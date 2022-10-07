ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On3.com

5-star Isiah Harwell talks early recruitment and visits

Isiah Harwell debuted at No. 3 in the 2025 On3 50. The 6-foot-5 guard averaged 12.6 points and made 1.2 threes per game in July for the Utah Prospects on the Adidas 3SSB 17u Circuit. “I’m a three-level scorer,” Harwell told On3. “I feel like I can play defense too,...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Newly fired NFL coach already connected to Nebraska opening

A name mentioned in connection to the Nebraska job was fired from his NFL team on Monday morning. Carolina Panther’s head coach was fired after going 11-27 during his three seasons on the sidelines in Charlotte. Rhule came to Carolina from Baylor, where he had been the head coach for three seasons. Panthers’ owner David Tepper signed Rhule to a seven-year $62 million deal just three years ago. Due to his early dismissal, Rhule will now be due north of $40 million. His teams were an abysmal 1-27 when an opponent scored more than 17 points against the Panthers. Rhule’s name has...
atozsports.com

Fans are going to love the Bills’ newest signing

The Buffalo Bills are decimated with injuries and needed to make a move immediately. That’s exactly what they did less than 24 hours before their matchup against the Steelers. The Bills announced the signing of fan-favorite Isaiah Hodgins to the active roster. Additionally, they signed DB Ja’Marcus Ingram.
247Sports

Kickoff time announced for No. 12 Oregon vs. No. 11 UCLA

One of the most exciting matchups at Autzen Stadium in recent memory finally has a kickoff time. On Monday morning, the Pac-12 announced that No. 12 Oregon would host No. 11 UCLA starting at 12:30 PM PT on either FOX or FS1 on October 22nd. Oregon has already announced the game is a sellout except for standing-room-only tickets.
NFL Analysis Network

49ers Receive Brutal Injury Update On Key Defensive Piece

The San Francisco 49ers kept rolling in Week 5, pushing their record to 3-2 after heading on the road and defeating the Carolina Panthers. It was yet another dominant performance by the team’s defense, who kept their opponent’s offense under 20 points once again. The 49ers, along with...
NBC Sports

Roob's Obs: Offensive frustration, an unsung hero, and more

This one falls into the category of … “All wins are beautiful things.”. Maybe the Eagles were lucky to escape Arizona with a win Sunday, but good teams find a way to win this sort of game, and the Eagles certainly found a way. I’m not sure how....
FOX Sports

College football top plays: Utah-UCLA, Auburn-Georgia, more

Week 6 of the college football season is in full swing, and we've got you covered from start to finish. Currently, No. 11 Utah is facing No. 18 UCLA on FOX, while No. 7 Oklahoma State plays host to Texas Tech on FS1. Elsewhere, Auburn is battling No. 2 Georgia in an SEC tilt.
saturdaytradition.com

Joel Klatt names his clear Heisman frontrunner through Week 6

Joel Klatt has one name at the top of his Heisman contenders list, and that name is CJ Stroud. On social media Monday Klatt said that there are several good contenders, but Stroud was in a class by himself. Those good contenders included the likes of Alabama’s Bryce Young, Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker, and USC’s Caleb Williams.
saturdaytradition.com

CBS analyst Danny Kanell updates his top 12 after Week 6

CBS Sports analyst Danny Kanell has released his top 12 rankings after a significant Week 6 of the 2022 season. Kanell has 3 B1G teams ranked in his top 12. Kanell has Ohio State at No. 1 after a tremendous 49-20 road win over Michigan State. The next B1G team to be included in the top 12 are the Michigan Wolverines at No. 6. They are coming off a 31-10 win at Indiana after being tied at halftime 10-10.
