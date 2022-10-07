Read full article on original website
Mario's new voice and twerking Master Chief are upsetting, and here's why
Of all the stories coming out of this year's Twitchcon streamers' convention, the most surreal news is that Megan Thee Stallion twerked on stage with Master Chief. If you want to see the star of Halo Infinite take some much-needed downtime from fighting The Banished, you can watch it below. I am both here for it, but like many twerking videos, it has wound up making me think about post-modernism.
Genji can't dance on Overwatch 2's payload and it's not right that Hanzo can
Overwatch 2 is fresh out the gate, and there’s a lot to be excited about. So why have they taken away what is special to me: my ability to dance on the payload?. Emoting is a fun and silly way to engage teammates and enemies alike in Overwatch 2. It can also keep you entertained when you’re left to babysit the payload and push the cart to the objective while your team is out fighting your opponents on the other side of the map. As the payload won’t move without someone near it, one team member will often be left behind to do God’s work.
Why God of War and Assassin's Creed both turned to a 'horrible and violent' myth
“Ragnarök defines the Norse mythic cosmos as one that doesn't just have a beginning, but an end,” Dr Jackson Crawford, a scholar of Old Norse, says, explaining why the story appears in so many games. “All meaningful time for the living will end, and the end will be horrible and violent.”
How to watch Meta Connect 2022 and see the 'Quest Pro' headset reveal live
Today’s the day: Meta Connect will be kicking off at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST on October 11 (3am AEST on October 12), and we'll finally learn about all of Meta’s latest VR developments. The biggest news we expect to see at Meta Connect is...
Project Cambria and VR game reveals: what to expect from Meta connect 2022
Meta Connect 2022 will kick off at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST on October 11 (3am AEST on October 12), and we can’t wait to see what Mark Zuckerberg and his company have to show us at the opening keynote. But if you’re eager to know...
PAX Aus 2022: the 8 best things we saw
After two long years, PAX Aus was finally able to open its doors again in Melbourne this year, and welcomed people in person once again this last weekend (October 8-10). While this year’s event was perhaps a little more sedate than usual – unlike in previous years, big titles and major publishers were fairly few and far between – it still had lots of cool technology and games on display.
Gaming monitor vs gaming TV: which is the better home gaming experience?
As games become more technologically advanced and slowly force both console and PC gamers to upgrade their specs, it’s essential to ensure that your screen setup supports your beefed-up PC as well as the features that PC games themselves support. There are two types of screens we'd suggest you...
UK woman travels 7,000 miles to Hawaii to scatter hamster’s ashes
The trip to Hawaii - approximately 7,000 miles away from home - would be the first time for both of them, as well as their last adventure together.
Logitech Signature K650 review
The Logitech Signature K650 offers great value, and not just because of its price. It comes with features that can really make a difference in day-to-day productivity workflows. Thankfully, its one serious flaw, the built-in palm rest, doesn’t detract from the overall experience. Pros. +. Very reasonably priced. +
Celtic vs Leipzig live stream: how to watch Champions League online from anywhere
Celtic have just one point to their name at the midway moment of the UCL group stage, but a victory over RB Leipzig could change everything. Marco Rose's team beat the Bhoys 3-1 last week, however, Celtic Park, in full voice, always endows the Scottish champions with an extra yard of pace and limitless self-belief. Read on to find out how to watch a Celtic vs Leipzig live stream and catch the Champions League online, no matter where you are in the world.
Street Fighter 6's game-changing accessibility features set a new standard
Street Fighter 6's recent closed beta test has revealed a swathe of awesome accessibility features bound to greatly help those who need them. The Street Fighter 6 closed beta, which ran from October 7 - 10 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC, let players try the upcoming fighter online with the currently announced roster of world warriors. Content publisher at Riot Games, Kurominah, shared a screenshot (opens in new tab) of the game's audio accessibility settings. And their findings showed an impressively robust suite of options.
Prepare yourself for a team wipeout now Bastion can carpet bomb in Overwatch 2
Bastion has been reworked for Overwatch 2 he’s stronger and more mobile but there’s also a bug that will allow you to turn your ultimate into a carpet bomb and flatten the opposing team. The sentient, walking battle tank Bastion has been changed considerably in Overwatch 2. One...
Millie Bobby Brown doesn't actually want Eleven to die in Stranger Things season 5
Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown has clarified comments she previously made about wanting her character Eleven to die in season 5. Speaking to Total Film (opens in new tab), Brown walked back on what she originally said about Eleven during Stranger Things season 4's press tour. Back in May, multiple outlets covered comments made by Brown, which suggested that she'd like the show's co-creators – the Duffer brothers – to kill their darlings in the wildly popular Netflix show. Now, though, Brown has admitted that she was simply joking, but journalists took her quotes as verbatim and ran with them.
Acer Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition offers a glasses-free 3D experience
Acer has announced the availability of its new Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition gaming laptop under the Predator lineup in the country. This unique and powerful laptop comes with a 3D screen that doesn’t require you to wear glasses to enjoy 3D content. This laptop was introduced in the global...
