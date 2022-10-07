ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

2024 four-star QB Air Noland sets visit to SEC West program

By Jeremy Johnson
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hmJc1_0iPy9T8100
Photo by Jeremy Johnson/On3

2024 four-star Air Noland talks about upcoming visit this weekend.

Continue reading this article and more from top writers, Limited Ads.

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Kirk Herbstreit releases new top four, next two out following Week 6

Another exciting week of college football has come to a close, and ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit has revealed his top four, and next two out following the conclusion of Week 6. There hasn’t been much movement, but Georgia passed Alabama from Herbstreit’s last rankings, who defeated Texas A&M 24-20 Saturday night on a goal line stand as regulation expired. The Bulldogs, who defeated Auburn 42-10 after a slow start, was good enough for Herbie to swap them with the Crimson Tide.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec West#American Football#College Football#Qb Air Noland#Sec
On3.com

5-star Isiah Harwell talks early recruitment and visits

Isiah Harwell debuted at No. 3 in the 2025 On3 50. The 6-foot-5 guard averaged 12.6 points and made 1.2 threes per game in July for the Utah Prospects on the Adidas 3SSB 17u Circuit. “I’m a three-level scorer,” Harwell told On3. “I feel like I can play defense too,...
BASKETBALL
On3.com

Nick Saban reveals his current feeling of the state of the team through Week 6

Alabama made it through six weeks unscathed, but not without some hefty bumps in the road. This year’s Crimson Tide team is not the impenetrable Death Star of seasons past. It’s a vulnerable group, evidenced by their narrow victories over the Lone Star duo of Texas and Texas A&M. Frankly, ‘Bama skated on ice thinner than a bedsheet at the end of both those matchups, yet still wound up pulling out the wins.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
On3.com

4-star Kur Teng sets first official visit

Kur Teng is the No. 32 player in the 2024 On3 150. The 6-foot-4 shooting guard has set his first official visit as he will go see Michigan State this weekend (Oct.15). Teng is a junior at Haverhill (MA) Bradford Christian. He claims over 15 offers, including from Michigan State, Miami, Iowa, Auburn, TCU, Cincinnati, VCU, Providence, Rutgers, Georgetown, etc.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Paul Finebaum reveals new Top 4, first team out of College Football Playoff with surprise contender

Paul Finebaum updated his top teams in college football after another wild week, revealing who he believes will be in the College Football Playoff at the moment. On Sportscenter early Sunday morning, Finebaum stated his top-four, along with who his first team out is, as well. After a pretty chalk weekend last Sunday, Finebaum decided to shake things up this time around.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Kirby Smart shares philosophy behind using freshmen pass rushers

Kirby Smart made his name in College Football as a recruiter and defensive coach. If there’s one thing you’d expect Smart to understand, it’d be how to best utilize young talent on that side of the ball. He’s recruited the right guys and coached them up early in their careers. Now it’s all about finding how to be apply their skillsets to be beneficial for both the team and their development as players. That’s exactly what he’s doing with a couple of Georgia pass rushers.
ATHENS, GA
On3.com

Where bowl projections have Clemson at midpoint of season

Clemson got past another big hurdle in its quest to return to the College Football Playoff this past weekend with a win at Boston College. It wasn’t a pretty victory, but the Tigers played well on defense and did enough on offense to earn a 31-3 win and remain undefeated.
CLEMSON, SC
On3.com

Stetson Bennett keeping defenses honest with run ability amidst passing struggles

Kirby Smart has been praising Stetson Bennett‘s running ability for a long time now, but Saturday’s 64-yard score against Auburn gave him another opportunity to do so. It’s what separated Bennett from other options at quarterback last season and once again is a big part of the reason why he has success in Georgia’s offense, even during a time he’s not throwing it quite as well as he would like.
ATHENS, GA
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
71K+
Followers
76K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy