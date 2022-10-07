Read full article on original website
Tigers blank SA Cole 49-0
The Goliad Tigers overcame two lengthy lightning delays to improve to 2-1 with a 49-0 win over the San Antonio Cole Cougars on Sept. 9. After a 1-hour, 20-minute lightning delay, The Tigers wasted little time taking charge of the game. Colby Rosenquest tipped a Cougar pass downfield that was...
Tigers score early, often in 31-8 win
The Goliad Tigers concluded non-district play on Sept. 16 with a 31-8 victory over the Jourdanton Indians at Tiger Stadium. The win improved the Tigers to 3-1 on the season, while Jourdanton fell to 3-1. Goliad struck on the opening kickoff when Demetrius Steptoe returned the ball 92 yards for...
Refugio splits pair of volleyball matches
The Orange Grove Lady Bulldogs took a 25-12, 25-13, 25-17 non-district volleyball win over the Refugio Lady Cats on Sept. 6. Bradi Fox-Smith led refugio with five kills, four digs and four assists. Chay Callis had four kills and six digs. Seahana Bland and Ariyah Trejo each tallied five digs.
Goliad sweeps Victoria West
Kyla Hill had 11 kills and Abby Yanta added 9 to lead the Goliad Tigerettes to a 25-20, 25-22, 25-17 non-district volleyball win over the Victoria West Warriors on Sept. 9. Hill also had three aces and 14 digs. Yanta added one ace, four blocks and seven digs. Karolynn Youngblood...
Bobcats give Herring 200th win
The Refugio Bobcats gave coach Jason Herring his 200th win at the school in grand style on Sept. 9 with a 40-22 victory over the eighth-ranked Class 3A Edna Cowboys in Edna. The seventh-ranked Class 2A Bobcats came back from a 14-7 first-half deficit with 33 unanswered points. The Bobcats...
Lady Redfish sweep past Runge
The Austwell-Tivoli Lady Redfish captured a 25-17, 25-19, 25-20 over the Runge Lady ’Jackets in the district opener for both teams on Sept. 16. Yesenia Revilla had six kills and one dig for the Lady Redfish. Also leading A-T were Anauli Reyes with nine assists and one kill; Sarah...
186 female anglers compete at CCA's 'Babes on Baffin' Tournament
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Dozens of teams united for a fishing tournament that not only was filled with friendly competition but was full of women empowerment. Tournament Director for CCA 'Babes on Baffin', Kimberly Prowse spoke with 3NEWS and said, this year's tournament is catch photo release, which is a part of the Coastal Conservation Association's mission to protect and conserve resources.
Rockport-Fulton Seafair seeks volunteers
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Rockport-Fulton Seafair is underway in Rockport with more than 108 vendors and a carnival. There's even a car show, live music, and a 10-team gumbo cook off. While thousands are expected in the Seafair's 47th year, there are concerns about not having enough people...
L'Observateur
Coast Guard assists 2 aboard fishing vessel taking on water near Corpus Christi, Texas
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard assisted 2 people aboard a fishing vessel taking on water Sunday near Corpus Christi. Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi command center watchstanders received a report at 12:56 p.m via cell phone from the operator of the Working Together, a 44-foot fishing vessel, stating their vessel was taking on water 3 miles southeast of the Corpus Christi Harbor Bridge in Corpus Christi Bay.
Hospice of South Texas announces new CEO
Hospice of South Texas, Victoria’s local not-for-profit hospice, recently announced its appointment of Michael Chavez as new Chief Executive Officer. Chavez replaces Dr. Tyson Meyer, who served as interim CEO from Sept. 1, 2019 until Chavez’s appointment in March of this year. Chavez and his family have been...
GHS senior honoring father, other Green Berets with 5K run
Audrey Winstead is growing up the daughter of a Green Beret learning the values that shape her father’s life. “I grew up watching him do these amazing things,” said the Goliad High School senior. “I know what service and sacrifice means.”. Now she wants to do something...
Coast Guard helps two aboard distressed fishing boat in Corpus Christi Bay
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 44-foot fishing boat was taking on water and in distress Sunday in the Corpus Christi Bay, requiring help from the U.S. Coast Guard. The Coast Guard’s sector command center in Corpus Christi received an emergency call via a cell phone at 12:56 p.m. Sunday from the operator of the Working […]
Yorktown Boulevard could receive $20 million facelift to help with student influx
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The influx of growth on the city's southeast side has the Corpus Christi Independent School District looking to build new campuses to take care of overcrowding. However, the issue is the road where the school will be built next to. Yorktown Boulevard is two lanes,...
Minor Goliad ISD bus incident
GOLIAD, Texas – Today, Goliad ISD Superintendent Holly Lyon confirmed a minor bus crash in the district. Superintendent Lyon said there was a minor bus incident on September 21 during an afternoon route. No students were harmed during the incident. Adding that Goliad ISD is committed to ensuring the safety of all students and is continuing to monitor and investigate the incident.
Goliad Middle School students, staff experience water leak, sewage backup
Goliad Middle School students, staff experience water leak, sewage backup. Sewage backed up into a hallway at Goliad Middle School on Sept. 29. (Photo courtesy of Goliad ISD)
Local woman on the road to recovery following a dog attack
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi woman was viscously attacked by a dog. The terrifying moment happened on Carver Dr near Tarlton St. A couple of good Samaritans found the woman bleeding out and were able to get her immediate medical attention. The woman's son said his mother...
RCRSP holds first meeting of 2022-23 year on Sept. 8
The Refugio County Retired School Personnel held its first meeting of 2022-23 on Sept. 8 at the Presbyterian Church in Refugio. Steve Neece, AMBA representative, was the guest speaker. He shared valuable information about supplemental insurance provided through AMBA. Neece is the Refugio County representative and may be reached at...
Sheriff defends Texas seven generations after ancestors fought for independence
(The Center Square) – A sheriff whose ancestors fought and died in the American Revolution and the Texas Revolution is continuing the fight for freedom in Goliad, Texas, this time against criminal cartels involved in a massive human and drug trafficking operation, he says. Goliad County Sheriff Roy Boyd,...
Tejano Heritage Awards honor 3NEWS alumni Lilly Flores (Vela) Janecek
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 3NEWS was able to reconnect with a familiar face as she was one of four recipients for the Tejano Heritage Awards out of Texas A&M University-Kingsville. Lilly Flores (Vela) Janecek has long been hailed as a 3NEWS legend. Her reporting and eventual anchoring graced the...
Council increases animal control fees
The Beeville Animal Shelter continues to remain at capacity, as discussed during a Beeville City Council meeting on Sept. 27. During the meeting, Lupe Valdez spoke with the meeting about setting new fees for services provided by Beeville Animal Control. At the time of the meeting, Beeville Animal Control charged...
