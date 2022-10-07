ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Purcellville, VA

PhillyBite

The Best Ice Cream Parlors in Virginia

Carl's Ice Cream in Fredericksburg, Virginia, is a historic ice cream parlor in business since 1947. They feature all-natural ingredients in their ice cream and have been featured on the Food Network as one of America's best ice creams. They are known for their authentic American nostalgic flavors and shakes, and the atmosphere is excellent for family and friends. The shop is a family tradition and serves ice cream with a local feel. Carl Settle's nieces operate the stand, which is still cash only. You can sit on the bench outside once you've placed your order. You can watch people go by while you enjoy your treat. Carl's Ice Cream in Fredericksburg, Virginia, offers three flavors of frozen custard. It is on the National Register of Historic Places and has a loyal following among the locals.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
theburn.com

An old farm near Ashburn becomes the area’s latest winery

Nine minutes. That’s the approximate drive time from Brambleton to the new Old Farm Winery at Hartland, just southwest of Ashburn. Even for residents in Lansdowne and the Route 7 corridor, it’s just a 20-minute drive. “My wife and I love going to try different wineries in the...
ASHBURN, VA
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
City
Community, VA
City
Purcellville, VA
loudounnow.com

Registration Underway for Step Up Loudoun Youth Competition

Registration is open for the 2023 Step Up Loudoun Youth Competition, which challenges middle and high school students to create and implement projects to address issues and improve the community. Held annually since 2010, Step Up is a program of Loudoun Youth, Inc., in partnership with the Morven Park Center...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
massachusettsnewswire.com

Story of the Orange Dress: Private Chef Natalie Ramos Turned Heads at her Wedding in Berryville, Virginia

ASHBURN, Va. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Private Chef and Owner of Fleur de Cuisine, Natalie Ramos (now Natalie Vaughn), has shared her story about overcoming adversity on her way to success in building her chef and catering business in Loudoun County, Virginia. Through sharing her story about growing up in Brooklyn, New York’s housing projects, Natalie has gained a large following for her strength, willingness, and determination for overcoming obstacles that led to her personal and professional success.
BERRYVILLE, VA
mocoshow.com

‘Garden of Lights’ at Brookside Gardens Tickets Go on Sale October 11

Montgomery Parks will begin selling tickets for Brookside Gardens’ annual Garden of Lights outdoor, walk-through winter light display on Oct. 11, 2022. Garden of Lights features glimmering one-of-a-kind displays adorning the flowerbeds and pathways throughout Brookside Gardens. New features this year include a winter wonderland scene with tall ice-like formations and falling snow in the Rose Garden and oversized colorful flower forms throughout the formal gardens. All new displays were handcrafted by Montgomery Parks staff.
WHEATON, MD
cbs19news

VSP trooper hurt in Fauquier County crash

FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Virginia State Police trooper was hurt in a crash that occurred in Fauquier County on Monday. According to police, the trooper was stationed in a crossover along Route 29 near Meetze Road around 2:50 p.m. The trooper reportedly observed a traffic violation and...
FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

UPDATE: Senior Alert for Alexandria man canceled

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Senior Alert has been issued for a missing man from Alexandria. According to the Virginia State Police, 82-year-old Aschenaki Tafere was last seen around 1:45 p.m. Monday on the 300 block of Wythe Street in Alexandria. He is described as a Black man who...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
alxnow.com

Poll: How do you feel about Alexandria’s new speed cameras?

Tomorrow, Alexandria’s City Council is set to review a proposal to bring speed cameras to the city for the first time. Though scattered across nearby D.C., until a few years ago Alexandria was prohibited from utilizing speed cameras by state ordinance. Now, the city is looking at installing five cameras at various school zones across the city.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
loudounnow.com

Chamber Opens Nominations for Community Leadership Awards

The Loudoun Chamber is accepting nominations for its 2023 Community Leadership Awards. The deadline to nominate a local business or community leader is Friday, Oct. 28. The program honors Loudoun’s business and nonprofit community leaders who have demonstrated exemplary leadership to positively impact the quality of life in Loudoun County and to serve the needs of its citizens.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
WJLA

Man says water, not gas, came out of Sterling 7-Eleven pumps

STERLING, Va. (7News) — When you drive away from a gas station, you expect to be able to drive hundreds of miles before having to come back. But one man could only drive less than a mile away from the 7-Eleven on Davenport Drive in Sterling after he says water, not gas, came out of the gas pump there last week.
STERLING, VA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Virginia

If you live in Virginia and you love eating steaks then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing steakhouses in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are highly-recommended by both travellers and local people for their delicious food.
VIRGINIA STATE
DC News Now

Missing Fairfax County man found safe

UPDATE, Oct. 9, 3:41 p.m. — The Fairfax County Police Department tweeted that Ascone had been found safe. ______________________________________________________________________________________________________ FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said they were trying to find a missing 75-year-old man who disappeared on Saturday, Oct. 8. The Virginia State Police issued a Senior Alert for Anthony Ascone. The […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
loudounnow.com

Loudoun Chamber Foundation Opens Grants Applications

The Loudoun Chamber Foundation is accepting applications from local nonprofits seeking financial support for their work in our community. All Loudoun Chamber nonprofit members are eligible to apply before the Nov. 10 deadline. Since 2014, the foundation has awarded $170,000 in grants to serve 48 nonprofit organizations focused on issues...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Bikers battle to prevent demolition of Old Harry Nice Bridge

KING GEORGE COUNTY, Va. - A group of outdoor advocates and bicycling groups are trying to prevent a major bridge from being torn down. The groups are suing several Maryland agencies, as well as the U.S. Department of Transportation to prevent the old Harry Nice Bridge from being demolished. Those...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD

