ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cook County, MN

Comments / 0

Related
boreal.org

Minnesota State Patrol to grow even better through 30x30 initiative

From the Minnesota Department of Public Safety • October 7, 2022. At the Minnesota State Patrol, we know that diverse perspectives and experiences make policing organizations better. That’s why Col. Matt Langer, the chief of the State Patrol, signed a pledge last week to increase the number of female...
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

Video: St. Cloud bar cuts hours, cites 'pandemic of work ethic'

A sports bar in St. Cloud says it has to close on Mondays and Tuesdays because it's struggled to find cooks. In a post on Facebook, the Blue Line Sports Bar and Grill caught the public's attention by saying, "It is with extreme disappointment and regret that I am writing to inform you that the current pandemic of work ethic, personal responsibility and professionalism continues."
SAINT CLOUD, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cook County, MN
Crime & Safety
State
Minnesota State
County
Cook County, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
boreal.org

Lost hiker located with 'what 3 words' app

On October 2, 2022, around 5:00 p.m. police received a call from a hiker who was lost on the Voyageur Trail north of Sixth Line. 911 Communicators in the Central Emergency Reporting Bureau (CERB) spoke with the lost hiker and were able to pinpoint their location using the what 3 words app. The hiker was told to maintain their position and wait for officers.
SAULT STE. MARIE, MI
boreal.org

MnDOT launches self-driving shuttle pilot project in Grand Rapids

Minnesota transportation officials on Wednesday announced the launch of a self-driving shuttle project in Grand Rapids. According to MnDOT, there are multiple self-driving vehicles now winding their way down roads in the northern Minnesota city - a new option for those needing transportation. The demonstration project, one of three in...
GRAND RAPIDS, MN
boreal.org

Digging into Minnesota's peat, an underappreciated climate superhero

Photo: Max Wegner, a researcher from Michigan Technological University, and Erik Lilleskov. a U.S. Forest Service Research ecologist, measuring carbon emissions from a peatland at Sax-Zim Bog. Courtesy of Derek Montgomery | The Nature Conservancy. By Dan Kraker - MPR News - October 10, 2022. Colin Tucker slid on rubber...
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

MPCA settles lawsuit with longtime employee who raised petroleum complaints in northern Minnesota

Photo: The site of a former service station in Paynesville, where a petroleum leak was discovered in the 1980s and forced the city to close two of its wells. The MPCA reached a settlement last month with a former employee who claimed the agency closed the leak site, and others, without fully removing the contamination. The MPCA maintains the water is safe. Courtesy of City of Paynesville.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Intimate Partner Violence#Cdc#Financial Abuse#Violent Crime#Cook County Connections#Ipv
boreal.org

Cook County High School Homecoming Coronation: in photos

On October 10, 2022, Cook County High School held a small Homecoming Coronation event to crown the Homecoming King and Queen. Photos of nominees and winners shared with permission. Homecoming Queen nominees:. Faith Johnson. Harper Skeels. Wei-lani Likiaksa. Anna Helmerson. Kenzie Faribanks. Emmalli Myers. Homecoming King nominees:. Ben Obinger. Ben...
COOK COUNTY, MN
boreal.org

Big change could come to the Iron Range in this midterm election

With a little under a month until the 2022 midterm elections, some pundits speculate the Iron Range could see more red voters than ever before. “We think that this year is likely the year that republicans win every seat on the Range, I think that is probably going to happen,” said Minnesota House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt in an interview with Northern News Now last week.
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy