Greggs Stock: Bakery chain has a (sausage) role to play in your portfolio
With a strong set of trading numbers and an even stronger outlook, Greggs’ stock is a sweet reward for investors. Despite the current headwinds faced by the retail sector in the UK, the bakery chain Greggs’ (GB:GRG) third-quarter update was good news – the company has managed to keep its product demand high and is optimistic about higher earnings.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Results: Analysts See Q3 Beat in the Cards
PepsiCo is set to release its third-quarter results on Wednesday. Analysts are highly optimistic about the company’s ability to beat expectations. Beverage giant PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) is slated to release its third quarter Fiscal 2022 results on October 12, before the market opens. PepsiCo offers a wide range of food, snack, and beverage products worldwide. PEP stock has lost 4.5% so far this year.
Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock: Why Does Wall Street Rate This Fintech Play a “Strong Buy”?
Paypal stock continues to be under pressure due to macro challenges. However, Wall Street remains bullish on this fintech giant based on its massive user base and the rising adoption of digital payments. Leading fintech stock Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL), like several other growth stocks, has declined significantly this year due to...
Nutex Stock (NASDAQ:NUTX) Soars on Growth Strategy Update
Shares of healthcare services provider Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) are soaring in the pre-market session today after the company provided a key corporate update reiterating plans to open 20 new facilities by the end of 2024. Further, the company has set up two new independent practice associations in Houston and South...
Exela Technologies Stock (NASDAQ:XELA) Soars after Divestiture of European Business
Shares of Exela Technologies (NASDAQ: XELA) soared in morning trading on Monday after the business process automation (BPA) company announced the sale of its European business, XBP Europe, to CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ: CFFE). This transaction values XBP Europe at an enterprise value of $220 million. CFFE is a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) sponsored by Cantor Fitzgerald.
BAE Systems (OTC:BAESF) May Soon Restart M777 Production
BAE Systems (OTC:BAESF)(GB:BA) is evaluating restarting the production of its M777 howitzers due to the increased interest arising from the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the Wall Street Journal reported. The WSJ report highlighted that BAE is holding talks with the U.S. army over restarting M777 production. It may take 30 to 36...
Ex-Dividend Dates are Fast Approaching for These 3 Stocks
Investors looking for dividend stocks might want to grab these three well-known names before they hit their ex-dividend dates. As a bonus, each of these stocks is at or near its 52-week low, so you can buy it at a bargain price while benefitting from its dividend. Accenture – ACN...
Two dividend stocks to look for passive income
Here are two dividend stocks that have a dividend yield of more than 4%. With the stock market hitting new lows, investors are looking for dividend stocks that can generate stable income – two promising picks are vehicle renting company Redde Northgate (GB:REDD) and paper manufacturing company Mondi Plc (GB:MNDI).
Alphatec Stock (NASDAQ:ATEC) Up after Strong Preliminary Q3 Results
Alphatec Holdings (NASDAQ: ATEC) stock was up on Monday, as the medical device company announced preliminary Q3 results. The company expects its revenues to range between $89 million and $90 million, 42% to 43% higher year-over-year. At the end of the third quarter, ATEC had a cash balance of around...
Marathon Digital Stock (NASDAQ:MARA): Poised for Growth after Mining Operation Transition
Marathon Digital released its month-ending and quarter-ending September 30, 2022 bitcoin mining update. The company is on track to achieve its targeted hash rate capacity of 23 EH/s by the first half of 2023. Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) released its September and third-quarter bitcoin (BTC-USD) mining update on Friday, which...
PPG Industries Stock (NYSE:PPG) Dips as Q3 Update Disappoints
Shares of PPG Industries (NYSE: PPG) ticked lower on Monday after the supplier of paints, coatings, and specialty materials gave a disappointing fiscal Q3 update. The company stated that it expects Q3 adjusted earnings to be lower by 5% to 7% below the low end of the company’s forecasted range of $1.75 to $2.00 per share. PPG cited softening demand in Europe and China as the reason for the lower-than-expected earnings.
Why are Johns Lyng Group (ASX:JLG) shares falling today?
Johns Lyng shares plunged after the company announced its CEO has cut his stake in the company. However, the executive remains heavily invested and analysts remain bullish on the stock, according to TipRanks. Johns Lyng Group (ASX:JLG) shares fell more than 10% to about AU$5.95 just before midday. The stock...
Immatics Stock (NASDAQ:IMTX) Rises on $110M Underwritten Offering
Shares of biopharmaceutical company Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) are rising today after the company announced an underwritten stock offering of $110 million. Immatics is offering ~10.9 million common shares at $10.09 apiece. The offer closes on October 12. Despite today’s gains, Immatics shares are still down 21.5% over the past month.
DS Smith stock gains momentum as the company expects further profit
DS Smith (GB:SMDS) today increased its annual profit guidance to be higher than previously announced expectations – with “very strong” revenue growth and “effective cost mitigation” helping it drive more profits. The company now expects its six months adjusted operating profits to be £400 million....
Five9 Stock (NASDAQ:FIVN) Tanks after CEO Resigns
Shares of Five9 (NASDAQ: FIVN) tanked in morning trading on Monday as the provider of cloud contact center software announced that its CEO Rowan Trollope has resigned as CEO and from the Board of Directors. Trollope has accepted another role as CEO of a privately held pre-IPO company. Mike Burkland,...
2 Gig Economy Stocks to Buy amid Workforce Paradigm Shifts
When the COVID-19 pandemic initially struck, many white-collar workers enjoyed two benefits – a paycheck and the ability to work from home. With employers likely to start recalling their employees back to the office, the resultant conflict could be cynically advantageous for two gig economy stocks. While the COVID-19...
Analysts Say Buy These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — Including One With 16% Yield
Markets finished last week on a down note, with the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ falling 2.8% and 3.8%, respectively. The Friday collapse came in the wake of the September jobs report, which further fed into investor worries that the Federal Reserve will continue pushing interest rate hikes even at risk of a recession.
Baby Bunting investors (ASX:BBN) flee as profits drop
Baby Bunting shares nose dived after the Australian baby retailer revealed a profit hit due to inflation and higher import costs. Baby Bunting Group’s (ASX:BBN) investors fled, as shares fell as much as 26% after the company announced a drop in its first quarter profit. The baby goods retailer blamed the hit on the rising inflation, which the Australian Reserve Bank (RBA) has been working to tame with rapid interest rate hikes.
2 Semiconductor Stocks with High Growth Despite Market Headwinds
With the ongoing macroeconomic unrest pressuring consumer spending and corporate CapEx, demand for semiconductors is entering a downcycle. MCHP and MPWR, however, showcase strong backlogs and momentum, placing them in a better position. Both stocks also appear reasonably valued, but one expense, in particular, needs to be monitored. With most...
The Most Traded Stocks by TipRanks Investors in September 2022
From hotter-than-expected inflation to the Fed’s supersized interest rate hike, investors had a lot to process in September. Trading activities were dynamic and largely speculative. Tracking trading activities gives us more insights into investor behavior during uncertain times. September has historically been a down month for stocks and this...
