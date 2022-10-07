Read full article on original website
iheart.com
This Is The Best Pizza Place In Arizona
America is a country that loves pizza. We use pizza as a go-to for almost any occasion- birthdays, celebrations, sleepovers, or just family nights at home. Mashed compiled a list of the best pizza places in each state. The website states, "By listening to recommendations, reading reviews, researching awards, and doing some taste-testing of our own, we've arrived at the best of the best."
iheart.com
Father Speaks Out after Son Dies at Camp Pendleton
SAN DIEGO - A family is speaking out after their son died at Camp Pendleton. Marine Corps Private First Class Javier Pong collapsed during an exercise on September 27th and was hospitalized on base where he later died. His father Fabian Pong of Las Cruces New Mexico tells reporting partner 10 News he and his son had a special bond.
