Visit Cook County Executive Director Linda Jurek Presented with Roger Touissant Award
Visit Cook County Executive Director Linda Jurek was awarded the Roger Touissant Award Oct. 4 at the annual meeting of the Minnesota Association of Convention and Visitors Bureaus (MACVB). The award recognizes individuals who have been actively engaged and participatory in MACVB. membership and its ongoing efforts to increase tourism...
Minnesota State Patrol to grow even better through 30x30 initiative
From the Minnesota Department of Public Safety • October 7, 2022. At the Minnesota State Patrol, we know that diverse perspectives and experiences make policing organizations better. That’s why Col. Matt Langer, the chief of the State Patrol, signed a pledge last week to increase the number of female...
Video: St. Cloud bar cuts hours, cites 'pandemic of work ethic'
A sports bar in St. Cloud says it has to close on Mondays and Tuesdays because it's struggled to find cooks. In a post on Facebook, the Blue Line Sports Bar and Grill caught the public's attention by saying, "It is with extreme disappointment and regret that I am writing to inform you that the current pandemic of work ethic, personal responsibility and professionalism continues."
Minnesota to get more than $10 million for school safety in the wake of Uvalde
Photo: Law enforcement officers speak together outside of Robb Elementary School following the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School on May 24 in Uvalde, Texas. Brandon Bell | Getty Images. Minnesota schools will soon have the chance to apply for part of over $10 million dollars designated for school mental...
Lost hiker located with 'what 3 words' app
On October 2, 2022, around 5:00 p.m. police received a call from a hiker who was lost on the Voyageur Trail north of Sixth Line. 911 Communicators in the Central Emergency Reporting Bureau (CERB) spoke with the lost hiker and were able to pinpoint their location using the what 3 words app. The hiker was told to maintain their position and wait for officers.
MnDOT launches self-driving shuttle pilot project in Grand Rapids
Minnesota transportation officials on Wednesday announced the launch of a self-driving shuttle project in Grand Rapids. According to MnDOT, there are multiple self-driving vehicles now winding their way down roads in the northern Minnesota city - a new option for those needing transportation. The demonstration project, one of three in...
Digging into Minnesota's peat, an underappreciated climate superhero
Photo: Max Wegner, a researcher from Michigan Technological University, and Erik Lilleskov. a U.S. Forest Service Research ecologist, measuring carbon emissions from a peatland at Sax-Zim Bog. Courtesy of Derek Montgomery | The Nature Conservancy. By Dan Kraker - MPR News - October 10, 2022. Colin Tucker slid on rubber...
MPCA settles lawsuit with longtime employee who raised petroleum complaints in northern Minnesota
Photo: The site of a former service station in Paynesville, where a petroleum leak was discovered in the 1980s and forced the city to close two of its wells. The MPCA reached a settlement last month with a former employee who claimed the agency closed the leak site, and others, without fully removing the contamination. The MPCA maintains the water is safe. Courtesy of City of Paynesville.
Cook County High School Homecoming Coronation: in photos
On October 10, 2022, Cook County High School held a small Homecoming Coronation event to crown the Homecoming King and Queen. Photos of nominees and winners shared with permission. Homecoming Queen nominees:. Faith Johnson. Harper Skeels. Wei-lani Likiaksa. Anna Helmerson. Kenzie Faribanks. Emmalli Myers. Homecoming King nominees:. Ben Obinger. Ben...
What's open, closed in Minnesota on Indigenous People's Day/Columbus Day 2022
The federal holiday known as either Indigenous People's Day or Columbus Day is being marked on Monday, Oct. 10. The federal holiday was formerly known as Columbus Day, but was recognized as Indigenous People's Day last year by President Joe Biden, following the growing number of states and municipalities that had changed the name.
Big change could come to the Iron Range in this midterm election
With a little under a month until the 2022 midterm elections, some pundits speculate the Iron Range could see more red voters than ever before. “We think that this year is likely the year that republicans win every seat on the Range, I think that is probably going to happen,” said Minnesota House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt in an interview with Northern News Now last week.
