2024 four-star QB Air Noland sets visit to SEC West program

Kirby Smart made his name in College Football as a recruiter and defensive coach. If there’s one thing you’d expect Smart to understand, it’d be how to best utilize young talent on that side of the ball. He’s recruited the right guys and coached them up early in their careers. Now it’s all about finding how to be apply their skillsets to be beneficial for both the team and their development as players. That’s exactly what he’s doing with a couple of Georgia pass rushers.

ATHENS, GA ・ 1 HOUR AGO