PhillyBite
The Best Ice Cream Parlors in Virginia
Carl's Ice Cream in Fredericksburg, Virginia, is a historic ice cream parlor in business since 1947. They feature all-natural ingredients in their ice cream and have been featured on the Food Network as one of America's best ice creams. They are known for their authentic American nostalgic flavors and shakes, and the atmosphere is excellent for family and friends. The shop is a family tradition and serves ice cream with a local feel. Carl Settle's nieces operate the stand, which is still cash only. You can sit on the bench outside once you've placed your order. You can watch people go by while you enjoy your treat. Carl's Ice Cream in Fredericksburg, Virginia, offers three flavors of frozen custard. It is on the National Register of Historic Places and has a loyal following among the locals.
Traffic delays at Falmouth Bridge and Blue & Gray Parkway this week
This week, drivers in the Fredericksburg area can expect brief daytime delays on the Falmouth Bridge and Blue & Gray Parkway over the Rappahannock River. VDOT announced that routine bridge inspections will be underway from Monday, Oct. 10 through Friday, Oct. 14, weather permitting.
theburn.com
An old farm near Ashburn becomes the area’s latest winery
Nine minutes. That’s the approximate drive time from Brambleton to the new Old Farm Winery at Hartland, just southwest of Ashburn. Even for residents in Lansdowne and the Route 7 corridor, it’s just a 20-minute drive. “My wife and I love going to try different wineries in the...
theburn.com
Burning Question: What is going into the old Ruby Tuesday building in Leesburg?
Burning Question: Do you know what’s going in the building on Edwards Ferry Road NE in Leesburg that used to be a Ruby Tuesday? They gutted it down to the shell and it’s now under construction. The facade reminds me of a Waffle House. Any chance that’s what it is? — Russ K.
loudounnow.com
Registration Underway for Step Up Loudoun Youth Competition
Registration is open for the 2023 Step Up Loudoun Youth Competition, which challenges middle and high school students to create and implement projects to address issues and improve the community. Held annually since 2010, Step Up is a program of Loudoun Youth, Inc., in partnership with the Morven Park Center...
Planning Commission Approves Final Plans For D.C.’s First Elevated Public Park
Final site development plans for the 11th Street Bridge Park have been approved, the National Capital Planning Commission announced on Friday. The new elevated park project will span the Anacostia River, and will repurpose existing piers from the old 11th Street Bridge in Southeast D.C. According to a release from...
massachusettsnewswire.com
Story of the Orange Dress: Private Chef Natalie Ramos Turned Heads at her Wedding in Berryville, Virginia
ASHBURN, Va. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Private Chef and Owner of Fleur de Cuisine, Natalie Ramos (now Natalie Vaughn), has shared her story about overcoming adversity on her way to success in building her chef and catering business in Loudoun County, Virginia. Through sharing her story about growing up in Brooklyn, New York’s housing projects, Natalie has gained a large following for her strength, willingness, and determination for overcoming obstacles that led to her personal and professional success.
mocoshow.com
‘Garden of Lights’ at Brookside Gardens Tickets Go on Sale October 11
Montgomery Parks will begin selling tickets for Brookside Gardens’ annual Garden of Lights outdoor, walk-through winter light display on Oct. 11, 2022. Garden of Lights features glimmering one-of-a-kind displays adorning the flowerbeds and pathways throughout Brookside Gardens. New features this year include a winter wonderland scene with tall ice-like formations and falling snow in the Rose Garden and oversized colorful flower forms throughout the formal gardens. All new displays were handcrafted by Montgomery Parks staff.
Spotsylvania demolition will cause I-95 traffic stops, noise for residents
Drivers in the Fredericksburg area should expect to see overnight lane closures on I-95 northbound and southbound near the Rt. 17 bridge starting early in the morning on Tuesday, Oct. 11.
cbs19news
VSP trooper hurt in Fauquier County crash
FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Virginia State Police trooper was hurt in a crash that occurred in Fauquier County on Monday. According to police, the trooper was stationed in a crossover along Route 29 near Meetze Road around 2:50 p.m. The trooper reportedly observed a traffic violation and...
cbs19news
UPDATE: Senior Alert for Alexandria man canceled
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Senior Alert has been issued for a missing man from Alexandria. According to the Virginia State Police, 82-year-old Aschenaki Tafere was last seen around 1:45 p.m. Monday on the 300 block of Wythe Street in Alexandria. He is described as a Black man who...
WTOP
Drivers should watch out during deer breeding season, say Fairfax Co. Police
With fall deer breeding season now underway, police in Fairfax County, Virginia, are giving drivers tips on how to safely navigate the roads. Police say there are hundreds of reported accidents involving deer in Fairfax County. More than half of those happen during October, November and December. What steps should...
alxnow.com
Poll: How do you feel about Alexandria’s new speed cameras?
Tomorrow, Alexandria’s City Council is set to review a proposal to bring speed cameras to the city for the first time. Though scattered across nearby D.C., until a few years ago Alexandria was prohibited from utilizing speed cameras by state ordinance. Now, the city is looking at installing five cameras at various school zones across the city.
loudounnow.com
Chamber Opens Nominations for Community Leadership Awards
The Loudoun Chamber is accepting nominations for its 2023 Community Leadership Awards. The deadline to nominate a local business or community leader is Friday, Oct. 28. The program honors Loudoun’s business and nonprofit community leaders who have demonstrated exemplary leadership to positively impact the quality of life in Loudoun County and to serve the needs of its citizens.
WJLA
Man says water, not gas, came out of Sterling 7-Eleven pumps
STERLING, Va. (7News) — When you drive away from a gas station, you expect to be able to drive hundreds of miles before having to come back. But one man could only drive less than a mile away from the 7-Eleven on Davenport Drive in Sterling after he says water, not gas, came out of the gas pump there last week.
4 Great Steakhouses in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you love eating steaks then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing steakhouses in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are highly-recommended by both travellers and local people for their delicious food.
Police: Suspect took cash register after smashing Dairy Queen window in Woodbridge
When the officers got to the Dairy Queen, they saw that a window in the front of the business had been damaged. Security camera footage revealed that an unknown man used a rock to smash the window, granting him entry inside.
Missing Fairfax County man found safe
UPDATE, Oct. 9, 3:41 p.m. — The Fairfax County Police Department tweeted that Ascone had been found safe. ______________________________________________________________________________________________________ FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said they were trying to find a missing 75-year-old man who disappeared on Saturday, Oct. 8. The Virginia State Police issued a Senior Alert for Anthony Ascone. The […]
loudounnow.com
Loudoun Chamber Foundation Opens Grants Applications
The Loudoun Chamber Foundation is accepting applications from local nonprofits seeking financial support for their work in our community. All Loudoun Chamber nonprofit members are eligible to apply before the Nov. 10 deadline. Since 2014, the foundation has awarded $170,000 in grants to serve 48 nonprofit organizations focused on issues...
fox5dc.com
Bikers battle to prevent demolition of Old Harry Nice Bridge
KING GEORGE COUNTY, Va. - A group of outdoor advocates and bicycling groups are trying to prevent a major bridge from being torn down. The groups are suing several Maryland agencies, as well as the U.S. Department of Transportation to prevent the old Harry Nice Bridge from being demolished. Those...
