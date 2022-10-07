Read full article on original website
Related
Recycled Crafts
Fall Plaid Cards
Kristina used a new Plaid Turn About Stamp from Concord and 9th to design some beautiful cards for Fall. These stamps work best with a stamp positioning tool and can be inked each time before you turn with different colors to great wonderful layered plaid designs. She’s sharing how to ink traditionally and how to heat emboss for different looks. A stamped sentiment is all that’s needed to finish off these wonderful cards.
Recycled Crafts
Realistic Fall Leaves Card and Coordinating Table Decor
The leaves on these wonderful projects from Bobbi look like she picked them up off the ground but they are actually paper. She die cut the leaves, added washes of watercolor and black paint splatter to create these very realistic leaves. She created a card and matching table decor piece with her leaves and has directions over on the Honeybee Stamps blog.
Recycled Crafts
Sticks and pine cones make great organic woodland costumes
Maybe this year you aren’t quite into all the plastic Halloween stuff. I actually scored some real skulls from a sculptor that I am using as my Halloween decor. Maybe my costume this year will be organic too. This idea for using sticks and pine cones to make head pieces is darling. Pop on over to the blog The Awesome Childhood Project for the tutorial on how to make woodland Halloween headbands with recycled sticks and pine cones.
Recycled Crafts
Halloween Girls Cross Stitch Pattern
These retro pinup style girls are ready to go on a Halloween adventure, but whether they’re down for tricks or treats might be decided by what Ms. Skeleton is planning to do with that axe. This fun design measures 132 by 125 stitches and uses 13 colors. It comes...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Recycled Crafts
Double Pocket Halloween Layout
Lynda used papers from Graphic 45 to create this wonderful double pocket layout for Halloween. There’s a large pocket to hold the large photo mat and then a smaller pocket to hold the journaling cards so there’s loads of room for pictures, journaling, ephemera and more. Visit Scrapbook.com...
Recycled Crafts
Free Gingerbread House Christmas Blanket Pattern
This Free crochet pattern is perfect timing for Last-minute Christmas ideas. This pattern is little gingerbread houses all in a row with a middle section of Granny squares. This blanket or afghan makes for an adorable home decor item across your lounge or gift it to a new baby who is due during the Holiday season.
Recycled Crafts
Kids Fleece Crown Free Sewing Pattern
This fleece crown makes the cutest birthday accessory – or just a fun addition to a child’s dress-up bin! The Tip Toe Fairy has a tutorial and free pattern you can use to sew one. Fleece makes great hats because it’s easy to sew, has just the right amount of stretch for a good fit, and comes in a range of bright colors and patterns. Go to The Tip Toe Fairy for the pattern and tutorial.
Recycled Crafts
Join Me and Learn How to Knit a Sock
If you’re into holiday crafting, whether knitting or otherwise, Rebecca Page has a holiday crafting summit coming up that you’ll want to check out. The summit runs from Nov. 14-18 and includes access to 48 classes over those days. There are classes in knitting, crochet, paper crafts, embroidery and more.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Recycled Crafts
FREE Halloween Explosion Box Cut File
Halloween is just around the corner and this amazing little explosion box is perfect for filling with photos of your little ghouls and goblins. There’s lots of layers and fun accents like spider web corners, skulls, hanging bats, coffin doors and more. This cut file is FREE to download from Miss Mandee.
Recycled Crafts
Quilled Pumpkin Card
This pretty Autumn Pumpkin Card has lots of depth and dimension thanks to quilling. If you’re not familiar with quilling it’s taking thin strips of paper and curling them into circles and shapes to form designs. Debbie used orange cardstock quilled into circles to create her 3D pumpkin design, adding stamped and die cut leaves and a bow on top. A stamped sentiment was added to finish off this fun card.
Recycled Crafts
Baby Tiger Hoodies Knit Pattern
A great first knitting project, knitted from the bottom up with minimal shaping. Perfect for a Halloween costume or for pretend play for little ones. Such a fun knit. Knit with 547-766 yards of DK-weight yarn using U.S. size 3/3.25mm and 6/4mm needles. Images taken by Immediate Media.
Recycled Crafts
How to Clean a Machine Embroidery Hoop
We have all been there. The light shines just right on your embroidery hoops and you notice how dirty they have gotten. This tutorial from Machine Embroidery Geek will help you out with this problem. In the article, you will find a number of different ways to clean the hoop....
The most popular jacket on Amazon is massively marked down for Black Friday Early Access
The most popular jacket on Amazon is massively marked down for Black Friday Early Access.
Recycled Crafts
Knit a Top Like it’s 1993
Every fashion moment seems to come back again, and these days throwbacks to the 1990s are all over the place. Lauren McElroy was inspired by the fashion of the early ’90s to design her Circa ’93 Tee, which features an allover rib, mock turtleneck and cap sleeves. It’s...
Comments / 0