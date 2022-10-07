ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Odetta von Kasek Pays Homage To ’90s Goth Style

By Brianna Connock
Cincinnati Magazine
Cincinnati Magazine
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37NGxZ_0iPyByyf00

OCCUPATION: Single barrel rack and sample specialist at New Riff Distilling

STYLE: ’90s goth chick

What is it about ’90s fashion that you like so much?

The early to mid ’90s [were] very much my formative years. I didn’t dress really goth in middle school or high school, [but] internally I always felt it. I was always into horror, even as a kid. My mom’s a huge Stephen King fan, so when the new Stephen King adaptation was coming out, I was watching that when I was probably way too young. Growing up with Empire Records , The Craft —I love the whole vibe, and now that I’m an adult and ’90s stuff is kind of coming back, I’ll wear all the things that I was either too young to wear or didn’t have the money to wear. Now I can look more on the outside like I have always felt on the inside.

We have to talk about your tattoos, especially that Ouija board across your chest.

I’ve had this since 2014. No spirit activity, kind of unfortunately. I thought if anything would bring some supernatural activity in my life it’d be Ouija board. [It started one night] as a temporary tattoo, and all my people were like, That looks so amazing. You should get that for real.” By the end of the night, I’m thinking, Maybe I should get this for real? About a year and a half later, my tattoo artist—she had taken some time off—is like, Hey, I’m back. I’m looking to do some interesting stuff. And I’m like, Well, I have this idea. It’s definitely one of the things people notice the most or remember about me.

How many tattoos do you have?

I think, total, I’m up to 18.

Your eye makeup is incredible. Are you self-taught? Or have you taken classes?

During the pandemic, I started watching [professional makeup artist] Robert Welsh on YouTube and decided this is the perfect time. I still do the wing eyeliner look a lot. I got very good at that. I’ll use gel over liquid any day of the week, to the point where I’ve had people be like, Can you give me some pointers? Just practice. Be very patient with yourself.

What’s your fashion philosophy?

Fashion is for everyone. It doesn’t matter how old you are. It doesn’t matter what size you are. You’re never too old to wear the thing you want to wear. Most people tell me, You don’t look 40. Part of that is good skincare routine—always wear sunscreen—but even if I did look 40, I would probably still be dressing this way because, no, I’m not too old for that. I’m not too old to shop there. The only thing you should stop wearing when you turn 40 is the weight of other people’s opinions.

That’s not an opinion you heard a lot in the ’90s.

Oh, no. Looking back to how my parents looked when they turned 40, it’s like, oh, they’re adults. Yes, I’m an adult, but yes, I’m still going to go shop at Hot Topic because they have cute stuff that I like.

The post Odetta von Kasek Pays Homage To ’90s Goth Style appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine .

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Kaia Gerber Gets Casual in Navy Blue Vest, Oversized Tee & Black Asics Sneakers

Kaia Gerber kept things casual for a recent outing. The model stepped out in Los Angeles on Monday with her pup and an iced matcha drink. She walked around the sunny city in an oversized navy blue vest with several large pockets. Gerber added a large dark gray tee under the vest and paired the top with spandex shorts. She accessorized her look with a pair of black rectangle sunglasses and a dainty gold necklace. She also wore black headphones for her walk. The daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber added a pair of comfortable sneakers to complete the outfit. She...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Tony-Winning Musical ‘A Strange Loop’ to Close on Broadway in January

“A Strange Loop,” creator Michael R. Jackson’s meta comedy-drama, which won the Tony for best musical, is closing on Broadway in 2023. It will play its final performance on Jan. 15 at the Lyceum Theatre. “Bringing ‘A Strange Loop’ to Broadway has been extraordinary. Michael R. Jackson is one of the most important voices of this generation, and we’re thrilled that so many enthusiastic audience members have been able to experience his monumental musical,” said producer Barbara Whitman. “We look forward to having more theatre lovers come see the show in its final weeks.” “Though ‘ A Strange Loop’ is not autobiographical,...
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cincinnati, OH
Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Cincinnati, OH
Entertainment
Local
Ohio Entertainment
City
Cincinnati, OH
Cincinnati Magazine

Cincinnati Magazine

Troy, MI
34
Followers
23
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Treat yourself, learn the culture, discover the best bars & restaurants, strike the perfect work/life balance - experience all our city has to offer at Cincinnati Magazine.

 https://www.cincinnatimagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy