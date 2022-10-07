Read full article on original website
Leon County Commission to Consider 244 Unit Multi-Family Project on Cawthon Property
On October 11, the Leon County Commission will consider an item on their agenda designed to “conditionally approve” the Cawthon Multi-Family Residential development and its “development plan application.” The location of the new development is on Bannerman Road southeast of Glenoak Trail. The development will be adjacent to a commercial project, which will consist of […]
leoncountyfl.gov
Leon County Link for October 2022
The Leon County Link connects citizens with Leon County services. For Leon County news and information, please visit: LeonCountyFL.gov/News. The Leon Works Junior Apprenticeship Program is an opportunity for high school juniors and seniors to gain work experience in a skilled career field. For one semester, Junior Apprentices will work in a Leon County department where they’ll receive hands-on training, an hourly salary, and elective credit toward their high school diploma. Apply now!
wfxl.com
Valdosta-Lowndes ‘Love Your River’ clean up scheduled October 28
Lowndes County and the City of Valdosta are jointly organizing a river cleanup in both the city and county. Locations are Troupville Boat Ramp on the Little River, at Highway 31 GA/FL Line on the Withlacoochee River and Naylor Boat Ramp, and Valdosta with two cleanup sites, one at Drexel Park and Sugar Creek at Hightower Circle.
24th annual Elder Care Services Oktoberfest held Sunday
The 24th annual Elder Care Services Oktoberfest held Sunday at Cascades Park in Tallahassee.
New Mount Zion AME Church hosts Blessing of Badges for local law enforcement
New Mount Zion AME Church held the Blessing of the Badges service for Tallahassee Police Department and the Leon County Sheriff's Office Sunday morning.
leoncountyfl.gov
Leon County Public Library Newsletter October 2022
There is something about that fall morning chill that gives me a feeling of nostalgia. Often associated with the season evoking a "wistful" affection for the past, nostalgia can't help but surround me as I watch the changing of the leaves and kids getting settled into the routine of school.
Florida State University held its annual ‘Out In The South’ event
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)— Florida State University Panama City held its third annual’ Out In The South’ event to educate and affirm experiences in the LQTBQ plus communities. Florida State University Panama City partnered with Gulf Coast State College, United Way of Northwest Florida, the NorthWest Florida LBTBQ Center, and several more. Organizers were hoping […]
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Thomasville (GA) Fire Rescue Pushes in New Engine
On October 4, the Thomasville Fire Rescue held a traditional Push-In Ceremony to commission its newest 2022 Sutphen Quint fire engine and place it into service, TimesEnterprise.com reported. Thanking the council and the city manager for allowing the purchase of the fire engine, a fire official said that it wasn’t...
Radio Ink
Trucks and Cash Headed to Southwest Florida
IHeartMedia Panama City and iHeartMedia Tallahassee announced today that “iHeartMedia Operation Storm Relief,” a supply drive to benefit victims of Hurricane Ian, collected items filling multiple semi-truck trailers that were provided by Pepsi/Refreshment Services. The drive was held at a local Super Walmart on Thursday October 6th in...
floridapolitics.com
Leon County Sheriff endorses Loranne Ausley’s re-election bid in SD 3
‘I don’t usually endorse candidates, but this election is too important for any of us to sit on the sidelines.’. In a new radio ad, Leon County Sheriff Walt McNeil calls Sen. Loranne Ausley a strong champion for law enforcement as he endorses her for re-election. McNeil says Ausley...
Leon County Sheriff's Office investigates inmate death at Detention Facility
The Leon County Sheriff's Office is investigating after an inmate was found unresponsive in his cell at the LCSO's Detention Facility Sunday night and later pronounced dead.
Woman dead following accident on County Road 268 in Gadsden County
One person died following an accident Thursday morning on County Road 268 just east of Glen Julia Road in Gadsden County.
valdostatoday.com
Underserved Valdosta communities receive funding for healthcare
VALDOSTA – Barnes Healthcare Services partnered with Open Hand Atlanta to received $220K donation for underserved Valdosta Communities. Barnes Healthcare Services, a complex healthcare provider offering chronic disease management programs, and partner Open Hand Atlanta received a portion of the Empowering Health grant of $220,000 from UnitedHealthcare. Barnes was one of six community-based organizations in Georgia awarded funding to help expand access to care for uninsured individuals and underserved communities.
fsunews.com
Increased Surveillance on FSU campus
In collaboration with the Tallahassee Police Department, the FSU Police Department, and Leon County Sheriff’s Office, the FSU Criminology department has plans to install a Real Time Crime Center (RTCC) in the Sliger building. The most prominent argument in favor of the installation of the RTCC is that it would act as an educational lab for students at the College of Criminology and Criminal Justice. It is being propped up as a learning resource as the only RTTC with a built-in research component.
valdostatoday.com
Vehicle arson arrest in Valdosta
VALDOSTA – Valdosta police arrested a former Olive Garden employee who started a fire to another employee’s vehicle. Arrested: Darien D. Brooks, African American male, 27 years-of-age, Valdosta resident. On October 2, 2022, at approximately 1:15 pm., Valdosta Police Officers and Valdosta Firefighters responded to Olive Garden, after...
floridapolitics.com
Takeaways from Tallahassee — From one room to No. 1
FAMU will be sharing this year’s homecoming with not just Tallahassee, but America. Florida A&M University — one of the nation’s best-known historical Black colleges — celebrated its 135th birthday this past week. But the good news doesn’t end there. Good Morning America will film...
WCTV
Tallahassee Police investigating shootings late Friday, early Saturday
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Three people suffered gunshot wounds in two separate shootings Friday and Saturday in Tallahassee. Police say Friday night, just before 11 pm, a man suffered serious injuries after a shooting at Hickory Hill Apartments, on Jackson Bluff Rd. TPD says no arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing. This is at least the third shooting this year in that area of Jackson Bluff Rd.
WCTV
Valdosta Police net drug arrest at Walmart
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Valdosta Police Officers made a response to an emergency 9-1-1 call about an incident of shoplifting that was in progress at Walmart on 340 Norman Drive, Friday afternoon. Officers were able to make contact with Wade Russell when they arrived on the scene. It was confirmed...
TPD: One arrested for attempted murder in Monday morning stabbing incident
The Tallahassee Police Department arrested a male for attempted murder following a stabbing incident that occurred Monday morning.
VPD makes arrest for cocaine trafficking
Valdosta Police Officers arrested 53-year-old Wade Russell for trafficking in cocaine and other charges Friday.
