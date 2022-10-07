Arizona State defensive backs Kejuan, Keon Markham enter transfer portal

Arizona State Sun Devils helmets during the college football game between the Utah Utes and the Arizona State Sun Devils (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Arizona State defensive backs Kejuan and Keon Markham have entered the NCAA transfer portal, On3 has learned.

The twin brothers have made a combined three starts this season. Kejuan also started four games last year.

The brothers haven’t played in the Sun Devils’ last two games. They were both Class of 2019 four-star recruits.

Transfer portal background information

The NCAA transfer portal, which covers every NCAA sport at the Division I, II and III levels, is a private database with names of student-athletes who wish to transfer. It is not accessible to the public.

Once a player’s name shows up in the portal, other schools can contact the player. Players can change their minds at any point and withdraw from the portal. However, once a player enters the portal, the current scholarship no longer has to be honored. In other words, if a player enters the portal but decides to stay, the school is not obligated to provide a scholarship anymore.

The database is a normal database, sortable by a variety of topics, including (of course) sport and name. A player’s individual entry includes basic details such as contact info, whether the player was on scholarship and whether the player is transferring as a graduate student.

A player can ask that a “do not contact” tag be placed on the report. In those instances, the players don’t want to be contacted by schools unless they’ve initiated the communication.