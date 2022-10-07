ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

GloRilla Reveals Her Real Name, Fans React

GloRilla is showing the world just how blessed she is. This past Saturday (Oct. 8), the CMG signee revealed her real name: Gloria Hallelujah Woods. The Memphis native appeared thrown off that people just learned her middle name but affirmed that her government name is further proof of why her life is currently flourishing.More from VIBE.comGloRilla Delivers Debut Performance, Wins Best Breakthrough Artist At 2022 BET Hip Hop AwardsCardi B And GloRilla Take Over Times Square In "Tomorrow 2" Music VideoYo Gotti Signs Rising Rapper GloRilla To CMG “& why y’all acting like Ian been told y’all my middle name hallelujah?”...
The Associated Press

Tony Award®-Winning Actress and Singer Idina Menzel Takes Audiences on an Intimate Journey Into Her Life On and Off the Stage in New Disney+ Documentary ‘Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage?’

BURBANK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2022-- Today, Disney+ announced the premiere of the new documentary film “Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage?” From Disney Branded Television, the intimate and inspirational film follows Tony Award ® -winning icon Idina Menzel on her path to realize a lifelong dream: headlining a concert at Madison Square Garden in her hometown of New York City. Featuring never-before-seen performance footage alongside raw and vulnerable interviews, the documentary follows Idina on an intimate journey as she juggles the challenges of being a working mom and wife on a grueling travel schedule while preparing to take the stage at the legendary arena. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011006086/en/ Photo Credit: John Russo
ComicBook

The Walking Dead Star Reacts to Surprise Death (Exclusive)

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Sunday's "A New Deal" episode of The Walking Dead. "Do you think people are born brave? Or do they become it?" Eugene Porter (Josh McDermitt) deliberates on the final episodes of The Walking Dead. No longer the mulleted coward and liar who once truthfully confessed he is "not combat ready, or for that matter, combat inclined," Eugene has become a confident and capable walker-killer. But that may come back to bite him as the man who used to run away from the undead instead ran headfirst into danger, saving beloved girlfriend Max (Margot Bingham) from a walker after a shove from a scorned Sebastian Milton (Teo Rapp-Olsson).
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Claire should have been at school today and Susi celebrating her 15th birthday. Instead, the best friends are dead after a tragic series of events that has rocked a small town

One of two teenage girls tragically killed in a horror car crash and allegedly abandoned by two underage boys was due to celebrate her 15th birthday the following day. Claire Kepaoa, 15, and Susi Kopy, 14 were found dead by emergency services in a Toyota sedan on the Monaro Highway, in Hume, ACT, about 8.10am on Sunday.
Newsweek

Meghan Bullying Accusation Reporter Responds to Account of Her Tears

Meghan Markle's former staff leaked allegations she had bullied two PAs to show that "she was not the only victim," a royal author told Newsweek. Valentine Low broke the story that Meghan had been accused of bullying by former Kensington Palace communications secretary Jason Knauf in March 2021, days before her Oprah Winfrey interview.
DoYouRemember?

Sharon Osbourne Makes Bold Claim About Meghan Markle

Sharon Osbourne is sharing her opinion about Meghan Markle. Last year, she was “canceled” for defending her friend Piers Morgan and his comments about Meghan. While she did not completely agree with everything he said, she stood by him and was subsequently forced out of the show The Talk.
Tyla

These are the 100 worst-ever baby names

Choosing what to name your child is no easy task - especially when it involves differing opinions from your partner, parents and in-laws. So it would be even more disheartening to find that your favourite potential baby name could be ranked as one of the top 100 on the worst-ever list.
