Overwatch 2 is fresh out the gate, and there’s a lot to be excited about. So why have they taken away what is special to me: my ability to dance on the payload?. Emoting is a fun and silly way to engage teammates and enemies alike in Overwatch 2. It can also keep you entertained when you’re left to babysit the payload and push the cart to the objective while your team is out fighting your opponents on the other side of the map. As the payload won’t move without someone near it, one team member will often be left behind to do God’s work.

