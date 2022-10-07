Read full article on original website
5-star Isiah Harwell talks early recruitment and visits
Isiah Harwell debuted at No. 3 in the 2025 On3 50. The 6-foot-5 guard averaged 12.6 points and made 1.2 threes per game in July for the Utah Prospects on the Adidas 3SSB 17u Circuit. “I’m a three-level scorer,” Harwell told On3. “I feel like I can play defense too,...
Newly fired NFL coach already connected to Nebraska opening
A name mentioned in connection to the Nebraska job was fired from his NFL team on Monday morning. Carolina Panther’s head coach was fired after going 11-27 during his three seasons on the sidelines in Charlotte. Rhule came to Carolina from Baylor, where he had been the head coach for three seasons. Panthers’ owner David Tepper signed Rhule to a seven-year $62 million deal just three years ago. Due to his early dismissal, Rhule will now be due north of $40 million. His teams were an abysmal 1-27 when an opponent scored more than 17 points against the Panthers. Rhule’s name has...
Brent Venables gets clowned by college football media for worst Oklahoma shutout ever
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables got harpooned on Twitter for his Red River catastrophe. Brent Venables’ Red River debut as the Oklahoma head coach could not have gone any worse. Despite having identical 3-2 records entering the game, Steve Sarkisian’s Texas Longhorns ran roughshod on Venables’ Oklahoma Sooners. How...
College Football Rankings Week 7: Tennessee Volunteers soar, Utah and Kansas tumble after Week 6
Week 6 of the college football season is in the books and Saturday’s slate delivered plenty of impressive performances across
Maryland Sends Blunt Message To Big Ten Officials Following Close Loss To Purdue
Big Ten officials are once again making a bad name for themselves this Saturday afternoon. It appears that officials missed an offsides call on Purdue that eventually cost Maryland the game today. The Terrapins aren't being quiet about it, either. They sent a message to the Big Ten officiating crew...
College basketball: 247Sports releases preseason Top 25 rankings for 2022-23
The college basketball season is about a month away, with every team having started practice to prepare for the 2022-23 year. So it's time for 247Sports to take a look at the teams with the best chance to cut down the nets this season. This year could be a banner...
atozsports.com
Fans are going to love the Bills’ newest signing
The Buffalo Bills are decimated with injuries and needed to make a move immediately. That’s exactly what they did less than 24 hours before their matchup against the Steelers. The Bills announced the signing of fan-favorite Isaiah Hodgins to the active roster. Additionally, they signed DB Ja’Marcus Ingram.
Kickoff time announced for No. 12 Oregon vs. No. 11 UCLA
One of the most exciting matchups at Autzen Stadium in recent memory finally has a kickoff time. On Monday morning, the Pac-12 announced that No. 12 Oregon would host No. 11 UCLA starting at 12:30 PM PT on either FOX or FS1 on October 22nd. Oregon has already announced the game is a sellout except for standing-room-only tickets.
Sporting News
NFL power rankings: Cowboys, Giants, Jets make big jumps; Packers, Dolphins dive for Week 6
The Eagles still don't have a loss leading the tricky NFC East going into Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season, but they're not the only surprising team in green. The Jets are suddenly above .500 in the AFC, which may be the much bigger shocker. Speaking of New York...
Tigers Basketball Insider: What will 2023 commit Ryan Forrest bring to Memphis?
After becoming the first commit in head coach Penny Hardaway’s 2023 class, it’s safe to say Ryan Forrest is no longer a secret or hidden gem.
NFL Analysis Network
49ers Receive Brutal Injury Update On Key Defensive Piece
The San Francisco 49ers kept rolling in Week 5, pushing their record to 3-2 after heading on the road and defeating the Carolina Panthers. It was yet another dominant performance by the team’s defense, who kept their opponent’s offense under 20 points once again. The 49ers, along with...
Quinnen Williams Slams Tyreek Hill With Stiff Arm; Payback For 'Disrespectful' Comments
The Jets enjoyed this hit from Williams on Hill after recovering a fumble, getting the last laugh after the receiver's controversial comments this offseason
ESPN reveals updated bowl, College Football Playoff predictions following Week 6
Week 6 action across college football has shaken up the latest projections for the postseason College Football Playoff and bowl season. ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach reshuffled their matchups heading into Week 7, which features a large slate of consequential top-25 games. Week 6 games like Alabama versus...
NFC Beast: Dallas Cowboys Playoff Path Could Still Be Bumpy Road
The Dallas Cowboys have the fourth-toughest remaining schedule in the NFL.
NBC Sports
Roob's Obs: Offensive frustration, an unsung hero, and more
This one falls into the category of … “All wins are beautiful things.”. Maybe the Eagles were lucky to escape Arizona with a win Sunday, but good teams find a way to win this sort of game, and the Eagles certainly found a way. I’m not sure how....
Big 12 Power Rankings after Week 6: Oklahoma hits rock bottom
Week 6 was another eventful one in the Big 12 Conference. Eight teams were in action with Baylor and West Virginia on a bye. Undefeated TCU traveled to take on undefeated Kansas in a game that certainly lived up to the hype. TCU was able to outlast the Jayhawks 38-31 in a back-and-forth affair.
FOX Sports
College football top plays: Utah-UCLA, Auburn-Georgia, more
Week 6 of the college football season is in full swing, and we've got you covered from start to finish. Currently, No. 11 Utah is facing No. 18 UCLA on FOX, while No. 7 Oklahoma State plays host to Texas Tech on FS1. Elsewhere, Auburn is battling No. 2 Georgia in an SEC tilt.
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt names his clear Heisman frontrunner through Week 6
Joel Klatt has one name at the top of his Heisman contenders list, and that name is CJ Stroud. On social media Monday Klatt said that there are several good contenders, but Stroud was in a class by himself. Those good contenders included the likes of Alabama’s Bryce Young, Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker, and USC’s Caleb Williams.
saturdaytradition.com
CBS analyst Danny Kanell updates his top 12 after Week 6
CBS Sports analyst Danny Kanell has released his top 12 rankings after a significant Week 6 of the 2022 season. Kanell has 3 B1G teams ranked in his top 12. Kanell has Ohio State at No. 1 after a tremendous 49-20 road win over Michigan State. The next B1G team to be included in the top 12 are the Michigan Wolverines at No. 6. They are coming off a 31-10 win at Indiana after being tied at halftime 10-10.
saturdaytradition.com
Matt Rhule rumors: Greg McElroy predicts where Rhule will wind up for 2023
Matt Rhule, a highly successful college coach has been fired from his NFL job, which means the rumors of his return to college football are pouring out. Rhule was fired by the Carolina Panthers on Monday morning, so he has now been thrown into the mix for every vacancy that there is right now.
