Arizona State defensive backs Kejuan, Keon Markham enter transfer portal
Arizona State defensive backs Kejuan and Keon Markham have entered the NCAA transfer portal, On3 has learned.
The twin brothers have made a combined three starts this season. Kejuan also started four games last year.
The brothers haven’t played in the Sun Devils’ last two games. They were both Class of 2019 four-star recruits.
