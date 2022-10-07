New Apartment Construction is Booming in Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA

Read full article on original website
Related
doniphanherald.com
Mutual of Omaha tower will rise as tallest building on city skyline
There will be a new king of the Omaha skyline, and it will bear the lion logo of Mutual of Omaha. Mutual’s new headquarters in the heart of downtown will become the city’s tallest building when it opens in 2026, company CEO James Blackledge said in an interview last week.
doniphanherald.com
Lincoln officials don't think Pershing mural should be in a park; supporters hope to change minds
The efforts of a group that raised $844,000 in four months to safely remove the Pershing Center mural has hit a snag: securing a place to reinstall it after city officials concluded it shouldn’t be in a city park. Liz Shea-McCoy, who led the effort to save the 38-foot-by-140–foot...
doniphanherald.com
Increasing hail damage in Nebraska and elsewhere spurs call for more research
OMAHA — It lasted just minutes, but when the storm was over, roofs, gutters, siding, windows and cars were wrecked. Golf ball-sized hail from an early June storm damaged thousands of homes and vehicles in the greater Omaha metro — from central Omaha south into La Vista and Ralston, according to analytics used by roofing companies.
doniphanherald.com
Historical marker unveiled at site of 1891 lynching at Omaha courthouse
People seeking justice at the Douglas County Courthouse will now walk between a pair of monuments commemorating two of the ugliest, most violent injustices in Omaha history. One historical marker, unveiled in an emotional ceremony Friday, tells the story of the lynching of George Smith by a White mob outside the courthouse in 1891. The marker also relates the context of the killing: From 1865 to 1950, thousands of Black people were victims of racial terror and lynching. The lynchings were “intended to intimidate Black people and enforce racial hierarchy and segregation.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
doniphanherald.com
Options for cleaning up solid waste at AltEn being explored, but questions remain
The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy has given initial approval to a plan for disposing of an estimated 115 million gallons of pesticide-contaminated wastewater being stored in holding ponds at AltEn. Developed and submitted by the AltEn Facility Response Group — six seed companies voluntarily cleaning up the site...
doniphanherald.com
Benson homeowner creates her perfect world in the plot next door
OMAHA — The gardens at the Dahlia House have reached a crescendo. Hundreds of dahlias of every color are blooming. Dragonflies, butterflies and hummingbirds have been wafting through a small meadow filled with cosmos, zinnias and blanket flowers. It’s a feast for the senses, both for humans and insects....
doniphanherald.com
Air Force ordered to pay $1 million plus back pay to Bellevue man denied job in 2014
OMAHA — The Air Force must pay a Bellevue man $1 million in damages and attorney fees by Nov. 29 after unlawfully denying him a job as a military historian for medical reasons in 2014, a federal appellate agency has ruled. David Bighia, 61, is also entitled to a...
doniphanherald.com
OPS suffering from school bus driver shortage 'of devastating proportion'
OMAHA -- Tashena BhreAn Lewellyn’s two boys are supposed to get picked up from their street at 8:14 a.m. to make it to Druid Hill Elementary on time. Last week, the boys stood outside for 30 minutes waiting for a school bus that didn’t come. Because BhreAn Lewellyn has to leave for work at 8:45 a.m., she ended up having to drive them to school four days in a row.
IN THIS ARTICLE
doniphanherald.com
City of Omaha seeks new trial in case involving ex-OPD captain, alleges juror misconduct
The City of Omaha is alleging juror misconduct and is seeking a new trial after a former police captain was awarded $700,000 in federal court. Former Omaha Police Capt. Kathy Belcastro-Gonzalez had alleged that Police Chief Todd Schmaderer wrongly passed her over for a deputy chief promotion because she had previously reported gender harassment against another police officer. A jury agreed after hearing evidence in a four-day trial. The jury awarded her the $700,000 in lost wages and benefits, plus other damages.
doniphanherald.com
Omahans to compete on 'Family Feud' Monday evening
An Omaha family will be on “Family Feud” on Monday night. The show will air from 6 to 7 p.m. on KPTM, Channel 42. Steve Harvey is the host. Shirlee Goaley said she is appearing on the prerecorded episode with her two sons and two grandchildren. Anything they...
doniphanherald.com
Lincoln man sentenced in federal court for conspiracy to distribute meth
A Lincoln man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison Friday for his role in a conspiracy involving at least 10 people to distribute methamphetamine in Nebraska. Chance Devlin Eddings, 30, was convicted of conspiracy to distribute meth and/or possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of meth mixture, U.S. Attorney for Nebraska Steven Russell said in a news release.
doniphanherald.com
Bail set at $5 million for Omaha woman charged in crash that killed 2 people
OMAHA — An Omaha woman is being held on $5 million bail in connection with her alleged role in a September car crash in Bellevue that killed two people and injured three others. Maria Diaz-Castelan, 33, is charged with four felony counts, including two counts of vehicular homicide by...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
doniphanherald.com
Plattsmouth woman charged with theft of more than $28,000 from youth sports teams
OMAHA — A Plattsmouth woman is accused of taking more than $28,000 from the bank accounts of two youth sports organizations for personal use. Jill Dasher, 51, is charged with two counts of felony theft, according to Cass County court records. She allegedly used money from the Plattsmouth Baseball/Softball Association and Blue Lightning Select Softball Team for herself, including making a mortgage payment and buying Christmas gifts.
Comments / 0