad actors.”

