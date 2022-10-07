ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Arizona State defensive backs Kejuan, Keon Markham enter transfer portal

By Matt Zenitz
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qgzpF_0iPy9Pb700
Arizona State Sun Devils helmets during the college football game between the Utah Utes and the Arizona State Sun Devils (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Arizona State defensive backs Kejuan and Keon Markham have entered the NCAA transfer portal, On3 has learned.

The twin brothers have made a combined three starts this season. Kejuan also started four games last year.

The brothers haven’t played in the Sun Devils’ last two games. They were both Class of 2019 four-star recruits.

Transfer portal background information

The NCAA transfer portal, which covers every NCAA sport at the Division I, II and III levels, is a private database with names of student-athletes who wish to transfer. It is not accessible to the public.

Once a player’s name shows up in the portal, other schools can contact the player. Players can change their minds at any point and withdraw from the portal. However, once a player enters the portal, the current scholarship no longer has to be honored. In other words, if a player enters the portal but decides to stay, the school is not obligated to provide a scholarship anymore.

The database is a normal database, sortable by a variety of topics, including (of course) sport and name. A player’s individual entry includes basic details such as contact info, whether the player was on scholarship and whether the player is transferring as a graduate student.

A player can ask that a “do not contact” tag be placed on the report. In those instances, the players don’t want to be contacted by schools unless they’ve initiated the communication.

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

College Football Team Wore Worst Uniforms Of All-Time Yesterday

Things have been ugly at Arizona State for quite some time, but this weekend it even extended to the team's uniforms. During Saturday's game against Washington, the Sun Devils ditched their traditional maroon and gold for an all-khaki/highlighter yellow look that wasn't flattering at all. The new combo comes just...
TEMPE, AZ
sports360az.com

Sun Devils Relentless In Shaun Aguano’s First College Win

It’s a term Shaun Aguano has used time and again since taking over as interim head coach. He is going to be relentless in the way he coaches his team. He needs his players to be relentless in their pursuit to turn around the season. The coaching staff will be relentless to set up these student-athletes for success.
TEMPE, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
Local
Arizona College Sports
City
Portal, AZ
Tempe, AZ
College Sports
City
Tempe, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Sports
saturdaydownsouth.com

Pac-12 QB throws hilarious pick-6 off of teammate's helmet

No. 21 Washington trails Arizona State on the road at halftime on Saturday afternoon, 24-17. The game might not be garnering many headlines around the country but it has featured one of the year’s craziest plays. Huskies quarterback Michel Penix dropped back to throw late in the 2nd quarter...
TEMPE, AZ
247Sports

Here is what Kalen DeBoer said after Washington's 45-38 defeat to ASU

Here is what Washington Head Coach Kalen DeBoer said after Washington's second-straight close road loss, this time a 45-38 defeat to Arizona State (2-4). “Second week in a row coming down to the wire and we’re giving ourselves a chance late in the game, but we have to do a better job earlier in the game. Especially in the first quarter, second quarter we were just digging ourselves a hole. Some plays that can be made out there just were a step slow in getting off the field and a turnover that was the difference in the game as well. I don’t fault the guys for fighting all game but it is one of those things where in our program… it’s alright to be upset and mad. What transpired today, and the key is you can be upset but we’ve got to make sure we move on because there is a lot of football left to be played. There are six games left. We’re a 4-2 football team. We’re disappointed in what's happened in the last two weeks, but we gotta take that next jump from not just being an okay or a good team, but to being a good to great team. It’s just going back to work in practice and we have to get some guys healthy that will certainly help some things out too, but I love the fight in our guys. There’s no questioning that, they keep believing. At some point we have to find ways to win and not just ride out throughout the fourth quarter and hope that happens.”
TEMPE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arizona State#Ncaa Division I
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

Boulders Resort to Unveil $4 Million Golf Course Renovation This Month

Boulders Resort & Spa in Scottsdale will unveil a $4 million golf course renovation of its Boulder North and South Courses this October. The resort’s two championship golf courses, which have been recognized as some of the best courses in the western U.S., will now provide members and visitors with an even more advanced and luxurious playing experience.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona

If you happen to live in the beautiful state of Arizona or plan on traveling there soon, you are in the right place because below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. If you are looking for new restaurants to try, here are four of them that you should add to your list.
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
The Daily Scoop

Unique Pizza Spots You Need to Try in Phoenix, Arizona

Some of the best pizza in Arizona is located right in Phoenix, and we want to take you through our favorite pizza places.(Creative Commons/powerplantop) If you're looking for some delicious pizza in Phoenix, Arizona, look no further! We've put together a list of the four best pizza places in the area that you need to check out. From deep dish to wood-fired to classic slice joints, there's something for everyone on this list!
PHOENIX, AZ
viatravelers.com

24 Best Restaurants in Scottsdale, Arizona

Searching for a place to eat among the many restaurants in Scottsdale? Whether you’re planning dining in Scottsdale for a family trip, a romantic getaway, a special event, or just because, we’ve come up with a collection of choices to suit any culinary interest. Scottsdale’s next-door neighbor Phoenix...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
KTAR.com

Angry Chickz opening first Arizona location in Glendale on Friday

PHOENIX — California-based Angry Chickz Nashville Hot Chicken will make its Arizona debut with its first location slated to open in the West Valley on Friday. The shop will open on the corner of 51st Avenue and Bell Road in Glendale with the grand opening event set to begin at 11 a.m.
GLENDALE, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Blake Masters Just Got Dumped by Three Republican Women

Blake Masters has women problems. On Tuesday, a trio of prominent Republican women — former state Senator Heather Carter, former Phoenix Vice Mayor Peggy Neely, and business owner and political activist Lisa Hoberg — gathered in the Capitol Rose Garden on Washington Street to denounce their fellow Republican and endorse his opponent and Democrat, U.S. Senator Mark Kelly.
PHOENIX, AZ
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
71K+
Followers
76K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy