I would like to express my thanks to two women who are making a difference in Wiscasset: Claudia Sortwell and Lucia Droby. Mrs. Sortwell was born in Colombia. The reader might think that I am biased to state my opinion because she is my countrywoman. I salute her and I am proud to call her my friend. Claudia has been instrumental in conceiving, bringing and maintaining for several years the farmers market in Wiscasset. Not a week goes by without Claudia's indefatigable effort to encourage Wiscasset citizens as well as visitors to visit the market. Mrs. Sortwell is the force that keeps this civic effort going.

WISCASSET, ME ・ 23 HOURS AGO